YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)

□X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) □ NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) □ EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS

SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)

U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC) EEOC Standard Form 100 (SF 100) Revised 08/2023 2023 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT (EEO-1 COMPONENT 1) OMB Control Number: 3046-0049 Expiration Date: 11/30/2026 SECTION K - OFFICIAL CERTIFICATION OF SUBMISSION EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION OFS COMPANY ID EMPLOYER NAME FX50943 GLAUKOS Corporation ADDRESS CITY/TOWN STATE ZIP CODE One Glaukos Way ALISO VIEJO CA 92656

CERTIFICATION COMMENTS (optional)

No Certification Comments Provided

CERTIFICATION STATEMENT

"I certify that the information, including any workforce demographic data, provided in this report is correct and true to the best of my knowledge

and was prepared in conformity with the directions set forth in the form and accompanying instructions."

Knowingly and willfully false statements on this report are punishable by law, US Code, Title 18, Section 1001.

DATE OF CERTIFICATION