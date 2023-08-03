GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIGERIA PLC
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
FOR THE 6 MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc
Condensed unaudited consolidated and seperate financial statements
For the 6 months period ended 30 June 2023
Table of Contents
Page
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
1
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of financial position
2
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity
4
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of cash flows
5
Shareholding structure and free float status
6
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements
7
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the 6 months period ended 30 June 2023
GROUP
COMPANY
3 months ended
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Selling and distribution costs Administrative expenses Finance income
Other gains and (losses) Impairment loss on financial assets
Profit before tax
Current tax expense
Apr - June
2023
N'000
3,731,801
(2,417,612)
1,314,189
(693,426)
(497,310)
192,287
(28,185)
(13,809)
273,746
(89,195)
Apr - June
2022
N'000
7,451,236
(5,665,010)
1,786,226
(1,099,340)
(453,501)
18,430
(7,327)
(12,766)
231,722
(76,739)
Apr - June
2023
N'000
3,731,801
(2,417,612)
1,314,189
(693,426)
(496,640)
192,287
(28,185)
(13,809)
274,416
(89,195)
Apr - June
2022
N'000
7,451,236
(5,665,010)
1,786,226
(1,099,340)
(452,873)
18,430
(7,327)
(12,766)
232,350
(76,947)
Profit for the period
Profit for the period attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
Non-controlling interest
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Shareholders of the Company
Non-controlling interest
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Kobo)
184,551
154,983
184,551
154,983
-
-
184,551
154,983
184,551
154,983
-
-
184,551
154,983
15
13
185,221
155,403
185,221
155,403
-
-
185,221
155,403
185,221
155,403
-
-
185,221
155,403
16
13
1
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the 6 months period ended 30 June 2023
GROUP
COMPANY
Jan - Jun
Jan - Jun
6 months ended
2023
2022
Notes
N'000
N'000
Revenue
5
7,750,878
14,811,269
Cost of sales
6
(4,958,231)
(11,066,784)
Gross profit
2,792,647
3,744,485
Selling and distribution costs
7
(1,432,899)
(2,169,699)
Administrative expenses
7
(1,070,204)
(1,005,771)
Finance income
8
270,285
44,747
Other gains and (losses)
9
(35,191)
(71,037)
Impairment loss on financial assets
18.3
(20,707)
(25,169)
Profit before tax
503,931
517,556
Current tax expense
11.1
(164,209)
(168,206)
Profit for the period
339,722
349,350
Other comprehensive income net of
income tax:
Items that will not be reclassified to
Jan - Jun
2023
N'000
7,750,878
(4,958,231)
2,792,647
(1,432,899)
(1,068,906)
270,285
(35,191)
(20,707)
505,229
(164,209)
341,020
Jan - Jun
2022
N'000
14,811,269
(11,066,784)
3,744,485
(2,169,699)
(1,004,514)
44,747
(71,037)
(25,169)
518,813
(168,615)
350,198
profit or loss:
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the
period, net of tax
339,722
349,350
Profit for the period attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
339,722
349,350
Non-controlling interest
-
-
339,722
349,350
Total comprehensive income for the
period attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
339,722
349,350
Non-controlling interest
-
-
339,722
349,350
Basic and diluted / earnings per share
(Kobo)
12
28
29
-
-
-
-
341,020
350,198
341,020
350,198
-
-
341,020
350,198
341,020
350,198
-
-
341,020
350,198
29
29
2
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc
Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of financial position As at 30 June 2023
GROUP
As at 30
As at 31
As at 30
June 2023
December 2022
June 2022
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Deferred tax asset
11.3
413,802
413,802
231,223
Property, plant and equipment
13
348,993
441,245
495,284
Investment property
14
526,972
529,302
583,203
Investment in subsidiary
16
-
-
-
1,289,767
1,384,349
1,309,710
Current assets
COMPANY
As at 30
As at 31
As at 30
June 2023
December 2022
June 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
413,802
413,802
231,223
348,993
441,245
495,284
526,972
529,302
583,203
-
-
160
1,289,767
1,384,349
1,309,870
Inventories
17
2,182,243
3,739,540
5,205,618
2,182,243
3,739,540
5,205,618
Trade and other receivables
18
3,303,178
3,847,810
6,281,906
3,303,178
3,847,810
6,281,906
Other assets
19
126,081
63,167
169,023
126,081
63,167
169,023
Cash and cash equivalents
20
23,214,990
19,976,023
12,877,541
23,214,990
19,976,023
12,877,541
28,826,492
27,626,540
24,534,088
28,826,492
27,626,540
24,534,088
Assets classified as held for sale
15
151,757
375,315
691,462
151,757
375,315
691,462
28,978,249
28,001,855
25,225,550
28,978,249
28,001,855
25,225,550
Total assets
30,268,016
29,386,204
26,535,260
30,268,016
29,386,204
26,535,420
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Issued share capital
21.1
597,939
597,939
597,939
597,939
597,939
597,939
Share premium
21.2
51,395
51,395
51,395
51,395
51,395
51,395
Retained earnings
8,565,108
8,883,118
8,461,322
8,402,275
8,718,987
8,292,826
9,214,442
9,532,452
9,110,656
9,051,609
9,368,321
8,942,160
Non-current liabilities
Liability for share-based payments
24
-
8,768
26,279
-
8,768
26,279
-
8,768
26,279
-
8,768
26,279
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
22
20,845,452
19,145,605
17,197,215
21,022,031
19,323,482
17,379,208
Contract liabilities
23
-
11,065
-
-
11,065
-
Liability for share-based payments
24
8,282
-
-
8,282
-
-
Current tax liabilities
11.2
199,840
688,314
201,110
186,094
674,568
187,773
Total current liabilities
21,053,574
19,844,984
17,398,325
21,216,407
20,009,115
17,566,981
Total liabilities
21,053,574
19,853,752
17,424,604
21,216,407
20,017,883
17,593,260
Total equity and liabilities
30,268,016
29,386,204
26,535,260
30,268,016
29,386,204
26,535,420
The condensed unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2023 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 2 August 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Edmund C. Onuzo
Mr. Olakunle Azeez Oyelana
Bosco Kirugi
Chairman
Managing Director
Finance Director
FRC/2015/IODN/00000011038
FRC/2020/003/00000020395
FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/956071
3
