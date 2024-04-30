EMPOWERING TOMORROW,

T GETHER

FIRST QUARTER REPORT MARCH 2024

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Quarter Report March 2024

As at March 31, 2024

Board of Directors

Ms. Lai Kuen Goh

Chairperson

Ms. Erum Shakir Rahim

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Hasham Ali Baber

Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Maheen Rahman

Independent Director

Mr. Muneer Kamal

Independent Director

Mr. Mehmood Mandviwalla

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Simon Foster

Non-Executive Director

Audit Committee

Mr. Muneer Kamal

Chairman

Ms. Lai Kuen Goh

Member

Mr. Simon Foster

Member

Mr. Mehmood Mandviwalla

Member

Ms. Maheen Rahman

Member

Mr. Ovais Farooq

Secretary

Human Resource

  • Remuneration Committee

Ms. Maheen Rahman

Chairperson

Mr. Mehmood Mandviwalla

Member

Ms. Lai Kuen Goh

Member

Mr. Simon Foster

Member

Ms. Erum Shakir Rahim

Member

Mr. Paul Banks

Secretary

Disclosure Committee

Ms. Erum Shakir Rahim

Chairperson

Ms. Lai Kuen Goh

Member

Agha Salman Taimur

Member

Mr. Hasham Ali Baber

Secretary

Management Committee

Ms. Erum Shakir Rahim

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Hasham Ali Baber

Chief Financial Officer

Hina Mir*

Legal Director

Dr. Tariq Farooq

Director Business Unit 1

Syed Nasir Farid

Director Business Unit 2

Dr. Naved Masoom Ali

Director Business Unit 3 & CTC

Mr. Rafay Ahmed

Director Commercial Operations

Dr. Gohar Nayab Khan

Head of Regulatory Affairs

Ms. Sumera Naveed

Director Communication &

Government Affairs

Mr. Faisal Ahmed

Country Ethics & Compliance Head

Dr. Yousuf Hasan Khan

Director Medical

Syed Nabigh Raza Alam

Tech Head

Ms. Mariam Siraj

Interim Country Head - HR

Mr. Yasir Rehman

Head of Transformation

Mr. Khurshand Iqbal

Site Director - F/268

Mr. Muhammad Kashif Ayub

Site Director - West Wharf

Mr. Masood Khan

Interim Site Director - Korangi

Company Secretary

Agha Salman Taimur

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Hasham Ali Baber

Chief Internal Auditor

Mr. Ovais Farooq

Bankers

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd

Citibank NA Pakistan

Deutsche Bank A.G. Pakistan Operations

Habib Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

Auditors

Yousuf Adil Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisors

Hashmi & Hashmi

Faisal, Mahmood Ghani and Co

Legal Consultancy Inc.

Registered Office

35 - Dockyard Road, West Wharf, Karachi - 74000.

Tel: 92-21-111-475-725(111-GSK-PAK)

Website: www.pk.gsk.com

Share Registrar

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited CDC House, 99 - B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahra-e-Faisal Karachi - 74400, Pakistan

Tel: Customer Support Services (Toll Free) 0800-CDCPL (23275) Fax: (92-21) 34326053

Email: info@cdcsrsl.com

Website: www.cdcsrsl.com

GSK First

* Ms. Hina Mir appointed as Legal director as at March 08, 2024.

2

GROUP OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

GSK Plc* (100%)

GlaxoSmithKline

Holdings Limited (100%)

GSK Finance Plc (100%)

GSK International Holding Finance

B.V (82.59%)**

(Formerly S.R One International B.V)

GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited

3

GSK First Quarter Report March 2024

3

GSK First Quarter Report March 2024

Directors' Report to Shareholders

GSK First Quarter Report March 2024

The Directors of GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited (the "Company") are pleased to present the un-audited financial information of your Company for the three months period ended March 31, 2024. This financial information is submitted in accordance with Section 227 of the Companies Act, 2017.

Business environment and challenges:

Post the democratic elections in Pakistan and subsequent formation of Government, the macroeconomic indicators are yet to show any improvement. The exchange rate has remained consistent since the past few quarters and the interest rate has remained at the same level but is expected to reduce. The consumer price index has reduced from the previous quarter.

The pharma industry continued advocacy building, to have a more enabling business environment, by creating the understanding of the issues faced by the industry at levels of the government. As a result, recent SRO was issued by Government on deregulation of non-essential pharmaceutical products and approved the pending hardship cases for essential products. We are grateful for this welcome development and remain committed to working towards the betterment of healthcare in Pakistan.

Review of Operating Results:

For the period ended March 31, 2024, the Company achieved net sales of Rs. 15.6 billion. The total net sales also include Haleon Pakistan Limited (Haleon) of Rs.

0.45 billion as compared to Rs. 0.39 billion in the same period last year. The sale to Haleon Pakistan Limited is on account of products manufactured by the Company for which market authorization rights remain with GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited. The underlying sales growth, excluding sales to Haleon, is 38% The growth is driven by sharpened execution, robust HCP engagement, use of digital channels, and price increase versus same period last year. Resulting in key brands showing double digit growth.

The gross margin of the Company for the year was 14.5% showing a increase of 5% from last year. The higher gross profit percentage this year is due to price increase offset by increase in cost due to devaluation of currency and inflation.

During the quarter, the Company continued to prudently invest behind key business drivers to deliver competitive

4

growth and higher return on investment. As a result, operating expenses as a percentage of sales decreased by 2% vs same period LY.

Earnings per share for this quarter increased from Rs. 1.35 to Rs. 1.78.

Future Outlook

Establishing a conducive business environment in Pakistan is crucial for upholding the highest standards of quality and safety in our products. We believe that collaboration between the government, regulatory bodies and industry stakeholders is vital in tackling this issue and safeguarding the health of the population. We aim to work with the relevant stakeholders to create a robust regulatory framework that promotes the production and distribution of safe and effective medicines, ultimately benefiting patients across the country.

Furthermore, we recognize the value of investing in our human capital. We will continue to foster a caring culture that encourages collaboration, creativity, and innovation. By nurturing our talented employees and providing them with the support and resources they need, we can drive positive outcomes for both our company and the patients we serve.

Acknowledgment:

The Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to express its deep appreciation of the commitment, resilience, courage, and dedication of its employees. We would also like to acknowledge the continued support and cooperation received from our esteemed customers, suppliers, bankers, shareholders and thank them for their confidence in our Company and products.

By order of the Board

Erum Shakir Rahim

Hasham Ali Baber

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Karachi

April 26, 2024

ā*@Å~g»tâuoZ~]»ø~g*!zg»~ãävyZgzŠÆ"âkZ Æû]YZyZ iíXnƒÝq«o4,6~g»tâugzZ ¹,F V)

X‰ƒÁ' 2 ~«£Æw'¸/¦ÐƒÚ

I

J_

.2

Xˆ|,(-J9zg1.78 Ð9zg 1.35~"âkZçG°ãæW

:{,^Y»w +,FdZ~]¬¡~gø Ôxª»wjâgÇi'nÆg*!zg»~yÎ*0 VzgZŠZïíZ ÔÖ#Óāì¢…XìëZ$e.nÆDgzZg£ ÆDÆ¡Å~Š*!WgzZiÆb)uZ·Z »VzgZŠ{ÆÅgzZ ïíZ o¢,Z -qZB'ÆVzgZŠ{´x³ZgøXì òiÑn rzÛÃ"gzZ~g»Å]*czŠZ,WñgzZpôŽì*™x»nÆúÅ'Je

XnV{+ZÃÃVÉ%~½oā*@}Š

,Z-qZëX÷ZzÐÌZÅ~g»tâu~b'zãZë ÔVW,'+h×' ðZÛ'Z,jÅ]¬ZºZgzZ ð ÔuZ·ZŽÐOg ~gYóz,FÅwjâ

b'zgzZ ^g7~gz¢7ZgzZw¸NŠÅ}i5A¢&*!LZX}™ ò}ÌnÆVÉ%yZÉvsÜ:ë ÔÆ™ëZÛ XìnÛZgøÖ#.X÷hM™Ýq

:]Ü* ÔòŠ$"*".g×Z/¤Æ}i5Æv,6ñkZiI,]Ze sWeg1 Ôi@idLZ ëX÷D™ ZŠZt]ÐVÇZ÷ÅwŠ »x³gzZ Aj

  • yNÌnÆyz¬gzZ^g7ÚÅVzgZŠ•ZÑgzZi,Ôi,]a X÷gZ/¦]nÆŠOZÆyZ,6"eZ,6ÅkZgzZvgzZ

eg1æ

,'*!ZxŽ

°g™á÷xgZ

I,]Ze

WWÐhZr

2024 Ôs,6Z26cZ™

ig®ƒ¥ñZ,'^g7gÅiI,]Ze

G

Ò¯

-.

½5

C1â {"^eW)I,]Ze Æ (ó óvLL) *0 í¯ ô

Z ðiG

ð•ZñƒD7Y2024agâ31] åO$Ä!ZiZ{â&ñZ,']â¥

227vÆY2017lZg¥C1âtX÷ìg™kC

X÷ˆðZz™¦.

:])gzZwjâ~g*!zg» ˆÆäƒúÖ#Ó._Æò}ÆyZgzZ]*!NZ~g/~yÎ*0 V'âP¸/¦$fgâÞZXìð3Š7~4ðÃäVzgá÷ZÙçV¯ °g™XìÂÅ¶~kZpìì‡,6RÏZ bÑÅŠÎgzZì XìZƒÁ~«£Æ"â¸/¦tgá÷Z»7

~gYÃ~i'$e×§{ÅwjâgÇi'nÆg*!zg»äÅÅ~i'ZzŠ

  • Ç WÐb)áZzäW7ÃÅ,6RÙCÅÖ#ÓÐÑkZX 3g ]¬¡ç±âgÃòiÑ)~"wqÐ$+YÅÖ#ÓíXˆðà ])0Ð¡òiÑgzZ ÔZƒ~gYzZgWöZ-qZ,6øcg~eÅ ÷D™xlí»wpkZB'Æ]ä$e.ëXñƒgàRÆ X÷ì‡,6x³Æä™x»nÆ~4Å)¬¡~yÎ*0gzZ

:{,^Y» ò}i Ýq ûM,Å9zg t15.6 äv Ô2024 agâ31]æ x!Z iZ

  • ä Ý ) Æ Î* 3Ò54X~−M,¦ù Å

0.45 ƒ q gf y 0 yð GX G

m»ûkZX¶t0.39~á²ÏZw'¸/¦Žìïá÷ÌãæWÅ9zg Ò54

ÌgâÅXgzZìC™g»vŽìÐ¡yZÅ*0y

ðG

X

G

3 G

4X

½5

Ò¯

Ò5

-.

Z ð

Ìt£~g(ZÆ

ÅyðG X÷pôk*0 Æ*0 í¯ô

3 G

iG

ÔæWgŠ¿ìY];ŽzÅ¹,FkZX"g'38%¹,F~ŠãCÅûÔ{z´Æû

E

Æá²kZw'¸¦gzZÔ*ZzgWñ 'Æ EÎ5 Gz6§ƒÐùZgfZ

/ ,B EkI,

æ

¹,F~ŠZ°Z}ÙC™ äi&+Z,'~ã íX÷g†ŸZ ~V†~«£ XÅÝq

«£Æá²ÏZw'¸/¦Žå'14.5 Xgâ¦ù»vnÆw' gŠÅ´Žå†ŸZ~V†zzÅ¹,FkZ~«oX¶¹,'5% ~

XHŠH)¯*!ÆðgzZ¶~

5

GSK First Quarter Report March 2024

GSK First Quarter Report March 2024

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

Un-audited

Audited

March 31,

December 31,

Note

2024

2023

ASSETS

---------------Rupees in '000 -------------

Non-current assets

4

12,190,201

11,700,561

Property, plant and equipment

Intangibles

955,742

955,742

Long-term loans to employees

78,857

83,809

Long-term deposits

50,147

50,147

Current assets

13,274,947

12,790,259

Stores and spares

244,296

225,107

Stock-in-trade

12,687,029

11,568,858

Trade receivables

1,373,875

1,028,474

Loans and advances

1,151,124

1,182,679

Trade deposits and prepayments

258,209

218,946

Refunds due from Government

1,242,846

1,242,846

Other receivables

6,854,169

6,262,973

Cash and bank balances

3,073,029

3,610,757

26,884,577

25,340,640

Total assets

40,159,524

38,130,899

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

3,184,672

3,184,672

Reserves

19,056,450

18,491,169

Total equity

22,241,122

21,675,841

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Staff retirement benefits

629,042

593,709

Deferred taxation

1,064,658

1,180,595

Lease liabilities

109,399

116,035

Current liabilities

1,803,099

1,890,339

Trade and other payables

5

15,476,365

14,187,716

Taxation - provision less payments

6

304,819

68,689

Provisions

156,773

138,332

Current portion of lease liabilities

43,742

35,935

Unclaimed dividend

133,604

134,047

16,115,303

14,564,719

Total liabilities

17,918,402

16,455,058

Total equity and liabilities

40,159,524

38,130,899

Contingencies and commitments

7

The annexed notes 1 to 15 form an integral part of this condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Director

6

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

Note

---------------Rupees in '000 -------------

Revenue from contracts with customers - net

8

15,616,126

11,399,120

Cost of sales

(13,347,268)

(10,286,273)

Gross profit

2,268,858

1,112,847

Selling, marketing and distribution expenses

9

(1,116,675)

(1,061,572)

Administrative expenses

(528,195)

(438,816)

Other operating expenses

(91,065)

(59,151)

Other income

10

477,440

1,798,279

Operating profit

1,010,363

1,351,587

Financial charges

(50,458)

(688,345)

Profit before taxation

959,905

663,242

Taxation - net

(394,624)

(232,680)

Profit after taxation

565,281

430,562

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive income

565,281

430,562

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

11

Rs. 1.78

Rs. 1.35

The annexed notes 1 to 15 form an integral part of this condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Director

7

GSK First Quarter Report March 2024

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

Reserves

Capital reserve

Revenue reserves

Share

Total

Total

Reserve arising

General reserve

Unappropriated

capital

on schemes of

profit

Reserves

---------------------------------------

arrangements

Rupees in '000

Balance as at January 1, 2023

3,184,672

1,126,923

3,999,970

12,741,542

17,868,435

21,053,107

Total comprehensive income for the

quarter ended March 31, 2023

-

-

-

430,562

430,562

430,562

Balance as at March 31, 2023

3,184,672

1,126,923

3,999,970

13,172,104

18,298,997

21,483,669

Balance as at January 1, 2024

3,184,672

1,126,923

3,999,970

13,364,276

18,491,169

21,675,841

Total comprehensive income for

quarter ended March 31, 2024

-

-

-

565,281

565,281

565,281

Balance as at March 31, 2024

3,184,672

1,126,923

3,999,970

13,929,557

19,056,450

22,241,122

The annexed notes 1 to 15 form an integral part of this condensed interim financial statements.

GSK First Quarter Report March 2024

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Director

8

Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
13
The annexed notes 1 to 15 form an integral part of this condensed interim financial statements.
Net cash used in financing activities
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
Cash generated from / (used in) operations Contribution to retirement benefits fund Income taxes paid
Decrease in long-termloans to employees
Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Fixed capital expenditure
Proceeds from sale of operating assets
Return received on bank balances and investments
Net cash used in investing activities
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payment of lease rental Dividend paid
12
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Note
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

March 31,

March

31,

2024

2023

------------Rupees in

'000 -------------

753,037

(1,557,578)

(40,225)

(25,000)

(274,431)

(584,312)

4,952

271

443,333

(2,166,619)

(803,912)

(341,058)

34,853

55,418

49,474

154,070

(719,585)

(131,570)

(7,855)

(2,642)

(443)

-

(8,298)

(2,642)

(284,550)

(2,300,831)

3,037,824

4,470,382

2,753,274

2,169,551

Director

9

GSK First Quarter Report March 2024

