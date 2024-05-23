U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC)
EEOC Standard Form 100 (SF 100)
Revised 08/2023
2023 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT (EEO-1 COMPONENT 1)
OMB Control Number: 3046-0049
Expiration Date: 11/30/2026
SECTION A - TYPE OF REPORT
CONSOLIDATED REPORT
SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION
OFS COMPANY ID
EMPLOYER NAME
FX50943
GLAUKOS Corporation
ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
One Glaukos Way
ALISO VIEJO
CA
92656
SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)
HQ/ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL UNIT ID
HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL NAME
HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (EIN)
330945406
SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY
□X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) □ NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) □ EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS
SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION (if applicable)
Unique Entity ID (UEI): 12835406
- YES (Single-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor) □X YES (Headquarters is Federal Contractor)
□X YES (Multi-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor)
- YES (Non-Headquarters Establishment is Federal Contractor)
□X
YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)
SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION
339113 - Surgical Appliance and Supplies Manufacturing
SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA
JA
Race/Ethnicity
Hispanic
Not Hispanic or Latino
or Latino
Male
Female
JOB CATEGORIES
Male
Female
White
AfricanorBlack American
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
White
orBlack AmericanAfrican
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
Row
Total
Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
11
First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers
8
5
81
4
27
0
2
4
49
1
8
0
0
1
190
Professionals
19
13
104
2
50
0
3
2
71
6
40
1
0
1
312
Technicians
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sales Workers
2
2
55
1
2
0
0
0
36
0
2
0
0
1
101
Administrative Support Workers
6
11
24
1
11
0
0
1
33
1
11
0
0
1
100
Craft Workers
6
5
11
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
26
Operatives
31
34
8
0
34
2
0
0
6
3
17
2
1
0
138
Laborers and Helpers
3
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Service Workers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
CURRENT 2023 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
76
70
293
8
127
2
5
7
198
11
79
3
1
4
884
PRIOR 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
47
47
216
7
77
4
0
8
138
5
54
4
0
5
612
SECTION
I -
WORKFORCE SNAPSHOT PERIOD
12/1/2023 - 12/15/2023
SECTION J - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL COMMENTS (optional)
Not Applicable
U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC)
EEOC Standard Form 100 (SF 100)
Revised 08/2023
2023 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT (EEO-1 COMPONENT 1)
OMB Control Number: 3046-0049
Expiration Date: 11/30/2026
SECTION K - OFFICIAL CERTIFICATION OF SUBMISSION
EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION
OFS COMPANY ID
EMPLOYER NAME
FX50943
GLAUKOS Corporation
ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
One Glaukos Way
ALISO VIEJO
CA
92656
CERTIFICATION COMMENTS (optional)
No Certification Comments Provided
CERTIFICATION STATEMENT
"I certify that the information, including any workforce demographic data, provided in this report is correct and true to the best of my knowledge
and was prepared in conformity with the directions set forth in the form and accompanying instructions."
Knowingly and willfully false statements on this report are punishable by law, US Code, Title 18, Section 1001.
DATE OF CERTIFICATION
5/22/2024 9:22 AM [EST]
EMPLOYER'S CERTIFYING OFFICIAL
Name of Employer's Certifying Official
Title of Certifying Official
Cristina Minella
Director, Global Talent Acquisition
Email Address of Certifying Official
Telephone Number of Certifying Official
cminella@glaukos.com
949-689-4900
PRIMARY POINT OF CONTACT (POC)
FOR EEO-1 COMPONENT 1 REPORTING
Name of Primary POC
Title and Employer of Primary POC
Cristina Minella
Director, Global Talent Acquisition
Glaukos
Email Address of Primary POC
Telephone Number of Primary POC
cminella@glaukos.com
949-689-4900
U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC)
EEOC Standard Form 100 (SF 100)
Revised 08/2023
2023 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT (EEO-1 COMPONENT 1)
OMB Control Number: 3046-0049
Expiration Date: 11/30/2026
SECTION A - TYPE OF REPORT
HEADQUARTERS REPORT
SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION
OFS COMPANY ID
EMPLOYER NAME
FX50943
GLAUKOS Corporation
ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
One Glaukos Way
ALISO VIEJO
CA
92656
SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)
HQ/ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL UNIT ID
HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL NAME
FX50943
GLAUKOS Corporation
HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
One Glaukos Way
ALISO VIEJO
CA
92656
SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (EIN) 330945406
SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY
□X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) □ NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) □ EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS
SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION (if applicable)
Unique Entity ID (UEI): 12835406
- YES (Single-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor) □X YES (Headquarters is Federal Contractor)
□X YES (Multi-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor)
- YES (Non-Headquarters Establishment is Federal Contractor)
□X
YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)
SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION
339113 - Surgical Appliance and Supplies Manufacturing
SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA
JA
Race/Ethnicity
Hispanic
Not Hispanic or Latino
or Latino
Male
Female
JOB CATEGORIES
Male
Female
White
AfricanorBlack American
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
White
orBlack AmericanAfrican
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
Row
Total
Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
9
First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers
3
2
45
0
16
0
2
2
32
0
4
0
0
1
107
Professionals
9
5
44
0
19
0
0
1
31
5
25
1
0
1
141
Technicians
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sales Workers
1
2
41
1
1
0
0
0
24
0
2
0
0
1
73
Administrative Support Workers
3
4
7
0
2
0
0
0
17
0
5
0
0
1
39
Craft Workers
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Operatives
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
3
Laborers and Helpers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Service Workers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
CURRENT 2023 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
18
14
147
1
39
0
2
3
106
6
36
1
0
4
377
PRIOR 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
13
14
142
4
38
2
0
4
101
4
27
2
0
5
356
SECTION
I -
WORKFORCE SNAPSHOT PERIOD
12/1/2023 - 12/15/2023
SECTION J - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL COMMENTS (optional)
No Comments Provided
U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC)
EEOC Standard Form 100 (SF 100)
Revised 08/2023
2023 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT (EEO-1 COMPONENT 1)
OMB Control Number: 3046-0049
Expiration Date: 11/30/2026
SECTION A - TYPE OF REPORT
ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL REPORT
SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION
OFS COMPANY ID
EMPLOYER NAME
FX50943
GLAUKOS Corporation
ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
One Glaukos Way
ALISO VIEJO
CA
92656
SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)
HQ/ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL UNIT ID
HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL NAME
LX86374
US Ops - San Clemente
HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
229 Avenida Fabricante
SAN CLEMENTE
CA
92672
SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (EIN) 134223265
SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY
□X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) □ NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) □ EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS
SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION (if applicable)
Unique Entity ID (UEI): 12835406
- YES (Single-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor) □X YES (Headquarters is Federal Contractor)
□X YES (Multi-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor) □X YES (Non-Headquarters Establishment is Federal Contractor)
□X
YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)
SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION
339113 - Surgical Appliance and Supplies Manufacturing
SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA
JA
Race/Ethnicity
Hispanic
Not Hispanic or Latino
or Latino
Male
Female
JOB CATEGORIES
Male
Female
White
AfricanorBlack American
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
White
orBlack AmericanAfrican
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
Row
Total
Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers
5
2
20
3
6
0
0
2
12
1
3
0
0
0
54
Professionals
7
6
35
1
23
0
3
1
35
1
9
0
0
0
121
Technicians
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sales Workers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Administrative Support Workers
3
7
11
1
7
0
0
1
14
1
5
0
0
0
50
Craft Workers
6
5
9
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
23
Operatives
30
33
8
0
30
2
0
0
6
2
16
2
1
0
130
Laborers and Helpers
3
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Service Workers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
CURRENT 2023 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
54
53
85
5
68
2
3
4
68
5
34
2
1
0
384
PRIOR 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
31
32
34
3
33
2
0
3
16
1
24
2
0
0
181
SECTION
I -
WORKFORCE SNAPSHOT PERIOD
12/1/2023 - 12/15/2023
SECTION J - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL COMMENTS (optional)
No Comments Provided
U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC)
EEOC Standard Form 100 (SF 100)
Revised 08/2023
2023 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT (EEO-1 COMPONENT 1)
OMB Control Number: 3046-0049
Expiration Date: 11/30/2026
SECTION A - TYPE OF REPORT
ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL REPORT
SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION
OFS COMPANY ID
EMPLOYER NAME
FX50943
GLAUKOS Corporation
ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
One Glaukos Way
ALISO VIEJO
CA
92656
SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)
HQ/ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL UNIT ID
HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL NAME
LX86594
Avedro Ops Legal Entity
HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
30 North Ave
BURLINGTON
MA
01803
SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (EIN) 134223265
SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY
□X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) □ NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) □ EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS
SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION (if applicable)
Unique Entity ID (UEI): 12835406
- YES (Single-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor) □X YES (Headquarters is Federal Contractor)
□X YES (Multi-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor) □X YES (Non-Headquarters Establishment is Federal Contractor)
□X
YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)
SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION
339113 - Surgical Appliance and Supplies Manufacturing
SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA
JA
Race/Ethnicity
Hispanic
Not Hispanic or Latino
or Latino
Male
Female
JOB CATEGORIES
Male
Female
White
AfricanorBlack American
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
White
orBlack AmericanAfrican
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
Row
Total
Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers
0
1
16
1
5
0
0
0
5
0
1
0
0
0
29
Professionals
3
2
25
1
8
0
0
0
5
0
6
0
0
0
50
Technicians
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sales Workers
1
0
14
0
1
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
28
Administrative Support Workers
0
0
6
0
2
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
11
Craft Workers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Operatives
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
5
Laborers and Helpers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Service Workers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
CURRENT 2023 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
4
3
61
2
20
0
0
0
24
0
9
0
0
0
123
PRIOR 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
3
1
40
0
6
0
0
1
21
0
3
0
0
0
75
SECTION
I -
WORKFORCE SNAPSHOT PERIOD
12/1/2023 - 12/15/2023
SECTION J - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL COMMENTS (optional)
No Comments Provided
