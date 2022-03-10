GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan : Prior Publication of Notice of Election of Directors

11 March 2022
Mr. Muhammad Ghufran
Deputy General Manager - Operations,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Karachi.
Subject:
Prior Publication of Notice of Election of Directors
Dear Sir,
This is with reference to section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017.
Please find enclosed herewith copies (English and Urdu) of the Notice of Election of Directors for your reference prior to its publication, to be held virtually at the 7th Annual General Meeting of our Company on Monday, 21 March 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
Thank you.
For and on behalf of
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited
Mashal Mohammad
Company Secretary
Encl: as above
