Glatfelter : Form S-8 May 08, 2023

Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 Glatfelter Corporation (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Pennsylvania 23-0628360 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 4350 Congress Street, Suite 600 Charlotte, North Carolina 28209 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) Glatfelter Corporation 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as Amended and Restated (Full title of the plan) Jill L. Urey Vice President, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary 4350 Congress Street, Suite 600 Charlotte, North Carolina 28209 (Name and address of agent for service) (704) 885-2555 (Telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) With a copy to: Mims Maynard Zabriskie, Esq. Celia A. Soehner, Esq. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP 1701 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103 (215) 963-5000 Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or a smaller reporting company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer" and "smaller reporting company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☑ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any

new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐

EXPLANATORY NOTE Pursuant to General Instruction E of Form S-8, Glatfelter Corporation (the "Company" or the "Registrant") is filing this Registration Statement on Form S-8 (this "Registration Statement") to register the offer and sale of an additional 675,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), under the Glatfelter Corporation 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as Amended and Restated (the "Amended Plan"). This Registration Statement hereby incorporates by reference the contents of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-8 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on May 11, 2022(File No. 333-264855). PART II INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT Item 3. Incorporation of Documents by Reference. The following documents previously filed by the Registrant with the Commission are incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement: The Registrant's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Commission on February 27, 2023 ; The Registrant's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, filed with the Commission on May 4, 2023 ; The Registrant's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on February 21, 2023 , March 31, 2023 , April 5, 2023 (excluding Item 7.01) , and May 5, 2023 ; and The description of the Registrant's Common Stock contained in its Registration Statement on Form 8-A filed with the Commission on October 23, 1998 , as updated by the Description of the Registrant's Common Stock filed with the Commission on February 27, 2023 as Exhibit 4.4 to the Registrant's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All reports and other documents subsequently filed by the Registrant pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14, and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment to this Registration Statement that indicates that all of the shares of Common Stock offered have been sold or that deregisters all of such shares then remaining unsold, shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement and to be a part hereof from the date of the filing of such reports and documents. Unless expressly incorporated into this Registration Statement, a report furnished but not filed on Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement to the extent furnished but not filed. Any statement contained herein or in a document all or a portion of which is incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this Registration Statement to the extent that a statement contained herein or in any other subsequently filed document that also is or is deemed to be incorporated by reference herein modifies or supersedes such statement. Any such statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this Registration Statement. Item 8. Exhibits. A list of exhibits filed herewith is contained in the Exhibit Index that immediately precedes such exhibits and is incorporated herein by reference.

EXHIBIT INDEX Exhibit No. Description 5.1* Opinion of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP 23.1* Consent of Deloitte & Touche LLP 23.2* Consent of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1) 24.1* Power of Attorney (included on signature pages hereto) 99.1* Glatfelter Corporation 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as Amended and Restated 107* Filing Fee Table. * Filed herewith