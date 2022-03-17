Log in
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria : GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC.-NOTICE OF SCHEDULED MEETING

03/17/2022 | 10:31am EDT
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria PLC 1 Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju

RC 8726 PMB 21218 Ikeja, Lagos

Tel: +234 (01) 2711000, (01) 3242900 www.gsk.com/ng

Lagos, 17th March 2022

NOTICE OF SCHEDULED BOARD MEETING

This is to notify the General Public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited, that the Board of Directors' meeting of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (the Company) earlier scheduled to hold on Wednesday 16th March 2022, has now been rescheduled to hold on Wednesday 23rd March 2022. The agenda to be discussed at the meeting still remain the same

In view of the above, the Closed Period which commenced on 1st January 2022 as earlier announced, still remain in force until 24hrs after the 2021 AFS is released to the Market.

For: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria PLC

Frederick Ichekwai

Company Secretary

Agbara Factory: Km 32, Igbesa Road, Agbara, Ogun State. Tel: +234 (01) 2918000.Email: Customer_ch_nigeria@gsk.com

Directors: Mr. Edmund Onuzo, Chairman; Mr. Kunle Oyelana, Managing Director; Mr. Samuel Kuye; Mr. Bosco Kirugi (Kenyan) Finance Director, Mr. Mark

Pfister (South Africa); Mrs. Oludewa Edodo-Thorpe; Mr. Oussama Abbas (French).

Disclaimer

Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Nigeria plc published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
