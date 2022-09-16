GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan : Panadol - Material Information

16 September 2022
Managing Director,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
|
Subject:
|
Panadol - Material Information
Dear Sir,
This is with reference to section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Limited Regulations. The Company hereby conveys the following material information:
We can confirm the recent news about the raid to one of our warehouses. We firmly reject the claims related to the hoarding of Panadol intentionally to create shortage.
The stocks at this warehouse were intended to be released and distributed in the country in the normal course of business. As GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited (member of the Haleon group), we are led by our purpose of delivering everyday health with humanity.
This has been shown through our commitment to the people of Pakistan throughout challenging times. We continue to supply Panadol products in the country and have adjusted our production capacity to ensure some product availability, despite market obstacles.
Disclosure form in terms of Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 is also attached.
Yours sincerely,
Mr. Farhan Muhammad Haroon
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
SCHEDULE
|
|
DISCLOSURE FORM
|
Name of Company:
|
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited
|
Registered Office:
|
Sandoz Nagar, Petaro Road, Jamshoro Sindh, 76100.
|
Date of Report:
|
16 September 2022
|
|
Contact Information:
|
Farhan Muhammad Haroon
|
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
Telephone No.:
|
+92-111-475-725
|
|
Fax No.:
|
N/A
|
|
Email Address:
|
pakistan.shareinfo@haleon.com
Disclosure of price sensitive information by listed company in terms of Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015.
Yours sincerely,
