    GSKCH   PK0112101016

GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN LIMITED

(GSKCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan : Prior Publication of Notice of Election of Directors

03/10/2022 | 11:56pm EST
11 March 2022

Mr. Muhammad Ghufran

Deputy General Manager - Operations,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Karachi.

Subject:

Prior Publication of Notice of Election of Directors

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017.

Please find enclosed herewith copies (English and Urdu) of the Notice of Election of Directors for your reference prior to its publication, to be held virtually at the 7th Annual General Meeting of our Company on Monday, 21 March 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Thank you.

For and on behalf of

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited

Mashal Mohammad

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Financials
Sales 2022 28 321 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 29 030 M 163 M 163 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float -
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 248,00 PKR
Average target price 356,00 PKR
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Haroon Farhan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dilawar Meghani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Zindah Moin Mohajir Chairman
Syed Anwar Mahmood Independent Non-Executive Director
Ayesha Tanveer Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PAKISTAN LIMITED2.88%159
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.00%445 293
ROCHE HOLDING AG-6.63%309 211
PFIZER, INC.-17.44%274 138
ABBVIE INC.9.93%263 261
NOVO NORDISK A/S-4.30%238 450