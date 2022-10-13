Advanced search
    GSKCH   PK0112101016

GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN LIMITED

(GSKCH)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-11
205.00 PKR    0.00%
09/16Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan : Panadol - Material Information
PU
08/24Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan : Notice of Update in Email Address for Shareholders
PU
08/15Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting - (Q2-2022)
PU
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting - (Q3-2022)

10/13/2022 | 01:52am EDT
13 October 2022

The Secretary

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUBJECT: BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - GSKCH

Dear Sir / Madam,

We are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited, will be held on Friday, 21 October 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Karachi and via video link to inter alia review the financial statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2022.

As per clause 5.6.4 of the PSX Regulations, the closed period is effective from 14 October 2022 to 21 October 2022 (both days inclusive).

Hence, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the closed period or until the financial information is made public and communications in this regard have been made accordingly.

You are requested to circulate this amongst your TRE certificate holders.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

for GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited

Ms. Mashal Mohammad

Company Secretary

  1. Head of Operations
    Central Depository Company of Pakistan Ltd CDC House, 99-B, Block B, S.M.C.H.S, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Disclaimer

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 05:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
