GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria : GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC.- NOTICES OF EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM)

That all acts carried out by the Board of the Company hitherto in connection with the above, be and are hereby ratiﬁed.

That for the purposes of implementing the cancellation of the Company's unissued shares, the Board is hereby authorized to execute all relevant documents, take all such lawful steps as may be required by statute and or regulations and do such other acts or things as may be necessary, supplementary, consequential, or incidental for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution including but not limited to engaging professional advisers and complying with any directive which any regulatory agency or body may deem ﬁt to impose or approve.

That in compliance with Section 124 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act No 3 of 2020 (as amended) and Regulation 13 of the Companies Regulation 2021, shareholders hereby authorize and approve the cancellation of Three Hundred and Four Million, One Hundred and Twenty- Three Thousand, Five Hundred and Twelve (304,123,512) unissued ordinary shares of 50 kobo each which comprise the total number of unissued shares in the share capital of the Company.

Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at 11:00 am in the forenoon to consider and if thought ﬁt, to pass the following subjoined resolutions as a special resolution:

NOTICEIS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc ("general meeting") will be held at the GSK House, 1, Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju, Lagos on

Proxy Form

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIGERIA PLC TO BE HELD AT 11.00 A.M. ON THURSDAY, 8TH DECEMBER 2022 AT ITS HEAD OFFICE, GSK NIGERIA

HOUSE, 1, INDUSTRIAL AVENUE LAGOS.

I/We*.................................................…….............................................................................being a member/members of GLAXOSMITHKLINE

CONSUMER NIGERIA PLC.; hereby appoint …………………………………………… or failing him/her, the Chairman of the meeting

as my/our Proxy to act and vote for me/us at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 8th December 2022 and at any adjournment thereof.

Dated this............................... day of............................................................... 2022 Signature......................................................................................................................... RESOLUTIONS FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

That in compliance with Section 124 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act No 3 of 2020 (as amended) and Regulation 13 of the Companies Regulation 2021, shareholders hereby authorize and approve the cancellation of Three Hundred and Four Million, One Hundred and Twenty-Three Thousand, Five Hundred and Twelve (304,123,512) unissued ordinary shares of 50 kobo each which comprise the total number of unissued shares in the share capital of the Company.

That for the purposes of implementing the cancellation of the Company's unissued shares, the Board is hereby authorized to execute all relevant documents, take all such lawful steps as may be required by statute and or regulations and do such other acts or things as may be necessary, supplementary, consequential, or incidental for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution including but not limited to engaging professional advisers and complying with any directive which any regulatory agency or body may deem ﬁt to impose or approve.

That all acts carried out by the Board of the Company hitherto in connection with the above, be and are hereby ratiﬁed.

Please indicate with 'X' in the appropriate space how you wish your votes to be cast on the resolutions set out above. Unless otherwise instructed, the proxy will vote or abstain/ from voting at his/her discretion.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIGERIA PLC EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ADMISSION CARD Please admit the shareholder on this form or his/her duly appointed proxy to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at the corporate Head Ofﬁce, GSK Nigeria House, 1, Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju, Lagos at 11.00a.m. on Thursday, 8th December 2022.

..………………………………………………………………………......... ............….………………….…………………… Name of Shareholder/Proxy & Address Number of shares held Frederick Ichekwai Company Secretary Signature of person attending : …………………………………………………………………………...................… The Managing Director Note: This card is to be signed at the venue in the presence of the Registrars Greenwich Registrars & Data Solutions Limited (Formerly GTL Registrars Ltd) 274, Murtala Muhammed Way

Yaba, Lagos.