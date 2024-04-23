Pursuant to Clause 5.6 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Sections 96 & 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited("GSK") hereby discloses as follows:

We would like to inform you that the Drug Court Rawalpindi has passed judgement dated April 22, 2024, in Case Judicial No. 4229/DC/Rwp/22 against the current and former officers of GSK under the Drugs Act 1976 related to the provision of sub-standard drugs.

GSK as well as the officers impleaded in the proceedings hereby deny any sort of wrongdoing in the matter and are taking immediate steps to challenge the aforementioned judgment before the appellate forum.

We would also like to inform you that GSK will keep all stakeholders abreast of any significant updates in this regard.

