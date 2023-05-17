GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan : Notice of Election of Directors

This is with reference to Regulation No. 5.6.4 (b) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange.
Please find a copy of the Notice of Election of Directors of GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited under Section 159 (4) of the Companies Act, 2017, published today in the newspapers Pakistan Observer and Nawa-e-Waqat (Karachi) for circulation amongst the TRE Certificate Holder of the Exchange.
Kindly acknowledge receipt hereof.
Yours sincerely,
For and on behalf of
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited
Ms. Mehar-e-Daraksha Ameer
Company Secretary
Encl: as above
Registered in Pakistan, registration no. K-304 of 1948-49.