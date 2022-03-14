GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan : Notice of Election of Directors

14 March 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Notice of Election of Directors

Dear Sir/Madam,

Please find enclosed (as published in Business Recorder and Express newspapers) copies of the Notice of Election of Directors (English and Urdu) to be held virtually at the 7th Annual General Meeting of our Company on 21 March 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thank you.

For and on behalf of

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited

Mashal Mohammad

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

1