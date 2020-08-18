Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Glaukos Corporation    GKOS

GLAUKOS CORPORATION

(GKOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glaukos /Avedro (GKOS) Alert: Investigation into the Glaukos Acquisition of Avedro; Avedro Investors Receiving Glaukos Shares Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) ("Glaukos" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

In November 2019, Glaukos completed its merger with Avedro, Inc. ("Avedro").  Avedro stockholders received 0.365 shares of Glaukos common stock. 

If you received Glaukos common stock in connection with the merger and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glaukos-avedro-gkos-alert-investigation-into-the-glaukos-acquisition-of-avedro-avedro-investors-receiving-glaukos-shares-encouraged-to-contact-johnson-fistel-301114425.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLAUKOS CORPORATION
05:49pGLAUKOS /AVEDRO (GKOS) ALERT : Investigation into the Glaukos Acquisition of Ave..
PR
08/10GLAUKOS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/10GLAUKOS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/06GLAUKOS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06GLAUKOS : GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables – Q2 2020
PU
08/06GLAUKOS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/06GLAUKOS CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
07/20GLAUKOS CORPORATION : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results after Mar..
BU
06/12GLAUKOS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
06/09GLAUKOS : Announces Presentation Cancellation at the William Blair 40th Annual G..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group