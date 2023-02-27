Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Glaukos Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GKOS   US3773221029

GLAUKOS CORPORATION

(GKOS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-24 pm EST
47.60 USD   -2.56%
07:01aGlaukos Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for iDose TR
BU
02/24GLAUKOS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/23JPMorgan Raises Glaukos Price Target to $48 From $42, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glaukos Submits FDA New Drug Application for IDose TR

02/27/2023 | 07:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Robb M. Stewart


Glaukos Corp. said Monday it has submitted a new drug application to U.S. regulators for iDose TR, a micro-invasive intraocular implant designed to continuously deliver therapeutic levels of a proprietary formulation of travoprost from within the eye for extended periods of time.

The submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration includes data from two Phase 3 pivotal trials of iDose TR, which the medical technology and pharmaceutical company said both successfully achieved the pre-specified primary efficacy endpoints through three months and demonstrated a favorable tolerability and safety profile through 12 months.

The application also includes data from an iDose TR exchange trial that included a second administration of iDose TR and removal of the original iDose TR, with the second iDose TR administration demonstrating a favorable safety profile over a 12-month evaluation period, Glaukos said.

Glaukos's shares have risen 9% so far this year, last closing at $47.60.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 0738ET

All news about GLAUKOS CORPORATION
07:01aGlaukos Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for iDose TR
BU
02/24GLAUKOS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
02/23JPMorgan Raises Glaukos Price Target to $48 From $42, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/23Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Glaukos to $59 From $57, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
02/23Needham Adjusts Price Target on Glaukos to $57 From $58, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
02/22Glaukos : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/22Glaukos Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
02/22Glaukos Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/22Glaukos Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023
CI
02/22Transcript : Glaukos Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLAUKOS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 295 M - -
Net income 2023 -114 M - -
Net Debt 2023 241 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -20,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 278 M 2 278 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,55x
EV / Sales 2024 7,49x
Nbr of Employees 783
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart GLAUKOS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Glaukos Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAUKOS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 47,60 $
Average target price 55,80 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas William Burns Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph E. Gilliam President & Chief Operating Officer
Alex Thurman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay L. Katz Chief Medical Officer
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAUKOS CORPORATION8.97%2 278
STRYKER CORPORATION7.29%99 371
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.3.47%18 227
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC9.51%12 659
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.3.78%7 594
ENOVIS CORPORATION4.28%3 026