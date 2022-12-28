Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Glaukos Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GKOS   US3773221029

GLAUKOS CORPORATION

(GKOS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
41.28 USD   +1.13%
04:16pGlaukos Announces Participation in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
09:19aStephens Trims Price Target on Glaukos to $68 From $69, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
12/22Mizuho Initiates Glaukos With Neutral Rating, Price Target is $48
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glaukos Announces Participation in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/28/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in the 41st Annual J.P Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.

A live and archived webcast for this event will be available in the Investors section of the Glaukos website at http://investors.glaukos.com.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012, and continues to develop a portfolio of technologically distinct and leverageable platforms to support ongoing pharmaceutical and medical device innovations. Products or product candidates for each of these platforms are designed to advance the standard of care through better treatment options across the areas of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GLAUKOS CORPORATION
04:16pGlaukos Announces Participation in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
09:19aStephens Trims Price Target on Glaukos to $68 From $69, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
12/22Mizuho Initiates Glaukos With Neutral Rating, Price Target is $48
MT
12/21Glaukos Corp : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial ..
AQ
12/20North American Morning Briefing: Futures Waver -2-
DJ
12/19JPMorgan Upgrades Glaukos to Neutral From Underweight, Adjusts Price Target to $42 From..
MT
12/13North American Morning Briefing: Crucial -3-
DJ
12/12Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Glaukos to $44 From $56, Maintains Equal-Weight Rat..
MT
12/12Citigroup Upgrades Glaukos to Buy From Neutral, Keeps Price Target at $57
MT
11/15Glaukos : Investor Presentation November 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLAUKOS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 280 M - -
Net income 2022 -88,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 946 M 1 946 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 727
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart GLAUKOS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Glaukos Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAUKOS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 40,82 $
Average target price 57,40 $
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas William Burns Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph E. Gilliam President & Chief Operating Officer
Alex Thurman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay L. Katz Chief Medical Officer
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAUKOS CORPORATION-8.15%1 946
STRYKER CORPORATION-9.19%92 348
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.6.95%17 824
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-14.53%11 560
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.9.72%7 293
AXONICS, INC.9.63%3 041