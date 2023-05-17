Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLAXO   PK0001301016

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PAKISTAN LIMITED

(GLAXO)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-15
84.00 PKR    0.00%
03:40aGlaxosmithkline Pakistan : Notice of Election of Directors
PU
05/03Glaxosmithkline Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
05/02GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan : Notice of Election of Directors

05/17/2023 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 17, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Dear Sir,

Notice of Election of Directors

GlaxoSmithKline

Pakistan Limited

35-Dockyard Road,

West Wharf,

Karachi - 74000,

Pakistan

T +92 21 111 475 725

This is with reference to Regulation No. 5.6.4 (b) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Please find a copy of the Notice of Election of Directors of GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited under Section 159 (4) of the Companies Act, 2017, published today in the newspapers Pakistan Observer and Nawa-e-Waqat (Karachi) for circulation amongst the TRE Certificate Holder of the Exchange.

Kindly acknowledge receipt hereof.

Yours sincerely,

For and on behalf of

GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited

Ms. Mehar-e-Daraksha Ameer

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Registered in Pakistan, registration no. K-304 of 1948-49.

Disclaimer

GSK - GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 07:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLAXOSMITHKLINE PAKISTAN LIMITED
03:40aGlaxosmithkline Pakistan : Notice of Election of Directors
PU
05/03Glaxosmithkline Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2..
PU
05/02GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/20Glaxosmithkline Pakistan : Notice of Annual General Meeting - Prior Publication
PU
2022GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2022GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
2022Glaxosmithkline Pakistan Limited Appoints Simon Forster as Director
CI
2022GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
2022Glaxo Smith Kline Pakistan Limited Appoints Lai Kuen Goh as Director
CI
2022GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 36 661 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2021 5 354 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net cash 2021 8 429 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,12x
Yield 2021 5,13%
Capitalization 26 751 M 93,8 M 93,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 771
Free-Float 5,22%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PAKISTAN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Erum Shakir Rahim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hasham Ali Baber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kuen Goh Lai Non-Executive Chairman
Yousuf Hasan Khan Medical Director
Syed Nabigh Raza Alam Head-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PAKISTAN LIMITED-4.30%94
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.68%446 336
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.36%412 469
NOVO NORDISK A/S23.88%380 542
MERCK & CO., INC.4.62%295 281
ABBVIE INC.-11.34%258 627
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer