Subject: Unusual Movement in the Price of the shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited ("GLAXO")

Dear Sir,

Reference to your letter No GEN - 692 dated May 15, 2024, regarding subject and as requested we would like to inform you that we are not aware of any matter and/or development that may have resulted in the increase in price of 'Glaxo', which has not been previously disclosed to the market through PUCARS.

We trust the above adequately address your query.

Your truly,

________________

Salman Taimur

GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited

Company Secretary

Registered in Pakistan, registration no. K-304 of 1948-49.