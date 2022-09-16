GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan : Panadol - Material Information

16 September 2022

Subject: Panadol - Material Information

This is with reference to section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Limited Regulations. The Company hereby conveys the following material information:

We can confirm the recent news about the raid to one of our warehouses. We firmly reject the claims related to the hoarding of Panadol intentionally to create shortage.

The stocks at this warehouse were intended to be released and distributed in the country in the normal course of business. As GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited (member of the Haleon group), we are led by our purpose of delivering everyday health with humanity.

This has been shown through our commitment to the people of Pakistan throughout challenging times. We continue to supply Panadol products in the country and have adjusted our production capacity to ensure some product availability, despite market obstacles.

Disclosure form in terms of Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 is also attached.

Mr. Farhan Muhammad Haroon

Chief Executive Officer