  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc
  News
  Summary
    GLAXOSMITH   NGGLAXOSMTH8

GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIGERIA PLC

(GLAXOSMITH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
6.100 NGN    0.00%
03:44aGLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIGERIA : Glaxo smithkline consumer nig. plc.-notice of scheduled meeting
PU
05/26GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIGERIA PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
04/28GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria : GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC.-NOTICE OF SCHEDULED MEETING

07/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria PLC 1 Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju

RC 8726 PMB 21218 Ikeja, Lagos

Tel: +234 (01) 2711000, (01) 3242900 www.gsk.com/ng

Lagos, 15th July 2022

NOTICE OF SCHEDULED BOARD MEETING

This is to notify the Shareholders of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (the Company), Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and other stakeholders that the Board of Directors' meeting of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 28th July 2022 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial period ended 30th June 2022 (2022 Q2 UFS).

In compliance with the provisions of Rule 17.18(a): Closed Period, Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, the Company commenced a Closed Period from Friday, 1st July 2022 and it shall remain in force until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the Company's 2022 Q2 UFS to the market.

During the closed period, no director, person discharging managerial responsibilities, and advisers of the Company shall deal in the securities of the Company.

For: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria PLC

Frederick Ichekwai

Company Secretary

Agbara Factory: Km 32, Igbesa Road, Agbara, Ogun State. Tel: +234 (01) 2918000.Email: Customer_ch_nigeria@gsk.com

Directors: Mr. Edmund Onuzo, Chairman; Mr. Kunle Oyelana, Managing Director; Mr. Samuel Kuye; Mr. Mark Pfister (South African), Executive Director,

Consumer Healthcare; Mr. Bosco Kirugi (Kenyan), Finance Director; Mrs. Oludewa Edodo-Thorpe; Mr. Oussama Abbas (French);

Dr. Mrs. Amina Salihu

Disclaimer

Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Nigeria plc published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
