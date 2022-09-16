Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSKCH   PK0112101016

GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN LIMITED

(GSKCH)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
216.02 PKR   -2.69%
12:40aGLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN : Panadol - Material Information
PU
08/24GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN : Notice of Update in Email Address for Shareholders
PU
08/15GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting - (Q2-2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan : Panadol - Material Information

09/16/2022 | 12:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16 September 2022

Managing Director,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject:

Panadol - Material Information

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Limited Regulations. The Company hereby conveys the following material information:

We can confirm the recent news about the raid to one of our warehouses. We firmly reject the claims related to the hoarding of Panadol intentionally to create shortage.

The stocks at this warehouse were intended to be released and distributed in the country in the normal course of business. As GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited (member of the Haleon group), we are led by our purpose of delivering everyday health with humanity.

This has been shown through our commitment to the people of Pakistan throughout challenging times. We continue to supply Panadol products in the country and have adjusted our production capacity to ensure some product availability, despite market obstacles.

Disclosure form in terms of Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 is also attached.

Yours sincerely,

Mr. Farhan Muhammad Haroon

Chief Executive Officer

SCHEDULE

DISCLOSURE FORM

Name of Company:

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited

Registered Office:

Sandoz Nagar, Petaro Road, Jamshoro Sindh, 76100.

Date of Report:

16 September 2022

Contact Information:

Farhan Muhammad Haroon

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone No.:

+92-111-475-725

Fax No.:

N/A

Email Address:

pakistan.shareinfo@haleon.com

Disclosure of price sensitive information by listed company in terms of Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015.

We can confirm the recent news about the raid to one of our warehouses. We firmly reject the claims related to the hoarding of Panadol intentionally to create shortage.

The stocks at this warehouse were intended to be released and distributed in the country in the normal course of business. As GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited (member of the Haleon group), we are led by our purpose of delivering everyday health with humanity.

This has been shown through our commitment to the people of Pakistan throughout challenging times. We continue to supply Panadol products in the country and have adjusted our production capacity to ensure some product availability, despite market obstacles.

Yours sincerely,

Mr. Farhan Muhammad Haroon

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 04:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN LIMITED
12:40aGLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Panadol - Material Information
PU
08/24GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Notice of Update in Email Address for Shareholders
PU
08/15GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting - (Q2-2022)
PU
07/29GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Demerger of Haleon plc and Change in Ultimate Paren..
PU
06/22GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Execut..
PU
05/20GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Material Information
PU
04/27GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period End..
PU
04/22GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Board Meeting in Progress
PU
04/14GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting - (Q1-2022)
PU
03/31GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Execut..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 163 M - -
Net income 2021 2 134 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 088 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 286 M 107 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float 14,2%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Haroon Farhan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dilawar Meghani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Zindah Moin Mohajir Chairman
Syed Anwar Mahmood Independent Non-Executive Director
Ayesha Tanveer Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN LIMITED-10.39%107
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.50%432 921
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.09%294 184
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.06%275 760
PFIZER, INC.-22.20%259 010
ABBVIE INC.5.25%246 738