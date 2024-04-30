The Directors of GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited (the "Company") are pleased to present the un-audited financial information of your Company for the three months period ended March 31, 2024. This financial information is submitted in accordance with Section 227 of the Companies Act, 2017.

Business environment and challenges:

Post the democratic elections in Pakistan and subsequent formation of Government, the macroeconomic indicators are yet to show any improvement. The exchange rate has remained consistent since the past few quarters and the interest rate has remained at the same level but is expected to reduce. The consumer price index has reduced from the previous quarter.

The pharma industry continued advocacy building, to have a more enabling business environment, by creating the understanding of the issues faced by the industry at levels of the government. As a result, recent SRO was issued by Government on deregulation of non-essential pharmaceutical products and approved the pending hardship cases for essential products. We are grateful for this welcome development and remain committed to working towards the betterment of healthcare in Pakistan.

Review of Operating Results:

For the period ended March 31, 2024, the Company achieved net sales of Rs. 15.6 billion. The total net sales also include Haleon Pakistan Limited (Haleon) of Rs.

0.45 billion as compared to Rs. 0.39 billion in the same period last year. The sale to Haleon Pakistan Limited is on account of products manufactured by the Company for which market authorization rights remain with GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited. The underlying sales growth, excluding sales to Haleon, is 38% The growth is driven by sharpened execution, robust HCP engagement, use of digital channels, and price increase versus same period last year. Resulting in key brands showing double digit growth.

The gross margin of the Company for the year was 14.5% showing a increase of 5% from last year. The higher gross profit percentage this year is due to price increase offset by increase in cost due to devaluation of currency and inflation.

During the quarter, the Company continued to prudently invest behind key business drivers to deliver competitive

4