Inventories 17 2,182,243 3,739,540 5,205,618 2,182,243 3,739,540 5,205,618 Trade and other receivables 18 3,303,178 3,847,810 6,281,906 3,303,178 3,847,810 6,281,906 Other assets 19 126,081 63,167 169,023 126,081 63,167 169,023 Cash and cash equivalents 20 23,214,990 19,976,023 12,877,541 23,214,990 19,976,023 12,877,541 28,826,492 27,626,540 24,534,088 28,826,492 27,626,540 24,534,088 Assets classified as held for sale 15 151,757 375,315 691,462 151,757 375,315 691,462 28,978,249 28,001,855 25,225,550 28,978,249 28,001,855 25,225,550 Total assets 30,268,016 29,386,204 26,535,260 30,268,016 29,386,204 26,535,420 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued share capital 21.1 597,939 597,939 597,939 597,939 597,939 597,939 Share premium 21.2 51,395 51,395 51,395 51,395 51,395 51,395 Retained earnings 8,565,108 8,883,118 8,461,322 8,402,275 8,718,987 8,292,826 9,214,442 9,532,452 9,110,656 9,051,609 9,368,321 8,942,160 Non-current liabilities Liability for share-based payments 24 - 8,768 26,279 - 8,768 26,279 - 8,768 26,279 - 8,768 26,279 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 22 20,845,452 19,145,605 17,197,215 21,022,031 19,323,482 17,379,208 Contract liabilities 23 - 11,065 - - 11,065 - Liability for share-based payments 24 8,282 - - 8,282 - - Current tax liabilities 11.2 199,840 688,314 201,110 186,094 674,568 187,773 Total current liabilities 21,053,574 19,844,984 17,398,325 21,216,407 20,009,115 17,566,981 Total liabilities 21,053,574 19,853,752 17,424,604 21,216,407 20,017,883 17,593,260 Total equity and liabilities 30,268,016 29,386,204 26,535,260 30,268,016 29,386,204 26,535,420

The condensed unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2023 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 2 August 2023 and signed on its behalf by: