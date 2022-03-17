GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria : GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC.-NOTICE OF SCHEDULED MEETING

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria PLC 1 Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju
NOTICE OF SCHEDULED BOARD MEETING
This is to notify the General Public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited, that the Board of Directors' meeting of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (the Company) earlier scheduled to hold on Wednesday 16th March 2022, has now been rescheduled to hold on Wednesday 23rd March 2022. The agenda to be discussed at the meeting still remain the same
In view of the above, the Closed Period which commenced on 1st January 2022 as earlier announced, still remain in force until 24hrs after the 2021 AFS is released to the Market.
