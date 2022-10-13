GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting - (Q3-2022)

13 October 2022

The Secretary

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUBJECT: BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - GSKCH

Dear Sir / Madam,

We are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited, will be held on Friday, 21 October 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Karachi and via video link to inter alia review the financial statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2022.

As per clause 5.6.4 of the PSX Regulations, the closed period is effective from 14 October 2022 to 21 October 2022 (both days inclusive).

Hence, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the closed period or until the financial information is made public and communications in this regard have been made accordingly.

You are requested to circulate this amongst your TRE certificate holders.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

for GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited

Ms. Mashal Mohammad

Company Secretary