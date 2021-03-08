Glatfelter : NYSE Virtual Investor Conference March 2021 03/08/2021 | 05:57pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NYSE Virtual Investor Conference March 9, 2021 NYSE: GLT Dante Parrini, Chairman & CEO Sam Hillard, SVP & CFO Forward Looking Statements and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Any statements included in this presentation which pertain to future financial and business matters are "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company uses words such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "future", "intends" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable or uncontrollable factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in industry, business, market, political and economic conditions globally, demand for or pricing of its products, changes in tax legislation, governmental laws, regulations and policies, initiatives of regulatory authorities, technological changes and innovations, market growth rates, and currency exchange rates. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, the forward-looking matters discussed in this presentation may not occur and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and Glatfelter undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation. More information about these factors is contained in Glatfelter's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available atwww.glatfelter.com. During the course of this presentation, certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures will be presented. A reconciliation of these measures to U.S. GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix of this presentation. Glatfelter's Strategic Transformation The New GLT A Leading Engineered Materials Company --- Multiple Growth Platforms ---Accelerating Innovation --- Committed to ESG and an Inclusive Culture * Pending closing of transaction Transformation Actions & Value Creation Sale of Specialty Papers - $360M ~85% of Revenues in Essential Consumer Staples Pension Plan Reversion - ~$33M Acquisitions $185M (G-P EU) & $175M (G-P US*) Organic $90M (Ft. Smith) Dividends of ~$25M annually Targeting 4% annual dividend growth Enhancing Everyday LifeTM… Sustainably Investment Thesis Portfolio of GDP/GDP+ Growth Businesses ---Improved Free Cash Flows ---Expanded Adj. EBITDA Margins ~400bps since '18 --- Strong Adj. EBITDA Performance: 2018 - $80M

2019 - $107M

2020 - $120M Georgia-Pacific US Nonwovens Acquisition • Signed definitive agreement to purchase Georgia-Pacific's US nonwovens business for $175M − Airlaid facility located in Mount Holly, NC and R&D center located in Memphis, TN (~150 non-union employees total) − 2 production lines with ~37K MT total capacity and a pilot line to accelerate ongoing innovation efforts

• Annual Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $100M and $20M, respectively

• Synergistic acquisition that enables capacity optimization, increased output, operational improvements and cost reduction − Expected annual cost synergies of $4M to $6M within 3 years − Business and customer base complementary to existing Glatfelter Airlaid segment

• Acquisition to be financed with combination of cash and borrowings under revolving credit facility • Expands Glatfelter's footprint and income generation in the US and balances sales mix between Airlaid and Composite Fibers segments Investment Highlights • Global engineered materials company serving attractivesegments growing at GDP / GDP+ levels

• Categories include feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, tabletop, tea bags, single-serve coffee and wallcover • Deep knowledge of materials, manufacturing technology and product performance

• Delivering customized solutions and innovative products to key strategic customers • Building a more sustainable product portfolio focused on eco-friendly materials

• Robust product safety and quality standards

• Top quartile employee safety track record • Operational Excellence contributes meaningfully to margin enhancement and improved cash flows

• Continuous Improvement programs focused on minimizing waste, reducing inefficiencies and maximizing uptime Airlaid Materials Multi-layer capability to create dynamic fluid management systems Key Performance Characteristics Highly absorbent Very thin profile Soft, cloth-like feel Personal Care and Home Care Primary Applications Absorbent Hygiene Products Wipes, Industrial Wipes Disposable Tabletop Products Absorbent Food Pads Portfolio Summary • Increased consumer focus on health, hygiene & wellness, convenience and an aging population driving attractive long-term growth opportunities Key Success Factors

• Markets growing at GDP / GDP+ rates: − Feminine Hygiene ~2% − Adult Incontinence ~6% − Wipes ~3% − Tabletop ~3 - 4%

• Economies of scale, global manufacturing footprint and diversified product portfolio • Innovation and product development partner with "Blue Chip" customers Financial Trends Positioned for Growth • Lower revenue in 2020 versus 2019 mainly driven by declining raw material costs contractually passed through to customers

• Volume grew in all product categories except tabletop in 2020 − Tabletop negatively impacted as restaurants globally were shutdown or restricted due to COVID Track Record of Improving Profitability and Margins • Strong operational excellence and CI programs improving efficiencies

• Pass through of raw material cost changes (on ~70% of revenue)

• Operating Profit up 13% in 2020 versus 2019 with steadily growing margins Composite Fibers Key Performance Characteristics Light weight substrates with wet strength High quality improves efficiency on customer manufacturing equipment Dimensional stability, dry stripability, and printability for wallcover Primary Applications Tea Bag and Single-Serve Coffee Wallcover and Decorative Laminate Pasting Paper for Lead-Acid Batteries Personal Care and Home Care Wipes Glassine Portfolio Summary • Increased consumer focus on convenience, wellness, and mobility driving attractive long-term growth opportunities Key Success Factors

• Markets growing at GDP / GDP+ rates: − Tea ~2 - 3% − Single Serve Coffee ~6% − Electrical ~5% − Wipes ~5%

• Unrivaled inclined-wire manufacturing assets and superior product quality

• Innovation driving growth in Technical Specialties

• Restructured Metallized business to improve profitability Financial Trends Improving Outlook • Strategic partnerships with leading, global customers

• Strong growth in tea, composite laminates and wipes products

• Composite laminates category trending favorably during pandemic Turnaround in Profitability • Operational excellence programs improving efficiencies

• Aggressive cost control initiatives

• Restructured Metallized business into UK facility

• Pulp prices moderated from elevated levels in 2018 Cash Flow • Q4 Adjusted Free Cash Flow higher by ~$33 million

• Cash flow from continuing operations favorable by $6.2 million for the full year

• Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $80.3 million in 2020 is $29.1 million favorable compared to 2019 − Adjusted EBITDA improved by $12.9 million − Working capital usage improved by $21.7 million − Cash interest is favorable by $4 million − Adjustments to Free Cash Flow (1) for 2020 and 2019 are $0.5 million and $23.9 million, respectively

• 2021 Outlook: − Expect capital expenditures to be approximately $38 to $42 million − Expect depreciation and amortization expense to be approximately $56 million (in millions) Q4'19 Q4'20 2019 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Change in working capital (*) Taxes refunded (paid) Interest paid Other Cash Flow from continuing Operations Less: Capital expenditures Free Cash Flow Adjusted Free Cash Flow Notes: (*) - Working capital is defined as accounts receivable plus inventories less accounts payable. The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding. (1) - Slide 22 in appendix includes the details for the Adjustments to Free Cash Flow and recasts prior quarters to align with full year presentation Balance Sheet and Liquidity • Liquidity improved significantly in 2020 driven by strong EBITDA growth

• Leverage lowered to 1.8x versus December 2019 of 2.2x driven by higher EBITDA and cash Debt Current portion of long term debt 10.8 22.9 25.1

• Dec 2019 Cash includes ~ $53.4 million related flow 5⅜% Notes, due October 2020 250.0 - - Term Loans 1.3% - 2.4% due 2022 - 2025 37.7 255.1 253.5 to pension settlement

• Paid excise tax on pension reversion of ~ $8 million in 2020 Notes: (* ) -For leverage calculation, "31-Dec-18" column includes full year of Steinfurt financials for TTM EBITDA calculation, The above calculation is not intended to be used for purposes of calculating debt covenant compliance. The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding. Airlaid Materials - Delivered record profitability Kept employees safe and all facilities operating Composite Fibers - Turnaround driven bycommercial and operational excellenceOperating model generated speed, agility andcost savingsConsolidated Metallized operationsDe-levered balance sheetPublished first GLT Sustainability Report Product Portfolio - Enhancing Everyday Life® ESSENTIAL - as you brew your favorite beverage and prepare nutritious meals for your family: High-performance tea bag filters for superior infusion Coffee solutions suitable for all common brewing devicesSafe, absorbent packaging for meat, poultry & fish ESSENTIAL - for maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle even as we practice social distancing: Absorbent cores trusted by hygiene industry leaders Comfortable and discreet adult consumer productsSoft and strong cleaning solutions for our little onesProtect laundry loads with color-catching sheets Over 85% of Glatfelter Revenue is tied to Essential Consumer Staples Appendix Glatfelter Global Locations 2020 Revenue Breakdown Europe 57% $0.5 billion North America 30% $0.3 billion ROW 13% $0.1 billion Total 100% $0.9 billion Innovation Focus Areas Commitment to Sustainability • Published first sustainability report in 2020 focusing on the following ESG priorities: Environmental Social Governance Effective Tax Rate • Q4 2020 tax rate on adjusted earnings is 34.2%

• Guiding to 2021 tax rate of ~ 38% - 40% on adjusted earnings − 2021 Rate Drivers: o Currently generating losses in U.S. with no tax benefit due to U.S. valuation allowance o U.S. tax on foreign earnings (Global Intangible Low Taxed Income - GILTI) o Due to utilization of U.S. tax loss carryforwards the 50% GILTI deduction and use of foreign tax credits is not available

• CARES Act signed into law allows for the carry back of certain prior losses creating a tax provision benefit of $1.1 million in Q4 2020 and $6.1 million for 2020 − Tax benefit excluded from adjusted earnings − Tax refund of $20.1 million received in December 2020 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations In millions 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Net Income (loss) $ 21.6 $ 7.9 $ (177.6) $ (21.5) $ 21.3 Adjust: Discontinued ops Add: Taxes from continuing operations Add: Depreciation and Amortization Add: Net Interest Expense EBITDA from continuing operations Adjustments / Exclusions: (35.7) (13.5) 177.2 (3.7) (0.5) (28.4) 25.1 7.7 (9.2) 11.6 39.5 42.1 47.5 50.8 56.6 13.6 13.1 15.0 9.3 6.6 $ 10.6 $ 74.6 $ 69.8 $ 25.7 $ 95.6 Pension settlement expenses, net Gains on Timberland Sales and Transaction Related Costs Asset impairment charge Airlaid Capacity Expansion Restructuring charge - Metallized operations (net of asset write off) Cost optimization actions 7.3 - - 75.3 6.2 - - 2.7 - 3.1 (0.2) - 10.9 - 1.3 (3.2) - 7.1 - 0.4 (1.6) (1.4) - 0.9 1.0 -- 7.2 8.6 6.0 COVID-19 incremental costs - - - - 2.7 Corporate headquarters relocation (net of asset write off) - - - - 0.9 Costs related to strategic initiatives (1) Fox River environmental matter Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations - 40.0 - - $ 63.6 $ 86.6 (1) The amount for 2018 includes approximately $2.9 million of foreign currency gains associated with the financing for the Steinfurt acquisition. Note: The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding. 5.9 0.2 1.6 - (2.5) - $ 80.0 $ 106.7 $ 119.6 Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations (in millions) Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 2019 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (1) Change in working capital Taxes refunded (paid) Interest paid Other Cash Flow from continuing Operations Less: Capital expenditures Free Cash Flow Pension Settlement Airlaid Expansion Metallized Restructuring COVID19 related costs Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) - Reconciliations for adjusted EBITDA to net income not included in this presentation, are included in prior quarter earnings presentations

(2) - Tax refunds of $24.1 million in 2020 includes $20.1 million from CARES Act Note: The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding Adjusted EBITDA used for leverage calculation In millions 2018 $ (177.6) 2019 $ (21.5) 2020 Net Income (loss) $ 21.3 Adjust: Discontinued ops Add: Taxes from continuing operations Add: Depreciation and Amortization Add: Net Interest Expense EBITDA EBITDA from Steinfurt operations Adjustments / Exclusions: Gains on Timberland Sales and Transaction Related Costs Asset impairment charge Pension settlement expenses, net Airlaid Capacity Expansion Restructuring charge - Metallized operations (net of asset write off) Cost optimization actions 177.2 (3.7) (0.5) 7.7 (9.2) 11.6 47.5 50.8 56.6 15.0 9.3 6.6 $ 69.8 $ 8.6 25.7 -$ 95.6 - (3.2) (1.6) (1.4) - - 0.9 - 7.1 - 0.4 75.3 6.2 1.0 -- 7.2 8.6 6.0 COVID-19 incremental costs - - 2.7 Corporate headquarters relocation (net of asset write off) - - 0.9 Costs related to strategic initiatives (1) Fox River environmental matter Adjusted EBITDA 5.9 -0.2 1.6 (2.5) $ 88.6 (*) $ 106.7 (1) The amount for 2018 includes approximately $2.9 million of foreign currency gains associated with the financing for the Steinfurt acquisition. - $ 119.6 Notes: (* ) -For leverage calculation, EBITDA includes applicable Steinfurt financials add back; The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations In millions 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Net Income (loss) Adjust: Discontinued ops, net of tax Income (loss) from continuing operations Adjustments / Exclusions: Pension settlement expenses, net Gains on Timberland Sales and Transaction Related Costs Asset impairment charge Airlaid Capacity Expansion COVID-19 incremental costs Debt refinancing fees Cost optimization actions Restructuring charge - Metallized operations Costs related to strategic initiatives (1) Fox River environmental matter Corporate headquarters relocation Income Tax impact on adjustments Total adjustments $ 21.6 $ 7.9 $ (177.6) $ (21.5) $ 21.3 (35.7) (13.5) 177.2 (3.7) (0.5) (14.2) (5.6) (0.4) (25.2) 20.8 7.3 - - 75.3 6.2 - - 2.7 (0.2) - 10.9 (3.2) - 7.1 (1.6) (1.4) - 0.9 - - 3.1 - - 2.6 - - 0.4 1.0 - 1.0 - 2.7 -8.6 6.0 - - - 5.9 - 11.1 - 40.0 - - - 18.8 0.2 1.6 - - -(2.5) - - 1.1 (19.4) (0.5) (23.7) (11.5) 33.6 32.0 9.6 58.4 16.6 Adjusted income from continuing operations Normalizing tax rate to 40% provision (2016 - 2017) Adjusted earnings for continuing operations Adjusted EPS for continuing operations Weighted average shares 19.4 26.4 13.1 6.8 $ $ 6.4 $ $ 19.6 0.14 0.44 44,129 44,439 (1) The amount for 2018 includes approximately $2.9 million of foreign currency gains associated with the financing for the Steinfurt acquisition. Note: The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding. 9.2 33.2 37.4 - - - $ $ 9.2 $ $ 33.2 $ $ 37.4 0.21 0.75 0.84 43,768 44,132 44,614 Net Debt and Leverage Net debt & Leverage December 31 December 31 December 31 In millions 2018 2019 2020 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $10.8 $22.9 $25.1 Long-Term Debt 401.0 336.9 288.5 Total Debt 411.7 359.9 313.5 Less: Cash (142.7) (126.2) (99.6) Net Debt $269.1 $233.7 $213.9 Net Debt $269.1 $233.7 $213.9 Divided by: Adjusted EBITDA 88.6 106.7 119.6 Net Leverage* 3.0x 2.2x 1.8x Notes: (* ) -For leverage calculation, "December 31 2018" column includes full year of Steinfurt financials for TTM EBITDA calculation The above calculation is not intended to be used for purposes of calculating debt covenant compliance. The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding. Attachments Original document

