GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan : Demerger of Haleon plc and Change in Ultimate Parent of the Company

29 July 2022
Deputy General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
SUBJECT: Disclosure of Material Information - Demerger of Haleon plc and Change in Ultimate Parent of the Company
Dear Sir / Madam,
This is with reference to section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations. The Company hereby convey the following material information:
This is to inform you that GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited is now a group company of Haleon plc, an independent listed (LSE and NYSE) company formed as a result of the demerger of the consumer healthcare business from GSK plc on 18 July 2022. Further information regarding the demerger is available at https://www.haleon.com/investors/demerger-information.The ultimate parent of the Company has also changed from GlaxoSmithKline plc to Haleon plc.
Disclosure form in terms of Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 is attached for information.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly
For and on behalf of
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited
Ms. Mashal Mohammad
Company Secretary
Cc: Executive Director / HOD,
Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division,
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,
Blue Area, Islamabad.
1
|
|
SCHEDULE
|
|
DISCLOSURE FORM
|
Name of Company:
|
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited
|
Registered Office:
|
Sandoz Nagar, Petaro Road, Jamshoro Sindh, 76100.
|
Date of Report:
|
29 July 2022
|
|
Contact Information:
|
Mashal Mohammad
|
|
|
Company Secretary
|
|
|
Telephone No.:
|
+92-111-475-725
|
|
Fax No.:
|
N/A
|
|
Email Address:
|
rawail.x.adeel@haleon.com
Disclosure of inside information by listed company in terms of Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015.
For and on behalf of
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited
Ms. Mashal Mohammad
Company Secretary
