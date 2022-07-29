Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSKCH   PK0112101016

GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN LIMITED

(GSKCH)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
216.53 PKR   -1.58%
05:45aGLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN : Demerger of Haleon plc and Change in Ultimate Parent of the Company
PU
06/22GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
05/20GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN : Material Information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan : Demerger of Haleon plc and Change in Ultimate Parent of the Company

07/29/2022 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29 July 2022

Deputy General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUBJECT: Disclosure of Material Information - Demerger of Haleon plc and Change in Ultimate Parent of the Company

Dear Sir / Madam,

This is with reference to section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations. The Company hereby convey the following material information:

This is to inform you that GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited is now a group company of Haleon plc, an independent listed (LSE and NYSE) company formed as a result of the demerger of the consumer healthcare business from GSK plc on 18 July 2022. Further information regarding the demerger is available at https://www.haleon.com/investors/demerger-information.The ultimate parent of the Company has also changed from GlaxoSmithKline plc to Haleon plc.

Disclosure form in terms of Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 is attached for information.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly

For and on behalf of

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited

Ms. Mashal Mohammad

Company Secretary

Cc: Executive Director / HOD,

Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division,

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,

Blue Area, Islamabad.

1

SCHEDULE

DISCLOSURE FORM

Name of Company:

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited

Registered Office:

Sandoz Nagar, Petaro Road, Jamshoro Sindh, 76100.

Date of Report:

29 July 2022

Contact Information:

Mashal Mohammad

Company Secretary

Telephone No.:

+92-111-475-725

Fax No.:

N/A

Email Address:

rawail.x.adeel@haleon.com

Disclosure of inside information by listed company in terms of Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015.

This is to inform you that the Company, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited is now a group company of Haleon plc, an independent listed (LSE and NYSE) company formed as a result of the demerger of the consumer healthcare business from GSK plc on 18 July 2022. Further information regarding the demerger is available at https://www.haleon.com/investors/demerger-informationThe ultimate parent of the Company has also changed from GlaxoSmithKline plc to Haleon plc.

For and on behalf of

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited

Ms. Mashal Mohammad

Company Secretary

2

Disclaimer

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN LIMITED
05:45aGLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Demerger of Haleon plc and Change in Ultimate Paren..
PU
06/22GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Execut..
PU
05/20GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Material Information
PU
04/27GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period End..
PU
04/22GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Board Meeting in Progress
PU
04/14GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting - (Q1-2022)
PU
03/31GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Execut..
PU
03/22GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Re-appointment of Chairperson and Chief Executive O..
PU
03/21GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : CTC of Resolutions Passed in the Annual General Mee..
PU
03/14GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Notice of Election of Directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 163 M - -
Net income 2021 2 134 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 088 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 346 M 107 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float 14,2%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Haroon Farhan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dilawar Meghani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Zindah Moin Mohajir Chairman
Syed Anwar Mahmood Independent Non-Executive Director
Ayesha Tanveer Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN LIMITED-10.18%107
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.83%458 390
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.76%297 773
PFIZER, INC.-12.02%284 585
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.47%279 273
ABBVIE INC.10.60%264 625