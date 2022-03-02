Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Glaukos Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GKOS   US3773221029

GLAUKOS CORPORATION

(GKOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glaukos : Investor Presentation March 2022

03/02/2022 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

MARCH 2022

Disclaimer

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and beliefs. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this presentation. These potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include, without limitation, uncertainties regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business or the economy generally; the reduced physician fee and ASC facility fee reimbursement rate finalized by CMS for 2022 for procedures utilizing the Company's iStent family of products and its impact on our U.S. combo-cataract glaucoma revenue; our ability to continue to generate sales of our commercialized products and develop and commercialize additional products; our dependence on a limited number of third-party suppliers, some of which are single-source, for components of our products; the occurrence of a crippling accident, natural disaster, pandemic or other disruption at our primary facility, which may materially affect our manufacturing capacity and operations; securing or maintaining adequate coverage or reimbursement by government or third-party payors for procedures using the iStent®, the iStent inject® W, our corneal cross-linking products or other products in development; our ability to properly train, and gain acceptance and trust from, ophthalmic surgeons in the use of our products; our ability to compete effectively in the highly competitive and rapidly changing medical device industry and against current and future competitors (including MIGS competitors); our compliance with federal, state and foreign laws and regulations for the approval and sale and marketing of our products and of our manufacturing processes; the lengthy and expensive clinical trial process and the uncertainty of timing and outcomes from any particular clinical trial or regulatory approval processes; the risk of recalls or serious safety issues with our products and the uncertainty of patient outcomes; our ability to protect, and the expense and time-consuming nature of protecting, our intellectual property against third parties and competitors and the impact of any claims against us for infringement or misappropriation of third party intellectual property rights and any related litigation; and our ability to service our indebtedness.

These and other known risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022. Our filings with the SEC are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this presentation, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

2 © 2022 Glaukos Corporation

2021: Focused & Executing Through External Challenges

  • Global MIGS leadership
  • iLink growth drivers in place
  • Improved Cat I Final Rule outcome
  • Favorable IP settlement
  • Forward progress on multiple programs for glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease
  • Established/expanded licensing agreements

CORENEAR-TERM

FRANCHISESPIPELINE

  • Positive iStent infinite, iDose TR and Epioxa (Epi-on) data
  • iDose TR Phase 3 trial enrolled
  • PreserFlo, iPRIME progressed

NEW R&D

PLATFORMS &

PROGRAMS

GLOBAL

ORGANIZATION

  • Grew size and depth of multiple key pharma teams
  • Expanded reach of infrastructure and systems

4 © 2022 Glaukos Corporation

Attractive Financial Profile Provides Solid Foundation

TOTAL NET SALES

SALES MIX

(in millions)

$294

7-Yr CAGR:

Q3 2015

30%

$46

2014 2021

US Glaucoma

Int'l Glaucoma

Corneal Health

22%

Q4 2021

22%

56%

SCALE

MARGINS

DIVERSIFICATION

BALANCE SHEET

GROSS MARGIN1

2015

CASH AND EQUIVALENTS2

75% 85%

$104

(in millions)

2014

2021

2021

$423

1 FY2014 GAAP & non-GAAP gross margin (75%); FY2021 GAAP gross margin of 77% was adjusted for certain Avedro merger-related accounting and other adjustments - see Appendix for details; 2 2015 as of 12/31; 2021 as of 12/31

5 © 2022 Glaukos Corporation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Glaukos Corporation published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 21:56:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLAUKOS CORPORATION
04:58pGLAUKOS : Investor Presentation March 2022
PU
04:54pGLAUKOS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28GLAUKOS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
02/23SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Unable to Retain Midday Rise
MT
02/23SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
02/23Citigroup Adjusts Glaukos' Price Target to $55 from $49, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/22GLAUKOS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/22GLAUKOS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/22TRANSCRIPT : Glaukos Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
CI
02/22Earnings Flash (GKOS) GLAUKOS CORPORATION Reports Q4 Loss $-0.31, vs. Street Est of $-0..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLAUKOS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 288 M - -
Net income 2021 -44,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -51,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 584 M 2 584 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,55x
Nbr of Employees 653
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart GLAUKOS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Glaukos Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAUKOS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 55,01 $
Average target price 56,13 $
Spread / Average Target 2,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas William Burns Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph E. Gilliam CFO, CAO & Senior VP-Corporate Development
L. Jay Katz Chief Medical Officer
Tomas Navratil Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Chris M. Calcaterra Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAUKOS CORPORATION23.78%2 584
STRYKER CORPORATION-1.79%99 151
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC1.08%15 314
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.5.32%6 670
AXONICS, INC.2.46%2 658
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.-17.28%2 383