Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Glaukos Corporation    GKOS

GLAUKOS CORPORATION

(GKOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glaukos : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 04:17pm EST

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that its management is scheduled to virtually participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Berenberg U.S. CEO Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020 (one-on-one and group meetings only)
  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. PST
  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference (a pre-recorded fireside chat presentation will be available for viewing beginning on Monday, November 23, 2020; management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings on Wednesday, December 2, 2020)

A live and archived webcast for these event, where applicable, will be available in the Investors section of the Glaukos website at http://investors.glaukos.com.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent®, its first MIGS device, in the United States in July 2012, its next-generation iStent inject® device in the United States in September 2018 and most recently, its iStent inject® W device in the United States in October 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos’ proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLAUKOS CORPORATION
04:17pGLAUKOS : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/10GLAUKOS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
11/05GLAUKOS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05GLAUKOS : GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables – Q3 2020
PU
11/05GLAUKOS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
11/05GLAUKOS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
11/05GLAUKOS CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
10/15GLAUKOS CORPORATION : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results after Mark..
BU
09/09GLAUKOS : Keratoconus Emerging drugs and Key Players | DelveInsight
AQ
09/04GLAUKOS : Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 219 M - -
Net income 2020 -114 M - -
Net cash 2020 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 903 M 2 903 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales 2021 9,29x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart GLAUKOS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Glaukos Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAUKOS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 55,11 $
Last Close Price 64,60 $
Spread / Highest target 8,36%
Spread / Average Target -14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas William Burns President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Link Chairman
Chris M. Calcaterra Chief Operating Officer
Joseph E. Gilliam CFO, CAO & Senior VP-Corporate Development
L. Jay Katz Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAUKOS CORPORATION15.97%2 903
STRYKER CORPORATION11.63%86 646
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-13.62%18 306
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.128.20%4 689
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.0.59%3 895
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.81.73%3 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group