GLATFELTER CORPORATION

(GLT)
Glatfelter : NYSE Virtual Investor Conference March 2021

03/08/2021 | 05:57pm EST
NYSE Virtual Investor Conference

March 9, 2021

NYSE: GLT

Dante Parrini, Chairman & CEO Sam Hillard, SVP & CFO

Forward Looking Statements and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Any statements included in this presentation which pertain to future financial and business matters are "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company uses words such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "future", "intends" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable or

uncontrollable factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in industry, business, market, political and economic conditions globally, demand for or pricing of its products, changes in tax legislation, governmental laws, regulations and policies, initiatives of regulatory authorities, technological changes and innovations, market growth rates, and currency exchange rates. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, the forward-looking matters discussed in this presentation may not occur and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and Glatfelter undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation. More information about these factors is contained in Glatfelter's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are

available atwww.glatfelter.com.

During the course of this presentation, certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures will be presented. A reconciliation of these measures to U.S. GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix of this presentation.

Glatfelter's Strategic Transformation

The New GLT

A Leading Engineered Materials Company --- Multiple Growth

Platforms ---Accelerating Innovation --- Committed to ESG and an Inclusive Culture

* Pending closing of transaction

Transformation Actions & Value Creation

Sale of Specialty Papers - $360M

~85% of Revenues in Essential

Consumer Staples

Pension Plan Reversion - ~$33M

Acquisitions $185M (G-P EU) & $175M (G-P US*)

Organic $90M (Ft. Smith)

Dividends of ~$25M annually Targeting 4% annual dividend growth

Enhancing Everyday LifeTM… Sustainably

Investment

Thesis

Portfolio of GDP/GDP+ Growth

Businesses ---Improved Free

Cash Flows ---Expanded Adj. EBITDA Margins ~400bps since '18 ---

Strong Adj. EBITDA

Performance:

  • 2018 - $80M

  • 2019 - $107M

  • 2020 - $120M

Georgia-Pacific US Nonwovens Acquisition

  • Signed definitive agreement to purchase Georgia-Pacific's US nonwovens business for $175M

    • Airlaid facility located in Mount Holly, NC and R&D center located in Memphis, TN (~150 non-union employees total)

    • 2 production lines with ~37K MT total capacity and a pilot line to accelerate ongoing innovation efforts

  • Annual Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $100M and $20M, respectively

  • Synergistic acquisition that enables capacity optimization, increased output, operational improvements and cost reduction

    Expected annual cost synergies of $4M to $6M within 3 years

    Business and customer base complementary to existing Glatfelter Airlaid segment

  • Acquisition to be financed with combination of cash and borrowings under revolving credit facility

  • Expands Glatfelter's footprint and income generation in the US and balances sales mix between

    Airlaid and Composite Fibers segments

Investment Highlights

  • Global engineered materials company serving attractivesegments growing at GDP / GDP+ levels

  • Categories include feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, tabletop, tea bags, single-serve coffee and wallcover

  • Deep knowledge of materials, manufacturing technology and product performance

  • Delivering customized solutions and innovative products to key strategic customers

  • Building a more sustainable product portfolio focused on eco-friendly materials

  • Robust product safety and quality standards

  • Top quartile employee safety track record

  • Operational Excellence contributes meaningfully to margin enhancement and improved cash flows

  • Continuous Improvement programs focused on minimizing waste, reducing inefficiencies and maximizing uptime

Airlaid Materials

Multi-layer capability to create dynamic fluid management systems

Key Performance Characteristics

Highly absorbent Very thin profile Soft, cloth-like feel

Personal Care and Home Care

Primary Applications

Absorbent Hygiene Products

Wipes, Industrial Wipes

Disposable Tabletop Products

Absorbent Food Pads

Portfolio Summary

  • Increased consumer focus on health, hygiene & wellness, convenience and an aging population driving attractive long-term growth opportunities

    Key Success Factors

  • Markets growing at GDP / GDP+ rates:

    • Feminine Hygiene ~2%

    • Adult Incontinence ~6%

    • Wipes ~3%

    • Tabletop ~3 - 4%

  • Economies of scale, global manufacturing footprint and diversified product portfolio

  • Innovation and product development partner with "Blue Chip" customers

Financial Trends

Positioned for Growth

  • Lower revenue in 2020 versus 2019 mainly driven by declining raw material costs contractually passed through to customers

  • Volume grew in all product categories except tabletop in 2020

Tabletop negatively impacted as restaurants

globally were shutdown or restricted due to

COVID

Track Record of Improving Profitability and Margins

  • Strong operational excellence and CI programs improving efficiencies

  • Pass through of raw material cost changes (on ~70% of revenue)

  • Operating Profit up 13% in 2020 versus 2019 with steadily growing margins

Composite Fibers

Key Performance Characteristics

Light weight substrates with wet strength

High quality improves efficiency on customer manufacturing equipment

Dimensional stability, dry stripability, and printability for wallcover

Primary Applications

Tea Bag and Single-Serve Coffee Wallcover and Decorative Laminate

Pasting Paper for Lead-Acid

Batteries

Personal Care and Home Care

Wipes

Glassine

Portfolio Summary

  • Increased consumer focus on convenience, wellness, and mobility driving attractive long-term growth opportunities

    Key Success Factors

  • Markets growing at GDP / GDP+ rates:

    • Tea ~2 - 3%

    • Single Serve Coffee ~6%

    • Electrical ~5%

    • Wipes ~5%

  • Unrivaled inclined-wire manufacturing assets and superior product quality

  • Innovation driving growth in Technical Specialties

  • Restructured Metallized business to improve profitability

Financial Trends

Improving Outlook

  • Strategic partnerships with leading, global customers

  • Strong growth in tea, composite laminates and wipes products

  • Composite laminates category trending favorably during pandemic

Turnaround in Profitability

  • Operational excellence programs improving efficiencies

  • Aggressive cost control initiatives

  • Restructured Metallized business into UK facility

  • Pulp prices moderated from elevated levels in 2018

Cash Flow

  • Q4 Adjusted Free Cash Flow higher by ~$33 million

  • Cash flow from continuing operations favorable by $6.2 million for the full year

  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $80.3 million in 2020 is $29.1 million favorable compared to 2019

    • Adjusted EBITDA improved by $12.9 million

    • Working capital usage improved by $21.7 million

    • Cash interest is favorable by $4 million

    • Adjustments to Free Cash Flow (1) for 2020 and 2019 are $0.5 million and $23.9 million, respectively

  • 2021 Outlook:

    Expect capital expenditures to be approximately $38 to

$42 million

Expect depreciation and amortization expense to be approximately $56 million

(in millions)

Q4'19

Q4'20

2019

2020

Adjusted EBITDA

Change in working capital (*)

Taxes refunded (paid)

Interest paid

Other

Cash Flow from continuing Operations

Less: Capital expenditures

Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Notes:

(*) - Working capital is defined as accounts receivable plus inventories less accounts payable.

The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding.

(1) - Slide 22 in appendix includes the details for the Adjustments to Free Cash Flow and recasts prior quarters to align with full year presentation

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

  • Liquidity improved significantly in 2020 driven by strong EBITDA growth

  • Leverage lowered to 1.8x versus December 2019 of 2.2x driven by higher EBITDA and cash

    Debt

    Current portion of long term debt

    10.8

    22.9

    25.1

  • Dec 2019 Cash includes ~ $53.4 million related

    flow

    5⅜% Notes, due October 2020

    250.0

    -

    -

    Term Loans 1.3% - 2.4% due 2022 - 2025

    37.7

    255.1

    253.5

    to pension settlement

  • Paid excise tax on pension reversion of ~ $8 million in 2020

Notes: (* ) -For leverage calculation, "31-Dec-18" column includes full year of Steinfurt financials for TTM EBITDA calculation,

The above calculation is not intended to be used for purposes of calculating debt covenant compliance.

The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding.

Airlaid Materials - Delivered record profitability

Kept employees safe and all facilities operating

Composite Fibers - Turnaround driven bycommercial and operational excellenceOperating model generated speed, agility andcost savingsConsolidated Metallized operationsDe-levered balance sheetPublished first GLT Sustainability Report

Product Portfolio - Enhancing Everyday Life®

ESSENTIAL - as you brew your favorite beverage and prepare nutritious meals for your family:

High-performance tea bag filters for superior infusion

Coffee solutions suitable for all common brewing devicesSafe, absorbent packaging for meat, poultry & fish

ESSENTIAL - for maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle even as we practice social distancing:

Absorbent cores trusted by hygiene industry leaders

Comfortable and discreet adult consumer productsSoft and strong cleaning solutions for our little onesProtect laundry loads with color-catching sheets

Over 85% of Glatfelter Revenue is tied to Essential Consumer Staples

Appendix

Glatfelter Global Locations

2020 Revenue Breakdown

Europe

57%

$0.5 billion

North America

30%

$0.3 billion

ROW

13%

$0.1 billion

Total

100%

$0.9 billion

Innovation Focus Areas

Commitment to Sustainability

  • Published first sustainability report in 2020 focusing on the following ESG priorities:

Environmental

Social

Governance

Effective Tax Rate

  • Q4 2020 tax rate on adjusted earnings is 34.2%

  • Guiding to 2021 tax rate of ~ 38% - 40% on adjusted earnings 2021 Rate Drivers:

    • o Currently generating losses in U.S. with no tax benefit due to U.S. valuation allowance

    • o U.S. tax on foreign earnings (Global Intangible Low Taxed Income - GILTI)

    • o Due to utilization of U.S. tax loss carryforwards the 50% GILTI deduction and use of foreign tax credits is not available

  • CARES Act signed into law allows for the carry back of certain prior losses creating a tax provision benefit of $1.1 million in Q4 2020 and $6.1 million for 2020

Tax benefit excluded from adjusted earnings

Tax refund of $20.1 million received in December 2020

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

In millions

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Net Income (loss)

$

21.6

$

7.9

$ (177.6)

$ (21.5)

$

21.3

Adjust: Discontinued ops

Add: Taxes from continuing operations

Add: Depreciation and Amortization

Add: Net Interest Expense

EBITDA from continuing operations Adjustments / Exclusions:

(35.7)

(13.5)

177.2

(3.7)

(0.5)

(28.4)

25.1

7.7

(9.2) 11.6

39.5

42.1

47.5

50.8 56.6

13.6

13.1

15.0

9.3 6.6

$

  • 10.6 $

74.6

$

69.8

$

25.7 $ 95.6

Pension settlement expenses, net

Gains on Timberland Sales and Transaction Related Costs Asset impairment charge

Airlaid Capacity Expansion

Restructuring charge - Metallized operations (net of asset write off) Cost optimization actions

7.3

-

-

75.3 6.2

- - 2.7 - 3.1

(0.2) - 10.9 - 1.3

(3.2) - 7.1 - 0.4

(1.6) (1.4)

- 0.9

1.0

-- 7.2

8.6 6.0

COVID-19 incremental costs - - - - 2.7

Corporate headquarters relocation (net of asset write off) - - - - 0.9

Costs related to strategic initiatives (1)

Fox River environmental matter

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

- 40.0

- -

$

63.6

$

86.6

(1) The amount for 2018 includes approximately $2.9 million of foreign currency gains associated with the financing for the Steinfurt acquisition. Note: The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding.

5.9

0.2 1.6

-

(2.5)

-

$

80.0

$ 106.7

$ 119.6

Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations

(in millions)

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

2019

2020

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

Change in working capital

Taxes refunded (paid)

Interest paid

Other

Cash Flow from continuing Operations

Less: Capital expenditures

Free Cash Flow

Pension Settlement

Airlaid Expansion

Metallized Restructuring

COVID19 related costs

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

  • (1) - Reconciliations for adjusted EBITDA to net income not included in this presentation, are included in prior quarter earnings presentations

  • (2) - Tax refunds of $24.1 million in 2020 includes $20.1 million from CARES Act

Note: The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding

Adjusted EBITDA used for leverage calculation

In millions

2018 $ (177.6)

2019 $ (21.5)

2020

Net Income (loss)

$

21.3

Adjust: Discontinued ops

Add: Taxes from continuing operations

Add: Depreciation and Amortization

Add: Net Interest Expense

EBITDA

EBITDA from Steinfurt operations

Adjustments / Exclusions:

Gains on Timberland Sales and Transaction Related Costs

Asset impairment charge

Pension settlement expenses, net

Airlaid Capacity Expansion

Restructuring charge - Metallized operations (net of asset write off) Cost optimization actions

177.2

(3.7)

(0.5)

7.7

(9.2) 11.6

47.5

50.8 56.6

15.0

9.3 6.6

$

  • 69.8 $ 8.6

25.7 -$

95.6 -

(3.2)

(1.6) (1.4)

-

- 0.9

- 7.1 - 0.4

75.3 6.2

1.0

-- 7.2

8.6 6.0

COVID-19 incremental costs - - 2.7

Corporate headquarters relocation (net of asset write off) - - 0.9

Costs related to strategic initiatives (1)

Fox River environmental matter Adjusted EBITDA

5.9 -0.2 1.6

(2.5)

$

88.6

(*) $ 106.7

(1) The amount for 2018 includes approximately $2.9 million of foreign currency gains associated with the financing for the Steinfurt acquisition.

-

$ 119.6

Notes: (* ) -For leverage calculation, EBITDA includes applicable Steinfurt financials add back; The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding.

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations

In millions

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Net Income (loss)

Adjust: Discontinued ops, net of tax Income (loss) from continuing operations

Adjustments / Exclusions:

Pension settlement expenses, net

Gains on Timberland Sales and Transaction Related Costs Asset impairment charge

Airlaid Capacity Expansion COVID-19 incremental costs Debt refinancing fees

Cost optimization actions

Restructuring charge - Metallized operations

Costs related to strategic initiatives (1)

Fox River environmental matter

Corporate headquarters relocation

Income Tax impact on adjustments

Total adjustments

$

21.6

$

7.9

$ (177.6)

$

(21.5)

$

21.3

(35.7)

(13.5)

177.2

(3.7)

(0.5)

(14.2)

(5.6)

(0.4)

(25.2) 20.8

7.3

-

-

75.3 6.2

- - 2.7

(0.2) - 10.9

(3.2) - 7.1

(1.6) (1.4)

- 0.9

- - 3.1

- - 2.6

- - 0.4

1.0 - 1.0

- 2.7 -8.6 6.0

-

-

- 5.9

- 11.1

- 40.0

- - - 18.8

0.2 1.6

-

-

-(2.5)

-

- 1.1

(19.4)

(0.5)

(23.7)

(11.5)

33.6

32.0

9.6

58.4 16.6

Adjusted income from continuing operations

Normalizing tax rate to 40% provision (2016 - 2017)

Adjusted earnings for continuing operations

Adjusted EPS for continuing operations

Weighted average shares

19.4

26.4

13.1

6.8

$ $

6.4

$ $

19.6

0.14

0.44

44,129

44,439

(1) The amount for 2018 includes approximately $2.9 million of foreign currency gains associated with the financing for the Steinfurt acquisition. Note: The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding.

9.2

33.2 37.4

-

-

-

$ $

9.2

$ $

33.2

$ $

37.4

0.21

0.75

0.84

43,768

44,132

44,614

Net Debt and Leverage

Net debt & Leverage

December 31

December 31

December 31

In millions

2018

2019

2020

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

$10.8

$22.9

$25.1

Long-Term Debt

401.0

336.9

288.5

Total Debt

411.7

359.9

313.5

Less: Cash

(142.7)

(126.2)

(99.6)

Net Debt

$269.1

$233.7

$213.9

Net Debt

$269.1

$233.7

$213.9

Divided by: Adjusted EBITDA

88.6

106.7

119.6

Net Leverage*

3.0x

2.2x

1.8x

Notes: (* ) -For leverage calculation, "December 31 2018" column includes full year of Steinfurt financials for TTM EBITDA calculation The above calculation is not intended to be used for purposes of calculating debt covenant compliance.

The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding.

Disclaimer

P.H. Glatfelter Company published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
