GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan : Demerger of Haleon plc and Change in Ultimate Parent of the Company

29 July 2022

SUBJECT: Disclosure of Material Information - Demerger of Haleon plc and Change in Ultimate Parent of the Company

This is with reference to section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations. The Company hereby convey the following material information:

This is to inform you that GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited is now a group company of Haleon plc, an independent listed (LSE and NYSE) company formed as a result of the demerger of the consumer healthcare business from GSK plc on 18 July 2022. Further information regarding the demerger is available at https://www.haleon.com/investors/demerger-information.The ultimate parent of the Company has also changed from GlaxoSmithKline plc to Haleon plc.

Disclosure form in terms of Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 is attached for information.

