U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC)

EEOC Standard Form 100 (SF 100)

Revised 08/2023

2023 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT (EEO-1 COMPONENT 1)

OMB Control Number: 3046-0049

Expiration Date: 11/30/2026

SECTION A - TYPE OF REPORT

CONSOLIDATED REPORT

SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION

OFS COMPANY ID

EMPLOYER NAME

FX50943

GLAUKOS Corporation

ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

One Glaukos Way

ALISO VIEJO

CA

92656

SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)

HQ/ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL UNIT ID

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL NAME

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (EIN)

330945406

SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY

X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS

SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION (if applicable)

Unique Entity ID (UEI): 12835406

  • YES (Single-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor) X YES (Headquarters is Federal Contractor)

X YES (Multi-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor)

  • YES (Non-Headquarters Establishment is Federal Contractor)

X

YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)

SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION

339113 - Surgical Appliance and Supplies Manufacturing

SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA

JA

Race/Ethnicity

Hispanic

Not Hispanic or Latino

or Latino

Male

Female

JOB CATEGORIES

Male

Female

White

AfricanorBlack American

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

White

orBlack AmericanAfrican

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

Row

Total

Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers

0

0

8

0

0

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

11

First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers

8

5

81

4

27

0

2

4

49

1

8

0

0

1

190

Professionals

19

13

104

2

50

0

3

2

71

6

40

1

0

1

312

Technicians

1

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

Sales Workers

2

2

55

1

2

0

0

0

36

0

2

0

0

1

101

Administrative Support Workers

6

11

24

1

11

0

0

1

33

1

11

0

0

1

100

Craft Workers

6

5

11

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

26

Operatives

31

34

8

0

34

2

0

0

6

3

17

2

1

0

138

Laborers and Helpers

3

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Service Workers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

CURRENT 2023 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

76

70

293

8

127

2

5

7

198

11

79

3

1

4

884

PRIOR 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

47

47

216

7

77

4

0

8

138

5

54

4

0

5

612

SECTION

I -

WORKFORCE SNAPSHOT PERIOD

12/1/2023 - 12/15/2023

SECTION J - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL COMMENTS (optional)

Not Applicable

SECTION K - OFFICIAL CERTIFICATION OF SUBMISSION

EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION

OFS COMPANY ID

EMPLOYER NAME

FX50943

GLAUKOS Corporation

ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

One Glaukos Way

ALISO VIEJO

CA

92656

CERTIFICATION COMMENTS (optional)

No Certification Comments Provided

CERTIFICATION STATEMENT

"I certify that the information, including any workforce demographic data, provided in this report is correct and true to the best of my knowledge

and was prepared in conformity with the directions set forth in the form and accompanying instructions."

Knowingly and willfully false statements on this report are punishable by law, US Code, Title 18, Section 1001.

DATE OF CERTIFICATION

5/22/2024 9:22 AM [EST]

EMPLOYER'S CERTIFYING OFFICIAL

Name of Employer's Certifying Official

Title of Certifying Official

Cristina Minella

Director, Global Talent Acquisition

Email Address of Certifying Official

Telephone Number of Certifying Official

cminella@glaukos.com

949-689-4900

PRIMARY POINT OF CONTACT (POC)

FOR EEO-1 COMPONENT 1 REPORTING

Name of Primary POC

Title and Employer of Primary POC

Cristina Minella

Director, Global Talent Acquisition

Glaukos

Email Address of Primary POC

Telephone Number of Primary POC

cminella@glaukos.com

949-689-4900

SECTION A - TYPE OF REPORT

HEADQUARTERS REPORT

SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION

OFS COMPANY ID

EMPLOYER NAME

FX50943

GLAUKOS Corporation

ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

One Glaukos Way

ALISO VIEJO

CA

92656

SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)

HQ/ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL UNIT ID

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL NAME

FX50943

GLAUKOS Corporation

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

One Glaukos Way

ALISO VIEJO

CA

92656

SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (EIN) 330945406

SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY

X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS

SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION (if applicable)

Unique Entity ID (UEI): 12835406

  • YES (Single-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor) X YES (Headquarters is Federal Contractor)

X YES (Multi-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor)

  • YES (Non-Headquarters Establishment is Federal Contractor)

X

YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)

SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION

339113 - Surgical Appliance and Supplies Manufacturing

SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA

JA

Race/Ethnicity

Hispanic

Not Hispanic or Latino

or Latino

Male

Female

JOB CATEGORIES

Male

Female

White

AfricanorBlack American

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

White

orBlack AmericanAfrican

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

Row

Total

Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers

0

0

7

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

9

First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers

3

2

45

0

16

0

2

2

32

0

4

0

0

1

107

Professionals

9

5

44

0

19

0

0

1

31

5

25

1

0

1

141

Technicians

1

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

Sales Workers

1

2

41

1

1

0

0

0

24

0

2

0

0

1

73

Administrative Support Workers

3

4

7

0

2

0

0

0

17

0

5

0

0

1

39

Craft Workers

0

0

2

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Operatives

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

3

Laborers and Helpers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Service Workers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

CURRENT 2023 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

18

14

147

1

39

0

2

3

106

6

36

1

0

4

377

PRIOR 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

13

14

142

4

38

2

0

4

101

4

27

2

0

5

356

SECTION

I -

WORKFORCE SNAPSHOT PERIOD

12/1/2023 - 12/15/2023

SECTION J - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL COMMENTS (optional)

No Comments Provided

SECTION A - TYPE OF REPORT

ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL REPORT

SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION

OFS COMPANY ID

EMPLOYER NAME

FX50943

GLAUKOS Corporation

ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

One Glaukos Way

ALISO VIEJO

CA

92656

SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)

HQ/ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL UNIT ID

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL NAME

LX86374

US Ops - San Clemente

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

229 Avenida Fabricante

SAN CLEMENTE

CA

92672

SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (EIN) 134223265

SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY

X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS

SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION (if applicable)

Unique Entity ID (UEI): 12835406

  • YES (Single-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor) X YES (Headquarters is Federal Contractor)

X YES (Multi-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor) X YES (Non-Headquarters Establishment is Federal Contractor)

X

YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)

SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION

339113 - Surgical Appliance and Supplies Manufacturing

SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA

JA

Race/Ethnicity

Hispanic

Not Hispanic or Latino

or Latino

Male

Female

JOB CATEGORIES

Male

Female

White

AfricanorBlack American

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

White

orBlack AmericanAfrican

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

Row

Total

Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

2

First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers

5

2

20

3

6

0

0

2

12

1

3

0

0

0

54

Professionals

7

6

35

1

23

0

3

1

35

1

9

0

0

0

121

Technicians

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sales Workers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Administrative Support Workers

3

7

11

1

7

0

0

1

14

1

5

0

0

0

50

Craft Workers

6

5

9

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

23

Operatives

30

33

8

0

30

2

0

0

6

2

16

2

1

0

130

Laborers and Helpers

3

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Service Workers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

CURRENT 2023 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

54

53

85

5

68

2

3

4

68

5

34

2

1

0

384

PRIOR 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

31

32

34

3

33

2

0

3

16

1

24

2

0

0

181

SECTION

I -

WORKFORCE SNAPSHOT PERIOD

12/1/2023 - 12/15/2023

SECTION J - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL COMMENTS (optional)

No Comments Provided

SECTION A - TYPE OF REPORT

ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL REPORT

SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION

OFS COMPANY ID

EMPLOYER NAME

FX50943

GLAUKOS Corporation

ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

One Glaukos Way

ALISO VIEJO

CA

92656

SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)

HQ/ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL UNIT ID

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL NAME

LX86594

Avedro Ops Legal Entity

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

30 North Ave

BURLINGTON

MA

01803

SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (EIN) 134223265

SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY

X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS

SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION (if applicable)

Unique Entity ID (UEI): 12835406

  • YES (Single-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor) X YES (Headquarters is Federal Contractor)

X YES (Multi-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor) X YES (Non-Headquarters Establishment is Federal Contractor)

X

YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)

SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION

339113 - Surgical Appliance and Supplies Manufacturing

SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA

JA

Race/Ethnicity

Hispanic

Not Hispanic or Latino

or Latino

Male

Female

JOB CATEGORIES

Male

Female

White

AfricanorBlack American

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

White

orBlack AmericanAfrican

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

Row

Total

Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers

0

1

16

1

5

0

0

0

5

0

1

0

0

0

29

Professionals

3

2

25

1

8

0

0

0

5

0

6

0

0

0

50

Technicians

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sales Workers

1

0

14

0

1

0

0

0

12

0

0

0

0

0

28

Administrative Support Workers

0

0

6

0

2

0

0

0

2

0

1

0

0

0

11

Craft Workers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Operatives

0

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

5

Laborers and Helpers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Service Workers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

CURRENT 2023 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

4

3

61

2

20

0

0

0

24

0

9

0

0

0

123

PRIOR 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

3

1

40

0

6

0

0

1

21

0

3

0

0

0

75

SECTION

I -

WORKFORCE SNAPSHOT PERIOD

12/1/2023 - 12/15/2023

SECTION J - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL COMMENTS (optional)

No Comments Provided

