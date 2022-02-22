Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Glaukos Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GKOS   US3773221029

GLAUKOS CORPORATION

(GKOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glaukos Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

02/22/2022 | 04:08pm EST
Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Key highlights include:

  • Net sales of $73.2 million in Q4 2021.
  • Glaucoma net sales of $57.1 million and Corneal Health net sales of $16.2 million in Q4 2021.
  • Gross margin of approximately 77% and non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 85% in Q4 2021.
  • Operating expenses of $74.2 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $72.3 million in Q4 2021.

“Our fourth quarter performance caps off a successful year of execution on many key strategic initiatives despite continued COVID-19 dynamics and other reimbursement challenges we faced,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos president and chief executive officer. “We continue to successfully invest in and advance our robust pipeline of novel, dropless platform technologies designed to transform vision by disrupting the standard of care and improving outcomes for the benefit of patients worldwide suffering from chronic eye diseases.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $73.2 million, compared to $73.2 million in the same period in 2020.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was approximately 77%, compared to approximately 73% in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was approximately 85%, compared to approximately 83% in the same period in 2020.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 9% to $47.6 million, compared to $43.8 million in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 16% to $46.7 million, compared to $40.2 million in the same period in 2020.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 26% to $26.7 million, compared to $21.2 million in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP R&D expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 20% to $25.5 million, compared to $21.3 million in the same period in 2020.

Loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $17.9 million, compared to operating loss of $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $10.3 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $21.9 million, or ($0.47) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $10.6 million, or ($0.24) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $14.3 million, or ($0.31) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.8 million, or ($0.02) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Net sales increased 31% in 2021 to $294.0 million, compared to $225.0 million in 2020.

Gross margin for 2021 was approximately 77%, compared to approximately 59% in 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin for 2021 was approximately 85%, compared to approximately 83% in 2020.

SG&A expenses in 2021 increased 5% to $179.3 million, compared to $171.4 million in 2020. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses in 2021 increased 13% to $172.2 million, compared to $152.3 million in 2020.

R&D expenses in 2021 rose 18% to $101.0 million, compared to $85.4 million in 2020. Non-GAAP R&D expenses in 2021 rose 20% to $99.4 million, compared to $82.9 million in 2020.

During 2021, the company incurred $10.0 million of in-process R&D charges associated with an upfront payment related to an amended licensing arrangement with Intratus, Inc. in the second quarter of 2021 and an upfront payment related to the execution of a licensing arrangement with Attillaps Holdings, Inc. in the third quarter of 2021. In addition, during 2021, the company received a $30 million payment related to the company’s settlement of patent litigation with Ivantis, Inc. This receipt was recorded as an offset to GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021.

Loss from operations in 2021 was $32.9 million, compared to operating loss of $123.6 million in 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations in 2021 was $21.8 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $48.2 million in 2020.

Net loss in 2021 was $49.6 million, or ($1.07) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $120.3 million, or ($2.70) per diluted share, in 2020. Non-GAAP net loss in 2021 was $38.6 million, or ($0.83) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $51.1 million, or ($1.15) per diluted share, in 2020.

The company ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with approximately $423 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash.

2022 Revenue Guidance

The company expects 2022 net sales to be in the range of $265 million to $275 million.

Webcast & Conference Call

The company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast today at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST) to discuss the results and provide additional information about the company’s financial outlook. A link to the webcast is available on the company’s website at http://investors.glaukos.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-210-2212 (U.S.) or 646-960-0390 (international) and enter Conference ID 7935742. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website following completion of the call.

Quarterly Summary Document

The company has posted a new document on its Investor Relations website under the “Financials & Filings – Quarterly Results” section titled “Quarterly Summary.” This new Quarterly Summary document is designed to provide the investment community with a summarized and easily accessible reference document that details the key facts associated with the quarter, the state of the company’s business objectives and strategies and any forward statements or guidance the company may make. Going forward, this document will be provided alongside the company’s earnings press release and is designed to be read by investors before the regularly scheduled quarterly conference call. As such, beginning with the first quarter of 2022, the conference call will be in a format primarily consisting of a questions and answers session, during which Glaukos will address any queries investors have regarding the company’s results. It is the company’s goal that this change will make its quarterly earnings process more efficient and impactful for the investment community going forward.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012, and has since developed a portfolio of technologically distinct and leverageable platforms to support ongoing pharmaceutical and medical device innovations. Products or product candidates for each of these platforms are designed to advance the standard of care through better treatment options across the areas of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and beliefs. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include, without limitation, uncertainties regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business or the economy generally; the reduced physician fee and ASC facility fee reimbursement rate finalized by CMS for 2022 for procedures utilizing the Company’s iStent family of products and its impact on our U.S. combo-cataract glaucoma revenue; our ability to continue to generate sales of our commercialized products and develop and commercialize additional products; our dependence on a limited number of third-party suppliers, some of which are single-source, for components of our products; the occurrence of a crippling accident, natural disaster, or other disruption at our primary facility, which may materially affect our manufacturing capacity and operations; securing or maintaining adequate coverage or reimbursement by third-party payors for procedures using the iStent, the iStent inject, the iStent inject W, our corneal cross-linking products or other products in development; our ability to properly train, and gain acceptance and trust from ophthalmic surgeons in the use of our products; our ability to compete effectively in the medical device industry and against current and future competitors (including MIGS competitors); our compliance with federal, state and foreign laws and regulations for the approval and sale and marketing of our products and of our manufacturing processes; the lengthy and expensive clinical trial process and the uncertainty of timing and outcomes from any particular clinical trial or regulatory approval processes; the risk of recalls or serious safety issues with our products and the uncertainty of patient outcomes; our ability to protect, and the expense and time-consuming nature of protecting our intellectual property against third parties and competitors and the impact of any claims against us for infringement or misappropriation of third party intellectual property rights and any related litigation; and our ability to service our indebtedness. These and other known risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on November 5, 2021, and will also be included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we expect to file on or before March 1, 2022. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP historical financial measures. Management makes adjustments to the GAAP measures for items (both charges and gains) that (a) do not reflect the core operational activities of the Company, (b) are commonly adjusted within the Company's industry to enhance comparability of the Company's financial results with those of its peer group, or (c) are inconsistent in amount or frequency between periods (albeit such items are monitored and controlled with equal diligence relative to core operations). The Company uses the term "Non-GAAP" to exclude external acquisition-related costs incurred to effect a business combination; amortization of intangible assets acquired in a business combination, asset purchase transaction or other contractual relationship; impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; in-process R&D charges; fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities and pre-acquisition contingencies arising from a business combination; integration and transition costs related to business combinations; fair market value adjustments to inventories acquired in a business combination or asset purchase transaction; restructuring charges, duplicative operating expenses, or asset write-offs (or reversals) associated with exiting or significantly downsizing a business; gain or loss from the sale of a business; gain or loss on the mark-to-market adjustment, impairment, or sale of long-term investments; mark-to-market adjustments on derivative instruments that hedge income or expense exposures in a future period; significant legal litigation costs and/or settlement expenses or proceeds legal and other associated expenses that are both unusual and significant related to governmental or internal inquiries; significant extraordinary one-time partnering receipts or payments immediately recognized as income or expense and that are not recurring; amortization of debt discount and associated issuance costs related to the company’s convertible senior debt offering; and significant discrete income and other tax adjustments related to transactions as well as changes in estimated acquisition-date tax effects associated with business combinations, and the impact from implementation of tax law changes and settlements. See “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure presented to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

GLAUKOS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net sales

$

73,240

 

$

73,234

 

$

294,011

 

$

224,959

 

Cost of sales

 

16,865

 

 

19,590

 

 

66,627

 

 

91,719

 

Gross profit

 

56,375

 

 

53,644

 

 

227,384

 

 

133,240

 

Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative

 

47,566

 

 

43,792

 

 

179,257

 

 

171,401

 

Research and development

 

26,678

 

 

21,244

 

 

100,999

 

 

85,392

 

In-process research and development

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

10,000

 

 

-

 

Litigation-related settlement

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(30,000

)

 

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

74,244

 

 

65,036

 

 

260,256

 

 

256,793

 

Loss from operations

 

(17,869

)

 

(11,392

)

 

(32,872

)

 

(123,553

)

Non-operating (expense) income:
Interest income

 

272

 

 

498

 

 

1,288

 

 

2,379

 

Interest expense

 

(3,423

)

 

(5,631

)

 

(13,372

)

 

(14,115

)

Other (expense) income, net

 

(1,215

)

 

2,634

 

 

(4,311

)

 

2,975

 

Total non-operating (expense) income

 

(4,366

)

 

(2,499

)

 

(16,395

)

 

(8,761

)

Loss before taxes

 

(22,235

)

 

(13,891

)

 

(49,267

)

 

(132,314

)

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

(363

)

 

(3,243

)

 

326

 

 

(11,966

)

Net loss

$

(21,872

)

$

(10,648

)

$

(49,593

)

$

(120,348

)

 
Basic net loss per share

$

(0.47

)

$

(0.24

)

$

(1.07

)

$

(2.70

)

 
Diluted net loss per share

$

(0.47

)

$

(0.24

)

$

(1.07

)

$

(2.70

)

 
Weighted average shares used to compute basic net loss per share

 

46,922

 

 

45,054

 

 

46,423

 

 

44,497

 

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share

 

46,922

 

 

45,054

 

 

46,423

 

 

44,497

 

GLAUKOS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par values)
 

December 31,

 

December 31,

2021

 

2020

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

100,708

 

$

96,596

 

Short-term investments

 

313,343

 

 

307,772

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

33,438

 

 

36,059

 

Inventory

 

23,011

 

 

15,809

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

15,626

 

 

13,206

 

Total current assets

 

486,126

 

 

469,442

 

Restricted cash

 

9,416

 

 

9,566

 

Property and equipment, net

 

68,969

 

 

24,008

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

28,142

 

 

20,009

 

Finance lease right-of-use asset

 

49,022

 

 

51,443

 

Intangible assets, net

 

332,781

 

 

357,693

 

Goodwill

 

66,134

 

 

66,134

 

Deposits and other assets

 

9,108

 

 

7,207

 

Total assets

$

1,049,698

 

$

1,005,502

 

 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

7,333

 

$

4,371

 

Accrued liabilities

 

56,027

 

 

45,331

 

Total current liabilities

 

63,360

 

 

49,702

 

Convertible senior notes

 

280,026

 

 

189,416

 

Operating lease liability

 

29,650

 

 

20,704

 

Finance lease liability

 

72,699

 

 

60,690

 

Deferred tax liability, net

 

7,318

 

 

10,512

 

Other liabilities

 

9,494

 

 

7,029

 

Total liabilities

 

462,547

 

 

338,053

 

 
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000 shares authorized; 46,993 and 45,275 shares issued and 46,965 and 45,247 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

47

 

 

45

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

952,432

 

 

976,590

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

15

 

 

1,004

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(365,211

)

 

(310,058

)

Less treasury stock (28 shares as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)

 

(132

)

 

(132

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

587,151

 

 

667,449

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,049,698

 

$

1,005,502

 

GLAUKOS CORPORATION
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentage data)
(unaudited)
 
Q4 2021 Q4 2020
 
GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP
 
Cost of sales

$

16,865

 

$

(5,562

)

(a)

$

11,303

 

$

19,590

 

$

(7,417

)

(a)(f)(g)

$

12,173

 

 
Gross Margin

 

77.0

%

 

7.6

%

 

84.6

%

 

73.3

%

 

10.1

%

 

83.4

%

 
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative

$

47,566

 

$

(862

)

(b)(c)

$

46,704

 

$

43,792

 

$

(3,622

)

(b)(c)(f)(h)(i)

$

40,170

 

 
Research and development

$

26,678

 

$

(1,130

)

(d)(e)

$

25,548

 

$

21,244

 

$

71

 

(d)(f)

$

21,315

 

 
Loss from operations

$

(17,869

)

$

7,554

 

$

(10,315

)

$

(11,392

)

$

10,968

 

$

(424

)

 
Interest expense

$

(3,423

)

$

-

 

$

(3,423

)

$

(5,631

)

$

2,740

 

(j)

$

(2,891

)

 
Income tax (benefit) provision

$

(363

)

$

-

 

$

(363

)

$

(3,243

)

$

3,830

 

(k)

$

587

 

 
Net loss

$

(21,872

)

$

7,554

 

(l)

$

(14,318

)

$

(10,648

)

$

9,878

 

(l)

$

(770

)

 
Basic net loss per share

$

(0.47

)

$

0.16

 

$

(0.31

)

$

(0.24

)

$

0.22

 

$

(0.02

)

 
Diluted net loss per share

$

(0.47

)

$

0.16

 

$

(0.31

)

$

(0.24

)

$

0.22

 

$

(0.02

)

(a) Cost of sales adjustments related to the acquisition of Avedro, Inc. (Avedro), including amortization of developed technology intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards, and reversal of restructuring expenses, totaling $5.6 million in Q4 2021 and Q4 2020.
(b) Avedro acquisition-related expenses, including amortization expense of customer relationship intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards of $0.9 million in Q4 2021 and Q4 2020.
(c) Expenses related to the Company's patent infringement litigation and related matters of ($0.1) million in Q4 2021 and $0.9 million in Q4 2020.
(d) Stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards from the acquisition of Avedro of $0.1 million in Q4 2021 and $0.2 million in Q4 2020.
(e) Milestone payment expense of $1.0 million associated with the licensing arrangement with Intratus, Inc.
(f) Employee Retention and Family First act credits in the amount of ($0.1) million in cost of sales, ($0.2) million in research and development, and ($0.7) million in selling, general and administrative.
(g) iStent Inject inventory excess charges from the launch of iStent Inject W in the amount of $1.9 million.
(h) Adjustment of $2.6 million related to certain indirect tax reserves.
(i) ($0.1) million related to the Company's implementation of its new enterprise systems and other technology optimizations, restructuring expenses associated with the acquisition of Avedro, and integration expenses from the acquisition of Avedro.
(j) Non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt discount and associated issuance costs related to the convertible senior notes.
(k) Tax benefit related to the Company's issuance of the convertible senior notes.
(l) Includes total tax effect for non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. For non-GAAP adjustments associated with the U.S., the tax effect is $0 given the Company's U.S. taxable loss positions in both 2021 and 2020.
GLAUKOS CORPORATION
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentage data)
(unaudited)
 
Full Year 2021 Full Year 2020
 
GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP
Cost of sales

$

66,627

 

$

(22,455

)

(a)

$

44,172

 

$

91,719

 

$

(53,784

)

(a)(g)(h)(m)(n)

$

37,935

 

 
Gross Margin

 

77.3

%

 

7.7

%

 

85.0

%

 

59.2

%

 

23.9

%

 

83.1

%

 
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative

$

179,257

 

$

(7,025

)

(b)(c)

$

172,232

 

$

171,401

 

$

(19,107

)

(b)(c)(i)(m)(o)

$

152,294

 

 
Research and development

$

100,999

 

$

(1,556

)

(d)(p)

$

99,443

 

$

85,392

 

$

(2,451

)

(d)(j)(m)

$

82,941

 

 
In-process research and development

$

10,000

 

$

(10,000

)

(e)

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

 
Litigation-related settlement

$

(30,000

)

$

30,000

 

(f)

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

 
Loss from operations

$

(32,872

)

$

11,036

 

$

(21,836

)

$

(123,553

)

$

75,342

 

$

(48,211

)

 
Interest expense

$

(13,372

)

$

-

 

$

(13,372

)

$

(14,115

)

$

5,974

 

(k)

$

(8,141

)

 
Income tax provision (benefit)

$

326

 

$

-

 

$

326

 

$

(11,966

)

$

12,050

 

(l)

$

84

 

 
Net loss

$

(49,593

)

$

11,036

 

(q)

$

(38,557

)

$

(120,348

)

$

69,266

 

(q)

$

(51,082

)

 
Basic net loss per share

$

(1.07

)

$

0.24

 

$

(0.83

)

$

(2.70

)

$

1.55

 

$

(1.15

)

 
Diluted net loss per share

$

(1.07

)

$

0.24

 

$

(0.83

)

$

(2.70

)

$

1.55

 

$

(1.15

)

(a) Cost of sales adjustments related to the acquisition of Avedro, Inc. (Avedro), including amortization of developed technology intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards, and reversal of restructuring expenses, totaling $22.5 million in 2021 and $22.9 million in 2020.
(b) Avedro acquisition-related expenses, including amortization expense of customer relationship intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards of $4.1 million in 2021 and $9.5 million in 2020.
(c) Expenses related to the Company's patent infringement litigation and related matters of $2.9 million in 2021 and $5.2 million in 2020.
(d) Stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards from the acquisition of Avedro of $0.6 million in 2021 and $2.5 million in 2020.
(e) Upfront payments associated with the execution of the amended licensing arrangement with Intratus, Inc. and the licensing arrangement with Attillaps Holdings Inc.
(f) Settlement proceeds received related to the Company's patent infringement litigation.
(g) $4.3 million of inventory write-off charges and COVID-19 related excess and obsolete reserves, a portion of which includes the associated fair-value step up of acquired Avedro inventory.
(h) $24.7 million of inventory fair value step-up costs associated with the acquisition of Avedro.
(i) $2.5 million of expenses related to the Company's implementation of its new enterprise systems and other technology optimizations, restructuring expenses associated with COVID-19 and the acquisition of Avedro, and integration expenses from the acquisition of Avedro.
(j) Restructuring expenses associated with COVID-19 and the acquisition of Avedro, totaling $0.2 million.
(k) Non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt discount and associated issuance costs related to the convertible senior notes.
(l) Tax benefit related to the Company's issuance of the convertible senior notes.
(m) Employee Retention and Family First act credits in the amount of ($0.1) million in cost of sales, ($0.2) million in research and development, and ($0.7) million in selling, general and administrative.
(n) iStent Inject inventory excess charges from the launch of iStent Inject W in the amount of $1.9 million.
(o) Adjustment of $2.6 million related to certain indirect tax reserves.
(p) Milestone payment expense of $1.0 million associated with the licensing arrangement with Intratus, Inc.
(q) Includes total tax effect for non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. For non-GAAP adjustments associated with the U.S., the tax effect is $0 given the Company's U.S. taxable loss positions in both 2021 and 2020.

 


Analyst Recommendations on GLAUKOS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 288 M - -
Net income 2021 -44,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -46,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 344 M 2 344 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,74x
Nbr of Employees 653
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart GLAUKOS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Glaukos Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAUKOS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 50,02 $
Average target price 55,75 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas William Burns Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph E. Gilliam CFO, CAO & Senior VP-Corporate Development
L. Jay Katz Chief Medical Officer
Tomas Navratil Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Chris M. Calcaterra Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAUKOS CORPORATION12.56%2 344
STRYKER CORPORATION-7.21%93 684
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-8.85%14 097
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-5.14%6 008
AXONICS, INC.-12.77%2 262
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.-23.88%2 200