GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIGERIA PLC
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
FOR THE 9 MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc
Condensed unaudited consolidated and seperate financial statements
For the 9 months period ended 30 September 2023
Table of Contents
Page
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
1 - 2
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of financial position
3
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity
4
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of cash flows
5
Shareholding structure and free float status
6
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements
7 - 31
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the 9 months period ended 30 September 2023
Jul - Sep
Jul - Sep
Jul - Sep
Jul - Sep
3 months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
3,141,639
5,614,311
3,141,639
5,614,311
Cost of sales
(2,462,617)
(4,186,621)
(2,462,617)
(4,186,621)
Gross profit
679,022
1,427,690
679,022
1,427,690
Selling and distribution costs
(925,219)
(674,498)
(925,219)
(674,498)
Administrative expenses
(1,600,087)
(596,778)
(1,599,436)
(596,149)
Finance income
124,157
80,233
124,157
80,233
Other gains and (losses)
2,015,245
(33,701)
2,015,245
(33,701)
Impairment loss on financial assets
(74,691)
(4,142)
(74,691)
(4,142)
Profit before tax
218,427
198,804
219,078
199,433
Current tax expense
(110,063)
(64,611)
(110,063)
(64,815)
Profit for the period
108,364
134,193
109,015
134,618
Profit for the period attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
108,364
134,193
109,015
134,618
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
108,364
134,193
109,015
134,618
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
108,364
134,193
109,015
134,618
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
108,364
134,193
109,015
134,618
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Kobo)
9
11
9
12
1
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the 9 months period ended 30 September 2023
Jan - Sep
Jan - Sep
Jan - Sep
Jan - Sep
9 months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
5
10,892,517
20,425,580
10,892,517
20,425,580
Cost of sales
6
(7,420,848)
(15,253,405)
(7,420,848)
(15,253,405)
Gross profit
3,471,669
5,172,175
3,471,669
5,172,175
Selling and distribution costs
7
(2,358,118)
(2,844,197)
(2,358,118)
(2,844,197)
Administrative expenses
7
(2,670,291)
(1,602,549)
(2,668,342)
(1,600,663)
Finance income
8
394,442
124,980
394,442
124,980
Other gains and (losses)
9
1,980,054
(104,738)
1,980,054
(104,738)
Impairment loss on financial assets
18.2
(95,398)
(29,311)
(95,398)
(29,311)
Profit before tax
722,358
716,360
724,307
718,246
Current tax expense
11.1
(274,272)
(232,817)
(274,272)
(233,430)
Profit for the period
448,086
483,543
450,035
484,816
Other comprehensive income net of
income tax:
Items that will not be reclassified to
profit or loss:
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the
period, net of tax
448,086
483,543
450,035
484,816
Profit for the period attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
448,086
483,543
450,035
484,816
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
448,086
483,543
450,035
484,816
Total comprehensive income for the
period attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
448,086
483,543
450,035
484,816
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
448,086
483,543
450,035
484,816
Basic and diluted / earnings per share
(Kobo)
12
37
40
38
41
2
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of financial position
As at 30 September 2023
As at
As at
As at
As at
As at
As at
30 Sep 2023
31 Dec 2022
30 Sep 2022
30 Sep 2023
31 Dec 2022
30 Sep 2022
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Deferred tax asset
11.3
413,802
413,802
231,223
413,802
413,802
231,223
Property, plant and equipment
13
341,545
441,245
474,432
341,545
441,245
474,432
Investment property
14
520,656
529,302
582,038
520,656
529,302
582,038
Investment in subsidiary
16
-
-
-
-
-
160
1,276,003
1,384,349
1,287,693
1,276,003
1,384,349
1,287,853
Current assets
Inventories
17
1,382,603
3,739,540
3,848,204
1,382,603
3,739,540
3,848,204
Trade and other receivables
18
2,374,451
3,847,810
4,592,909
2,374,451
3,847,810
4,592,909
Other assets
19
87,303
63,167
68,958
87,303
63,167
68,958
Cash and cash equivalents
20
24,170,895
19,976,023
18,196,345
24,170,895
19,976,023
18,196,345
28,015,252
27,626,540
26,706,416
28,015,252
27,626,540
26,706,416
Assets classified as held for sale
15
75,879
375,315
691,460
75,879
375,315
691,460
28,091,131
28,001,855
27,397,876
28,091,131
28,001,855
27,397,876
Total assets
29,367,134
29,386,204
28,685,569
29,367,134
29,386,204
28,685,729
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Issued share capital
21.1
597,939
597,939
597,939
597,939
597,939
597,939
Share premium
21.2
51,395
51,395
51,395
51,395
51,395
51,395
Retained earnings
8,673,472
8,883,118
8,595,515
8,511,290
8,718,987
8,427,444
9,322,806
9,532,452
9,244,849
9,160,624
9,368,321
9,076,778
Non-current liabilities
Liability for share-based payments
24
-
8,768
26,279
-
8,768
26,279
-
8,768
26,279
-
8,768
26,279
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
22
19,708,629
19,145,605
19,017,378
19,884,557
19,323,482
19,198,742
Contract liabilities
23
12,587
11,065
131,342
12,587
11,065
131,342
Liability for share-based payments
24
13,271
-
-
13,271
-
-
Current tax liabilities
11.2
309,841
688,314
265,721
296,095
674,568
252,588
Total current liabilities
20,044,328
19,844,984
19,414,441
20,206,510
20,009,115
19,582,672
Total liabilities
20,044,328
19,853,752
19,440,720
20,206,510
20,017,883
19,608,951
Total equity and liabilities
29,367,134
29,386,204
28,685,569
29,367,134
29,386,204
28,685,729
The condensed unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the nine months period ended 30 September 2023 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 30 October 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Edmund C. Onuzo
Mr. Olakunle Azeez Oyelana
Bosco Kirugi
Chairman
Managing Director
Finance Director
FRC/2015/IODN/00000011038
FRC/2020/003/00000020395
FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/956071
3
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity For the 9 months period ended 30 September 2023
Share
Share
Retained
capital
premium
earnings
Total
Group
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
At 1 January 2022
597,939
51,395
8,650,116
9,299,450
Profit for the year
-
-
483,543
483,543
Dividends declared
-
-
(538,144)
(538,144)
At 30 September 2022
597,939
51,395
8,595,515
9,244,849
At 1 January 2022
597,939
51,395
8,650,116
9,299,450
Profit for the year
-
-
771,146
771,146
Dividends declared
-
-
(538,144)
(538,144)
At 31 December 2022
597,939
51,395
8,883,118
9,532,452
At 1 January 2023
597,939
51,395
8,883,118
9,532,452
Profit for the period
-
-
448,086
448,086
Dividends declared
-
-
(657,732)
(657,732)
At 30 September 2023
597,939
51,395
8,673,472
9,322,806
Share
Share
Retained
capital
premium
earnings
Total
Company
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
At 1 January 2022
597,939
51,395
8,480,772
9,130,106
Profit for the year
-
-
484,816
484,816
Dividends declared
-
-
(538,144)
(538,144)
At 30 September 2022
597,939
51,395
8,427,444
9,076,778
At 1 January 2022
597,939
51,395
8,480,772
9,130,106
Profit for the year
-
-
776,359
776,359
Dividends declared
-
-
(538,144)
(538,144)
At 31 December 2022
597,939
51,395
8,718,987
9,368,321
At 1 January 2023
597,939
51,395
8,718,987
9,368,321
Profit for the period
-
-
450,035
450,035
Dividends declared
-
-
(657,732)
(657,732)
At 30 September 2023
597,939
51,395
8,511,290
9,160,624
4
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of cash flows
For the 9 months period ended 30 September 2023
Jan - Sep
Jan - Dec
Jan - Sep
Jan - Sep
Jan - Dec
Jan - Sep
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit for the period
448,086
771,146
483,543
450,035
776,359
484,816
Adjustment for:
Impairment of non-current and held-for-sale assets
7.4
228,251
353,246
-
228,251
353,246
-
Depreciation
7.3
68,742
122,116
82,380
68,742
122,116
82,380
Finance income
8
(394,442)
(319,508)
(124,980)
(394,442)
(319,508)
(124,980)
Profit from sale of non-current and held-for-sale
9
(32,006)
(7,323)
(23,762)
(32,006)
(7,323)
(23,762)
assets
Rental income from investment property
9
(36,673)
(49,004)
(30,132)
(36,673)
(49,004)
(30,132)
Income from sale of materials and scraps
9
(61,289)
(65,245)
(55,794)
(61,289)
(65,245)
(55,794)
Unrealised exchange loss
9
11,288,906
919
-
11,288,906
919
-
Current tax expense
11.1
274,272
470,087
232,817
274,272
470,087
233,430
Impairment of investment in subsidiaries
16
-
-
-
-
160
-
Share based payment expense
24
9,748
1,423
-
9,748
1,423
-
Working capital adjustments:
Changes in inventories
2,356,937
2,305,860
2,197,196
2,356,937
2,305,860
2,197,196
Changes in trade and other receivables
1,473,359
1,332,281
577,978
1,473,359
1,332,281
577,978
Changes in other assets
(24,136)
139,679
133,888
(24,136)
139,679
133,888
Changes in contract liabilities
1,522
(71,530)
40,501
1,522
(71,530)
40,501
Changes in trade and other payables
(11,182,142)
2,190,542
2,022,336
(11,184,091)
2,185,169
2,020,450
4,419,135
7,174,690
5,535,971
4,419,135
7,174,689
5,535,971
Income tax paid
11.2
(652,745)
(67,165)
(69,909)
(652,745)
(67,165)
(69,909)
Net cash generated by operating activities
3,766,390
7,107,525
5,466,062
3,766,390
7,107,524
5,466,062
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sale of non-current and held-for-sale
142,795
41,907
47,757
142,795
41,907
47,757
assets
Interest received on investments
394,442
310,303
124,980
394,442
310,303
124,980
Proceeds received on investment property
50,741
36,185
-
50,741
36,185
-
Proceeds from sale of materials and scraps
61,289
65,245
55,794
61,289
65,245
55,794
Net cash flows generated by investing activities
649,267
453,640
228,531
649,267
453,640
228,531
Cash flows from financing activities
Share based payment settlement
24
(5,245)
(18,934)
-
(5,245)
(18,934)
-
Dividends paid during the period
22.2
(370,867)
(313,336)
(244,818)
(370,867)
(313,336)
(244,818)
Lease liability paid
-
(1,500)
-
-
(1,500)
-
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(376,112)
(333,770)
(244,818)
(376,112)
(333,770)
(244,818)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
4,039,545
7,227,395
5,449,775
4,039,545
7,227,394
5,449,775
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
19,976,023
12,746,570
12,746,570
19,976,023
12,746,570
12,746,570
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
155,327
2,058
-
155,327
2,059
-
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September / 31
December
20
24,170,895
19,976,023
18,196,345
24,170,895
19,976,023
18,196,345
5
GSK Consumer Nigeria Plc
Shareholding Structure and Free Float Status
Main Board
Year End - 31 December
Reporting Period - Nine Months Ended 30 September 2023
Share Price at end of reporting period: N11.35 (September 2022: N5.60)
Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status
30-Sep-23
30-Sep-22
Units
Percentage
Units
Percentage
Issued share capital
1,195,876,488
100%
1,195,876,488
100%
Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)
Setﬁrst Limited
326,593,793
27.31%
326,593,793
27.31%
Smithkline Beecham Limited
228,488,132
19.11%
228,488,132
19.11%
Stanbic Nominees Limited
107,730,891
9.01%
196,932,609
16.47%
Total Substantial Shareholdings
662,812,816
55.42%
752,014,534
62.88%
Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors with substantial interests
Mr. Edmund C. Onuzo - direct
337,912
0.03%
337,912
0.03%
Mr. Edmund C. Onuzo - indirect
11,170
0.00%
11,170
0.00%
Mr. Samuel Kuye - direct
923
0.00%
923
0.00%
Mr. Samuel Kuye - indirect
93,750
0.01%
93,750
0.01%
Mrs. Oludewa Edodo-Thorpe - direct
31
0.00%
31
0.00%
Mr. Kunle Oyelana - direct
900
0.00%
0
0.00%
Total Directors' Shareholdings
444,686
0.04%
443,786
0.04%
Other Influential Shareholdings
None
-
-
-
-
Free Float in Units and Percentage
532,618,986
44.5%
443,418,168
37.1%
Free Float in Value
₦
6,045,225,491.10
₦
2,483,141,740.80
Declaration
- GSK Consumer Nigeria Plc with a free float percentage of 44.5% as at 30 September 2023, is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
- GSK Consumer Nigeria Plc with a free float percentage of 37.1% as at 30 September 2022, is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
6
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements
For the 9 months period ended 30 September 2023
-
Corporate information
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (the Company) is a public limited liability company incorporated in 1971 and domiciled in Nigeria where its shares are publicly traded. 46.4% of the shares of the Company are held by Setfirst Limited and Smithkline Beecham Limited (both incorporated in the United Kingdom); and 53.6% by Nigerian shareholders. The ultimate parent and ultimate controlling party is GlaxoSmithKline Plc, United Kingdom (GSK Plc UK). GSK Plc UK controls the Company through Setfirst Limited and Smithkline Beecham Limited.
The registered office of the Company is located at 1 Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju, Lagos.
The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiary are marketing and distribution of consumer healthcare and pharmaceutical products.
The consolidated financial statements of the Group comprise the result and the financial position of GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Nigeria Plc ( the Company) and its wholly owned subsidiary - Winster Pharmaceuticals Limited which has no turnover for the current period following the sale of its only product to a third party on 30 April 2012.
Securities Trading Policy
In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rulebook of the Exchange 2015 (Issuers Rule), the Company maintains effective Security Trading Policy which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees and all individuals categorized as insiders as to their dealing in the Company's shares. The Policy is regularly reviewed and updated by the Board. The Group has made specific inquiries of all the directors and other insiders and is not aware of any infringement of the policy during the period.
These unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2023 have been approved for issue by the directors on 30 October 2023.
- Basis of accounting
-
Basis of preparation
The condensed consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared on an alternate basis that is consistent with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting , and with particular attention paid to the requirements of IFRS 5 Non- current Asset Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations ; IAS 32 Financial Instruments: Presentation ; IAS 36 Impairment of Assets and IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets .
The condensed consolidated and separate interim financial statements have also been prepared in line with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) of Nigeria and Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Act of Nigeria.
The reasons for preparation of the financial statements on an alternate basis are as follows:
- The GSK Group informed GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria plc of its strategic intent to cease commercialization of its prescription medicines and vaccines in Nigeria through local operating Companies and transition to a local third-party direct distribution model for GSK products.
- The Haleon Group informed GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria plc of its intent to cease its distribution agreement with them in the coming months and to appoint a local third-party distributor in Nigeria for the supply of its consumer healthcare products.
Due to the above reasons, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc has no realistic alternative but to cease operations.
- Basis of measurement
The consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except where otherwise stated in the significant accounting policies.
- Functional and presentation currency
The Group measures the items in its financial statements using the currency of the primary economic environment in which it operates (the functional currency). The financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira ("NGN" or "N") which is the Group and Company's functional currency. All values are rounded to the nearest thousand (N'000), unless otherwise indicated.
- Summary of material accounting policy information
The Group has consistently applied the following accounting policies to all periods presented in these consolidated and separate financial statements, except if mentioned otherwise.
7
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements
For the 9 months period ended 30 September 2023
-
Basis of consolidation
The consolidated and separate financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiary (Winster Pharmaceutical Limited) as at 30 June 2023. Subsidiaries are all entities (including structured entities) over which the Group has control. The Group controls an entity when the Group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases.
The Group applies the acquisition method to account for business combinations. The consideration transferred for the acquisition of a subsidiary is the fair values of the assets transferred, the liabilities incurred to the former owners of the acquiree and the equity interests issued by the Group. The consideration transferred includes the fair value of any asset or liability resulting from a contingent consideration arrangement. Identifiable assets acquired and liabilities and contingent liabilities assumed in a business combination are measured initially at their fair values at the acquisition date. The Group recognises any non-controlling interest in the acquiree on an acquisition-by-acquisition basis, either at fair value or at the non-controlling interest's proportionate share of the recognised amounts of acquiree's identifiable net assets.
Acquisition-related costs are expensed as incurred. If the business combination is achieved in stages, the acquisition date carrying value of the acquirer's previously held equity interest in the acquiree is re-measured to fair value at the acquisition date; any gains or losses arising from such re-measurement are recognised in profit or loss.
Any contingent consideration to be transferred by the Group is recognised at fair value at the acquisition date. Subsequent changes to the fair value of the contingent consideration that is deemed to be an asset or liability is recognised in accordance with IAS 39 either in profit or loss or as a change to other comprehensive income. Contingent consideration that is classified as equity is not re-measured, and its subsequent settlement is accounted for within equity.
Inter-company transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions between group companies are eliminated. Unrealised losses are also eliminated. When necessary, amounts reported by subsidiaries have been adjusted to conform with the Group's accounting policies. Transactions with non-controlling interests that do not result in loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions - that is, as transactions with the owners in their capacity as owners. The difference between fair value of any consideration paid and the relevant share acquired of the carrying value of net assets of the subsidiary is recorded in equity. Gains or losses on disposals to non-controlling interests are also recorded in equity.
When the Group ceases to have control, any retained interest in the entity is remeasured to its fair value at the date when control is lost, with the change in carrying amount recognised in profit or loss. The fair value is the initial carrying amount for the purposes of subsequently accounting for the retained interest as an associate, joint venture or financial asset. In addition, any amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income in respect of that entity are accounted for as if the Group had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities. This may mean that amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income are reclassified to profit or loss.
- Foreign currency transactions
Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions or valuation where items are re-measured. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are retranslated at the functional currency spot rate of exchange ruling at the reporting date. All differences are recognised in profit or loss. Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates as at the dates of the initial transactions. Non-monetary items measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value is determined.
- Revenue recognition
Revenue is recognised by applying a five-step approach as follows:
- Identify the contract
Any agreement that creates enforceable rights and obligations is a contract. This covers revenue arising from contracts for:
- Sale of the Groups products to retail customers, wholesalers or distributors;
- Sale of products under contract manufacturing agreements;
- Divestments of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.
It does not cover revenue arising on sales of businesses or from collaboration agreements.
- Identify the separate performance obligations in the contract
Performance obligations are the explicit or implicit promises made to the customer or licensee in a contract. In a multi- element arrangement, it is necessary to determine if the promises made are distinct from each other or should be accounted for together as a bundle.
8
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Nigeria plc published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 16:19:07 UTC.