Glatfelter : NYSE Virtual Investor Conference March 2021

NYSE Virtual Investor Conference
March 9, 2021
NYSE: GLT
Dante Parrini, Chairman & CEO Sam Hillard, SVP & CFO
Glatfelter's Strategic Transformation
The New GLT
A Leading Engineered Materials Company --- Multiple Growth
Platforms ---Accelerating Innovation --- Committed to ESG and an Inclusive Culture
* Pending closing of transaction
Transformation Actions & Value Creation
Sale of Specialty Papers - $360M
~85% of Revenues in Essential
Consumer Staples
Pension Plan Reversion - ~$33M
Acquisitions $185M (G-P EU) & $175M (G-P US*)
Organic $90M (Ft. Smith)
Dividends of ~$25M annually Targeting 4% annual dividend growth
Enhancing Everyday LifeTM… Sustainably
Investment
Thesis
Portfolio of GDP/GDP+ Growth
Businesses ---Improved Free
Cash Flows ---Expanded Adj. EBITDA Margins ~400bps since '18 ---
Strong Adj. EBITDA
Performance:
-
2018 - $80M
-
2019 - $107M
-
2020 - $120M
Georgia-Pacific US Nonwovens Acquisition
-
• Signed definitive agreement to purchase Georgia-Pacific's US nonwovens business for $175M
-
− Airlaid facility located in Mount Holly, NC and R&D center located in Memphis, TN (~150 non-union employees total)
-
− 2 production lines with ~37K MT total capacity and a pilot line to accelerate ongoing innovation efforts
-
• Annual Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $100M and $20M, respectively
-
• Synergistic acquisition that enables capacity optimization, increased output, operational improvements and cost reduction
−
Expected annual cost synergies of $4M to $6M within 3 years
− Business and customer base complementary to existing Glatfelter Airlaid segment
-
• Acquisition to be financed with combination of cash and borrowings under revolving credit facility
Investment Highlights
-
• Global engineered materials company serving attractivesegments growing at GDP / GDP+ levels
-
• Categories include feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, tabletop, tea bags, single-serve coffee and wallcover
-
• Deep knowledge of materials, manufacturing technology and product performance
-
• Delivering customized solutions and innovative products to key strategic customers
-
• Building a more sustainable product portfolio focused on eco-friendly materials
-
• Robust product safety and quality standards
-
• Top quartile employee safety track record
-
• Operational Excellence contributes meaningfully to margin enhancement and improved cash flows
-
• Continuous Improvement programs focused on minimizing waste, reducing inefficiencies and maximizing uptime
Airlaid Materials
Multi-layer capability to create dynamic fluid management systems
Key Performance Characteristics
Highly absorbent Very thin profile Soft, cloth-like feel
Personal Care and Home Care
Primary Applications
Absorbent Hygiene Products
Wipes, Industrial Wipes
Disposable Tabletop Products
Absorbent Food Pads
Portfolio Summary
-
• Increased consumer focus on health, hygiene & wellness, convenience and an aging population driving attractive long-term growth opportunities
Key Success Factors
-
• Markets growing at GDP / GDP+ rates:
-
− Feminine Hygiene ~2%
-
− Adult Incontinence ~6%
-
− Wipes ~3%
-
− Tabletop ~3 - 4%
-
• Economies of scale, global manufacturing footprint and diversified product portfolio
Financial Trends
Positioned for Growth
− Tabletop negatively impacted as restaurants
globally were shutdown or restricted due to
COVID
Track Record of Improving Profitability and Margins
-
• Strong operational excellence and CI programs improving efficiencies
-
• Pass through of raw material cost changes (on ~70% of revenue)
-
• Operating Profit up 13% in 2020 versus 2019 with steadily growing margins
Composite Fibers
Key Performance Characteristics
Light weight substrates with wet strength
High quality improves efficiency on customer manufacturing equipment
Dimensional stability, dry stripability, and printability for wallcover
Tea Bag and Single-Serve Coffee Wallcover and Decorative Laminate
Pasting Paper for Lead-Acid
Batteries
Personal Care and Home Care
Wipes
Glassine
Portfolio Summary
-
• Increased consumer focus on convenience, wellness, and mobility driving attractive long-term growth opportunities
Key Success Factors
-
• Markets growing at GDP / GDP+ rates:
-
• Unrivaled inclined-wire manufacturing assets and superior product quality
-
• Innovation driving growth in Technical Specialties
-
• Restructured Metallized business to improve profitability
Financial Trends
Improving Outlook
-
• Strategic partnerships with leading, global customers
-
• Strong growth in tea, composite laminates and wipes products
-
• Composite laminates category trending favorably during pandemic
Turnaround in Profitability
-
• Operational excellence programs improving efficiencies
-
• Aggressive cost control initiatives
-
• Restructured Metallized business into UK facility
-
• Pulp prices moderated from elevated levels in 2018
Cash Flow
-
• Q4 Adjusted Free Cash Flow higher by ~$33 million
-
• Cash flow from continuing operations favorable by $6.2 million for the full year
-
• Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $80.3 million in 2020 is $29.1 million favorable compared to 2019
-
− Adjusted EBITDA improved by $12.9 million
-
− Working capital usage improved by $21.7 million
-
− Cash interest is favorable by $4 million
-
− Adjustments to Free Cash Flow (1) for 2020 and 2019 are $0.5 million and $23.9 million, respectively
-
• 2021 Outlook:
− Expect capital expenditures to be approximately $38 to
$42 million
−
Expect depreciation and amortization expense to be approximately $56 million
|
(in millions)
|
Q4'19
|
Q4'20
|
2019
|
2020
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
Change in working capital (*)
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes refunded (paid)
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flow from continuing Operations
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
Notes:
(*) - Working capital is defined as accounts receivable plus inventories less accounts payable.
The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding.
(1) - Slide 22 in appendix includes the details for the Adjustments to Free Cash Flow and recasts prior quarters to align with full year presentation
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
-
• Liquidity improved significantly in 2020 driven by strong EBITDA growth
-
• Leverage lowered to 1.8x versus December 2019 of 2.2x driven by higher EBITDA and cash
Current portion of long term debt
10.8
22.9
25.1
-
• Dec 2019 Cash includes ~ $53.4 million related
|
flow
|
5⅜% Notes, due October 2020
|
250.0
|
-
|
-
|
Term Loans 1.3% - 2.4% due 2022 - 2025
|
37.7
|
255.1
|
253.5
to pension settlement
-
• Paid excise tax on pension reversion of ~ $8 million in 2020
Notes: (* ) -For leverage calculation, "31-Dec-18" column includes full year of Steinfurt financials for TTM EBITDA calculation,
The above calculation is not intended to be used for purposes of calculating debt covenant compliance.
The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding.
Airlaid Materials - Delivered record profitability
Kept employees safe and all facilities operating
Composite Fibers - Turnaround driven bycommercial and operational excellenceOperating model generated speed, agility andcost savingsConsolidated Metallized operationsDe-levered balance sheetPublished first GLT Sustainability Report
Product Portfolio - Enhancing Everyday Life®
ESSENTIAL - as you brew your favorite beverage and prepare nutritious meals for your family:
High-performance tea bag filters for superior infusion
Coffee solutions suitable for all common brewing devicesSafe, absorbent packaging for meat, poultry & fish
ESSENTIAL - for maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle even as we practice social distancing:
Absorbent cores trusted by hygiene industry leaders
Comfortable and discreet adult consumer productsSoft and strong cleaning solutions for our little onesProtect laundry loads with color-catching sheets
Over 85% of Glatfelter Revenue is tied to Essential Consumer Staples
Appendix
Glatfelter Global Locations
|
Europe
|
57%
|
$0.5 billion
|
North America
|
30%
|
$0.3 billion
|
ROW
|
13%
|
$0.1 billion
|
Total
|
100%
|
$0.9 billion
Innovation Focus Areas
Commitment to Sustainability
Environmental
Social
Governance
Effective Tax Rate
-
• Q4 2020 tax rate on adjusted earnings is 34.2%
-
• Guiding to 2021 tax rate of ~ 38% - 40% on adjusted earnings − 2021 Rate Drivers:
-
o Currently generating losses in U.S. with no tax benefit due to U.S. valuation allowance
-
o U.S. tax on foreign earnings (Global Intangible Low Taxed Income - GILTI)
-
o Due to utilization of U.S. tax loss carryforwards the 50% GILTI deduction and use of foreign tax credits is not available
-
• CARES Act signed into law allows for the carry back of certain prior losses creating a tax provision benefit of $1.1 million in Q4 2020 and $6.1 million for 2020
−
Tax benefit excluded from adjusted earnings
− Tax refund of $20.1 million received in December 2020
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
In millions
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Net Income (loss)
$
21.6
$
7.9
$ (177.6)
$ (21.5)
$
21.3
Adjust: Discontinued ops
Add: Taxes from continuing operations
Add: Depreciation and Amortization
Add: Net Interest Expense
EBITDA from continuing operations Adjustments / Exclusions:
(35.7)
(13.5)
177.2
(3.7)
(0.5)
(28.4)
25.1
7.7
(9.2) 11.6
39.5
42.1
47.5
50.8 56.6
13.6
13.1
15.0
9.3 6.6
$
74.6
$
69.8
$
25.7 $ 95.6
Pension settlement expenses, net
Gains on Timberland Sales and Transaction Related Costs Asset impairment charge
Airlaid Capacity Expansion
Restructuring charge - Metallized operations (net of asset write off) Cost optimization actions
7.3
-
-
75.3 6.2
- - 2.7 - 3.1
(0.2) - 10.9 - 1.3
(3.2) - 7.1 - 0.4
(1.6) (1.4)
- 0.9
1.0
-- 7.2
8.6 6.0
COVID-19 incremental costs - - - - 2.7
Corporate headquarters relocation (net of asset write off) - - - - 0.9
Costs related to strategic initiatives (1)
Fox River environmental matter
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
- 40.0
- -
$
63.6
$
86.6
(1) The amount for 2018 includes approximately $2.9 million of foreign currency gains associated with the financing for the Steinfurt acquisition. Note: The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding.
5.9
0.2 1.6
-
(2.5)
-
$
80.0
$ 106.7
$ 119.6
Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations
(in millions)
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
2019
2020
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
Change in working capital
Taxes refunded (paid)
Interest paid
Other
Cash Flow from continuing Operations
Less: Capital expenditures
Free Cash Flow
Airlaid Expansion
Metallized Restructuring
COVID19 related costs
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
-
(1) - Reconciliations for adjusted EBITDA to net income not included in this presentation, are included in prior quarter earnings presentations
-
(2) - Tax refunds of $24.1 million in 2020 includes $20.1 million from CARES Act
Note: The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding
Adjusted EBITDA used for leverage calculation
In millions
2018 $ (177.6)
2019 $ (21.5)
2020
Net Income (loss)
$
21.3
Adjust: Discontinued ops
Add: Taxes from continuing operations
Add: Depreciation and Amortization
Add: Net Interest Expense
EBITDA
EBITDA from Steinfurt operations
Adjustments / Exclusions:
Gains on Timberland Sales and Transaction Related Costs
Asset impairment charge
Pension settlement expenses, net
Airlaid Capacity Expansion
Restructuring charge - Metallized operations (net of asset write off) Cost optimization actions
177.2
(3.7)
(0.5)
7.7
(9.2) 11.6
47.5
50.8 56.6
15.0
9.3 6.6
$
25.7 -$
95.6 -
(3.2)
(1.6) (1.4)
-
- 0.9
- 7.1 - 0.4
75.3 6.2
1.0
-- 7.2
8.6 6.0
COVID-19 incremental costs - - 2.7
Corporate headquarters relocation (net of asset write off) - - 0.9
Costs related to strategic initiatives (1)
Fox River environmental matter Adjusted EBITDA
5.9 -0.2 1.6
(2.5)
$
88.6
(*) $ 106.7
(1) The amount for 2018 includes approximately $2.9 million of foreign currency gains associated with the financing for the Steinfurt acquisition.
-
$ 119.6
Notes: (* ) -For leverage calculation, EBITDA includes applicable Steinfurt financials add back; The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding.
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations
In millions
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Net Income (loss)
Adjust: Discontinued ops, net of tax Income (loss) from continuing operations
Adjustments / Exclusions:
Pension settlement expenses, net
Gains on Timberland Sales and Transaction Related Costs Asset impairment charge
Airlaid Capacity Expansion COVID-19 incremental costs Debt refinancing fees
Cost optimization actions
Restructuring charge - Metallized operations
Costs related to strategic initiatives (1)
Fox River environmental matter
Corporate headquarters relocation
Income Tax impact on adjustments
Total adjustments
$
21.6
$
7.9
$ (177.6)
$
(21.5)
$
21.3
(35.7)
(13.5)
177.2
(3.7)
(0.5)
(14.2)
(5.6)
(0.4)
(25.2) 20.8
7.3
-
-
75.3 6.2
- - 2.7
(0.2) - 10.9
(3.2) - 7.1
(1.6) (1.4)
- 0.9
- - 3.1
- - 2.6
- - 0.4
1.0 - 1.0
- 2.7 -8.6 6.0
-
-
- 5.9
- 11.1
- 40.0
- - - 18.8
0.2 1.6
-
-
-(2.5)
-
- 1.1
(19.4)
(0.5)
(23.7)
(11.5)
33.6
32.0
9.6
58.4 16.6
Adjusted income from continuing operations
Normalizing tax rate to 40% provision (2016 - 2017)
Adjusted earnings for continuing operations
Adjusted EPS for continuing operations
Weighted average shares
19.4
26.4
13.1
6.8
$ $
6.4
$ $
19.6
0.14
0.44
44,129
44,439
(1) The amount for 2018 includes approximately $2.9 million of foreign currency gains associated with the financing for the Steinfurt acquisition. Note: The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding.
9.2
33.2 37.4
-
-
-
$ $
9.2
$ $
33.2
$ $
37.4
0.21
0.75
0.84
43,768
44,132
44,614
Net Debt and Leverage
|
Net debt & Leverage
|
December 31
|
December 31
|
December 31
|
In millions
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
|
$10.8
|
$22.9
|
$25.1
|
Long-Term Debt
|
401.0
|
336.9
|
288.5
|
Total Debt
|
411.7
|
359.9
|
313.5
|
Less: Cash
|
(142.7)
|
(126.2)
|
(99.6)
|
Net Debt
|
$269.1
|
$233.7
|
$213.9
|
Net Debt
|
$269.1
|
$233.7
|
$213.9
|
Divided by: Adjusted EBITDA
|
88.6
|
106.7
|
119.6
|
Net Leverage*
|
3.0x
|
2.2x
|
1.8x
Notes: (* ) -For leverage calculation, "December 31 2018" column includes full year of Steinfurt financials for TTM EBITDA calculation The above calculation is not intended to be used for purposes of calculating debt covenant compliance.
The sum of individual amounts set forth above may not agree to the column totals due to rounding.