    GKOS   US3773221029

GLAUKOS CORPORATION

(GKOS)
Glaukos Announces Participation in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/29/2021 | 07:02am EST
Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that its management is scheduled to virtually participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. ET.

A live and archived webcast for this event will be available in the Investors section of the Glaukos website at http://investors.glaukos.com.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent®, its first MIGS device, in the United States in 2012, its next-generation iStent inject® device in the United States in 2018 and most recently, its iStent inject W device in the United States in 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos’ proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 288 M - -
Net income 2021 -42,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -45,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 153 M 2 153 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,04x
Nbr of Employees 653
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart GLAUKOS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Glaukos Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAUKOS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 45,94 $
Average target price 52,57 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas William Burns President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph E. Gilliam CFO, CAO & Senior VP-Corporate Development
William J. Link Chairman
L. Jay Katz Chief Medical Officer
Tomas Navratil Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAUKOS CORPORATION-38.96%2 153
STRYKER CORPORATION10.51%102 153
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-15.30%15 093
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.21.92%6 273
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.-2.19%2 777
AXONICS, INC.14.04%2 636