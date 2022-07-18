GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria : GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC.-NOTICE OF SCHEDULED MEETING

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria PLC 1 Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju

RC 8726 PMB 21218 Ikeja, Lagos

Tel: +234 (01) 2711000, (01) 3242900

Lagos, 15th July 2022

NOTICE OF SCHEDULED BOARD MEETING

This is to notify the Shareholders of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (the Company), Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and other stakeholders that the Board of Directors' meeting of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 28th July 2022 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial period ended 30th June 2022 (2022 Q2 UFS).

In compliance with the provisions of Rule 17.18(a): Closed Period, Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, the Company commenced a Closed Period from Friday, 1st July 2022 and it shall remain in force until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the Company's 2022 Q2 UFS to the market.

During the closed period, no director, person discharging managerial responsibilities, and advisers of the Company shall deal in the securities of the Company.

For: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria PLC

Frederick Ichekwai

Company Secretary

