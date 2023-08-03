GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIGERIA PLC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

FOR THE 6 MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc

Condensed unaudited consolidated and seperate financial statements

For the 6 months period ended 30 June 2023

Table of Contents

Page

Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

1

Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of financial position

2

Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity

4

Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of cash flows

5

Shareholding structure and free float status

6

Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements

7

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc

Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the 6 months period ended 30 June 2023

GROUP

COMPANY

3 months ended

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Selling and distribution costs Administrative expenses Finance income

Other gains and (losses) Impairment loss on financial assets

Profit before tax

Current tax expense

Apr - June

2023

N'000

3,731,801

(2,417,612)

1,314,189

(693,426)

(497,310)

192,287

(28,185)

(13,809)

273,746

(89,195)

Apr - June

2022

N'000

7,451,236

(5,665,010)

1,786,226

(1,099,340)

(453,501)

18,430

(7,327)

(12,766)

231,722

(76,739)

Apr - June

2023

N'000

3,731,801

(2,417,612)

1,314,189

(693,426)

(496,640)

192,287

(28,185)

(13,809)

274,416

(89,195)

Apr - June

2022

N'000

7,451,236

(5,665,010)

1,786,226

(1,099,340)

(452,873)

18,430

(7,327)

(12,766)

232,350

(76,947)

Profit for the period

Profit for the period attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

Non-controlling interest

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Shareholders of the Company

Non-controlling interest

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Kobo)

184,551

154,983

184,551

154,983

-

-

184,551

154,983

184,551

154,983

-

-

184,551

154,983

15

13

185,221

155,403

185,221

155,403

-

-

185,221

155,403

185,221

155,403

-

-

185,221

155,403

16

13

1

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc

Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the 6 months period ended 30 June 2023

GROUP

COMPANY

Jan - Jun

Jan - Jun

6 months ended

2023

2022

Notes

N'000

N'000

Revenue

5

7,750,878

14,811,269

Cost of sales

6

(4,958,231)

(11,066,784)

Gross profit

2,792,647

3,744,485

Selling and distribution costs

7

(1,432,899)

(2,169,699)

Administrative expenses

7

(1,070,204)

(1,005,771)

Finance income

8

270,285

44,747

Other gains and (losses)

9

(35,191)

(71,037)

Impairment loss on financial assets

18.3

(20,707)

(25,169)

Profit before tax

503,931

517,556

Current tax expense

11.1

(164,209)

(168,206)

Profit for the period

339,722

349,350

Other comprehensive income net of

income tax:

Items that will not be reclassified to

Jan - Jun

2023

N'000

7,750,878

(4,958,231)

2,792,647

(1,432,899)

(1,068,906)

270,285

(35,191)

(20,707)

505,229

(164,209)

341,020

Jan - Jun

2022

N'000

14,811,269

(11,066,784)

3,744,485

(2,169,699)

(1,004,514)

44,747

(71,037)

(25,169)

518,813

(168,615)

350,198

profit or loss:

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the

period, net of tax

339,722

349,350

Profit for the period attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

339,722

349,350

Non-controlling interest

-

-

339,722

349,350

Total comprehensive income for the

period attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

339,722

349,350

Non-controlling interest

-

-

339,722

349,350

Basic and diluted / earnings per share

(Kobo)

12

28

29

-

-

-

-

341,020

350,198

341,020

350,198

-

-

341,020

350,198

341,020

350,198

-

-

341,020

350,198

29

29

2

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc

Condensed unaudited consolidated and separate statement of financial position As at 30 June 2023

GROUP

As at 30

As at 31

As at 30

June 2023

December 2022

June 2022

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Deferred tax asset

11.3

413,802

413,802

231,223

Property, plant and equipment

13

348,993

441,245

495,284

Investment property

14

526,972

529,302

583,203

Investment in subsidiary

16

-

-

-

1,289,767

1,384,349

1,309,710

Current assets

COMPANY

As at 30

As at 31

As at 30

June 2023

December 2022

June 2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

413,802

413,802

231,223

348,993

441,245

495,284

526,972

529,302

583,203

-

-

160

1,289,767

1,384,349

1,309,870

Inventories

17

2,182,243

3,739,540

5,205,618

2,182,243

3,739,540

5,205,618

Trade and other receivables

18

3,303,178

3,847,810

6,281,906

3,303,178

3,847,810

6,281,906

Other assets

19

126,081

63,167

169,023

126,081

63,167

169,023

Cash and cash equivalents

20

23,214,990

19,976,023

12,877,541

23,214,990

19,976,023

12,877,541

28,826,492

27,626,540

24,534,088

28,826,492

27,626,540

24,534,088

Assets classified as held for sale

15

151,757

375,315

691,462

151,757

375,315

691,462

28,978,249

28,001,855

25,225,550

28,978,249

28,001,855

25,225,550

Total assets

30,268,016

29,386,204

26,535,260

30,268,016

29,386,204

26,535,420

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Issued share capital

21.1

597,939

597,939

597,939

597,939

597,939

597,939

Share premium

21.2

51,395

51,395

51,395

51,395

51,395

51,395

Retained earnings

8,565,108

8,883,118

8,461,322

8,402,275

8,718,987

8,292,826

9,214,442

9,532,452

9,110,656

9,051,609

9,368,321

8,942,160

Non-current liabilities

Liability for share-based payments

24

-

8,768

26,279

-

8,768

26,279

-

8,768

26,279

-

8,768

26,279

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

22

20,845,452

19,145,605

17,197,215

21,022,031

19,323,482

17,379,208

Contract liabilities

23

-

11,065

-

-

11,065

-

Liability for share-based payments

24

8,282

-

-

8,282

-

-

Current tax liabilities

11.2

199,840

688,314

201,110

186,094

674,568

187,773

Total current liabilities

21,053,574

19,844,984

17,398,325

21,216,407

20,009,115

17,566,981

Total liabilities

21,053,574

19,853,752

17,424,604

21,216,407

20,017,883

17,593,260

Total equity and liabilities

30,268,016

29,386,204

26,535,260

30,268,016

29,386,204

26,535,420

The condensed unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2023 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 2 August 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Edmund C. Onuzo

Mr. Olakunle Azeez Oyelana

Bosco Kirugi

Chairman

Managing Director

Finance Director

FRC/2015/IODN/00000011038

FRC/2020/003/00000020395

FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/956071

3

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Nigeria plc published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 08:39:02 UTC.