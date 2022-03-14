GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan : Notice of Election of Directors

14 March 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
|
Subject:
|
Notice of Election of Directors
Dear Sir/Madam,
Please find enclosed (as published in Business Recorder and Express newspapers) copies of the Notice of Election of Directors (English and Urdu) to be held virtually at the 7th Annual General Meeting of our Company on 21 March 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Thank you.
For and on behalf of
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited
Mashal Mohammad
Company Secretary
Encl: as above
1
Disclaimer
Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:13:06 UTC.