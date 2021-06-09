Log in
    GLT   US3773201062

GLATFELTER CORPORATION

(GLT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/09 01:42:44 pm
14.41 USD   +0.07%
GLATFELTER  : Form S-3 June 04, 2021
PU
06/07GLATFELTER  : Files for $500 Million Mixed-Securities Shelf Offering
MT
06/03INSIDER TRENDS : Glatfelter Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buys
MT
Glatfelter : Form S-3 June 04, 2021

06/09/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 4, 2021

Registration No. 333-

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM S-3

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

Glatfelter Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Pennsylvania

23-0628360

(State or other jurisdiction of

(IRS Employer

Incorporation

Identification Number)

or organization)

4350 Congress Street, Suite 600

Charlotte, North Carolina 28209

(704) 885-2555

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)

Jill L. Urey

Vice President, Deputy General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Glatfelter Corporation

4350 Congress Street, Suite 600

Charlotte, North Carolina 28209

(704) 885-2555

(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)

with a copy to:

Lona Nallengara

Shearman & Sterling LLP

599 Lexington Avenue

New York, New York 10022

(212) 848-4000

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public:

From time to time after this registration statement becomes effective.

If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box.

If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box:

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering:

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering:

If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box.

If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act.

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Proposed Maximum

Proposed Maximum

Title of Each Class of Securities to be

Amount to be

Offering Price Per

Aggregate Offering

Amount of

Registered

Registered(1)

Unit(1)

Price(1)

Registration Fee

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

-

-

-

-

Preferred stock, par value $50 per share

-

-

-

-

Debt securities

-

-

-

-

Warrants(2)

-

-

-

-

Securities purchase contracts(3)

-

-

-

-

Securities purchase units(4)

-

-

-

-

Total

$

500,000,000(5)

$

54,550(5)

  1. This registration statement covers such indeterminate number or amount of shares of common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants, securities purchase contracts and securities purchase units as may be issued and sold, from time to time, by the registrant at indeterminate prices, but with an aggregate initial offering price not to exceed $500,000,000. Pursuant to Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), the shares being registered hereunder include such indeterminate number of shares of common stock and shares of preferred stock as may be issuable with respect to the shares being registered hereunder as a result of stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions. This registration statement also covers an indeterminate amount of securities as may be issued in exchange for, or upon conversion or exercise of, as the case may be, the securities registered hereunder. The securities registered hereunder may be sold separately or as units with other securities registered hereunder. The amount to be registered, the proposed maximum offering price per unit and the proposed maximum aggregate offering price are not specified as to each class of securities to be registered hereunder pursuant to General Instruction II.D. of Form S-3. The securities registered hereunder also include securities that may be purchased by underwriters to cover over-allotments, if any.
  2. Warrants may be sold separately or together with any of the securities registered hereby and may be exercisable for debt securities, preferred stock or common stock registered hereby. Pursuant to Rule 457(g) under the Securities Act, no separate registration fee is required with respect to the warrants.
  3. Securities purchase contracts may be issued separately or as securities purchase units.
  4. Stock purchase units may consist of a stock purchase contract and debt securities, preferred securities or debt or equity obligations of third parties, including U.S. Treasury securities, in each case securing holders' obligations to purchase common stock or preferred stock under the stock purchase contracts. Debt purchase units may consist of a debt purchase contract and debt securities, preferred securities or debt or equity obligations of third parties, including U.S. Treasury securities, in each case securing holders' obligations to purchase debt securities under the debt purchase contracts.
  5. Calculated pursuant to Rule 457(o) under the Securities Act. The proposed maximum aggregate offering price has been estimated solely to calculate the registration fee in accordance with Rule 457(o) under the Securities Act.

The registrant hereby amends this registration statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the registrant shall file a further amendment which specifically states that this registration statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 or until the registration statement shall become effective on such date as the Securities and Exchange Commission, acting pursuant to said Section 8(a), may determine.

The information in this prospectus is not complete and may be changed. These securities may not be sold until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and we are not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Subject to Completion, dated June 4, 2021

PROSPECTUS

$500,000,000

Glatfelter Corporation

Common Stock

Preferred Stock

Debt Securities

Warrants

Securities Purchase Contracts

Securities Purchase Units

We may offer and sell, from time to time, in one or more offerings, common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants, securities purchase contracts and securities purchase units for an aggregate initial offering price up to $500,000,000 in amounts, at prices and on terms that will be determined at the time of any such offering.

We will provide the specific terms of any offering of these securities, together with the terms of the offering, the manner in which the securities may be offered and sold, the public offering price and our net proceeds from the sale thereof, in a supplement to this prospectus. The prospectus supplement may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. Any statement contained in this prospectus is deemed modified or superseded by any inconsistent statement contained in an accompanying prospectus supplement. This prospectus may not be used to offer and sell the securities unless accompanied by a prospectus supplement. You should carefully read this prospectus and any prospectus supplement, as well as the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus and any prospectus supplement, before you invest in any of our securities.

Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, or "NYSE," under the symbol "GLT." On June 3, 2021, the last sales price on the NYSE for our common stock was $14.90. We have not determined whether we will list any of the other securities we may offer on any exchange or over- the-counter market. If we decide to seek the listing of any such securities, the prospectus supplement will identify the exchange or market.

Investing in our securities involves risks. You should review the information included and incorporated by reference into this prospectus for a discussion of the factors you should carefully consider before deciding to purchase these securities. Refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" on page 6 for additional information.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

We may sell securities directly or to or through underwriters, dealers or agents. For additional information on the method of sale, you should refer to the section entitled "Plan of Distribution." The names of any underwriters, dealers or agents involved in the sale of any securities and the specific manner in which they may be offered, including any applicable purchase price, fee, commission or discount arrangement between or among them, will be set forth in the prospectus supplement covering the sale of those securities.

The date of this prospectus is

, 2021.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS

1

INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE

2

WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION

3

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

4

OUR COMPANY

5

RISK FACTORS

6

USE OF PROCEEDS

7

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK

8

DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES

11

DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS

14

DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES PURCHASE CONTRACTS AND SECURITIES PURCHASE UNITS

15

PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION

17

LEGAL MATTERS

20

EXPERTS

21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

P.H. Glatfelter Company published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 17:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
