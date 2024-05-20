17 May 2024
To,
Mr. Hafiz Maqsood Munshi
Unit Head, Listed Companies Compliance-RAD.
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
GlaxoSmithKline
Pakistan Limited
35-Dockyard Road,
West Wharf,
Karachi - 74000,
Pakistan
T +92 21 111 475 725
Subject: Unusual Movement in the Price of the shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited ("GLAXO")
Dear Sir,
Reference to your letter No GEN - 692 dated May 15, 2024, regarding subject and as requested we would like to inform you that we are not aware of any matter and/or development that may have resulted in the increase in price of 'Glaxo', which has not been previously disclosed to the market through PUCARS.
We trust the above adequately address your query.
Your truly,
________________
Salman Taimur
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited
Company Secretary
Registered in Pakistan, registration no. K-304 of 1948-49.
