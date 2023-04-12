Advanced search
    GKOS   US3773221029

GLAUKOS CORPORATION

(GKOS)
  Report
04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
49.65 USD   +1.97%
Glaukos to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results after Market Close on May 3
BU
04/05Celanese to Supply VitalDose Drug Delivery Platform for Glaukos' Intraocular Implant for Glaucoma Patients
MT
03/01Transcript : Glaukos Corporation Presents at Citi’s 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference, Mar-01-2023 01:15 PM
CI
Glaukos to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results after Market Close on May 3

04/12/2023 | 07:02am EDT
Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, plans to release first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on May 3, 2023.

A link to the live webcast will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.glaukos.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-210-2212 (U.S.) or 646-960-0390 (International) and enter Conference ID 7935742. A replay will be archived on the company’s website following completion of the call.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012, and continues to develop a portfolio of technologically distinct and leverageable platforms to support ongoing pharmaceutical and medical device innovations. Products or product candidates for each of these platforms are designed to advance the standard of care through better treatment options across the areas of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 294 M - -
Net income 2023 -114 M - -
Net Debt 2023 241 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -21,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 376 M 2 376 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,91x
EV / Sales 2024 7,82x
Nbr of Employees 783
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart GLAUKOS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Glaukos Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAUKOS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 49,65 $
Average target price 55,80 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas William Burns Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph E. Gilliam President & Chief Operating Officer
Alex Thurman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay L. Katz Chief Medical Officer
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAUKOS CORPORATION13.67%2 376
STRYKER CORPORATION17.89%110 062
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.0.52%17 883
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC6.04%12 769
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-4.75%6 989
ENOVIS CORPORATION1.03%2 937
