GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2021-12-31

GSK PAKISTAN LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2021

For seven decades, GSK has been at the forefront of providing healthcare solutions to people across Pakistan, enabling them to live healthier and more fulﬁlled lives.

Even as we evolve as an organisation to keep up with the ever-changing needs of our customers and patients, the trust, commitment, and care that lie at the heart of everything we do has always remained constant. As a highly agile and future-ready Company, we make continuous efforts to grow competitively, in line with our values and culture.

Human health has been at the forefront as never before in recent history. We, at GSK, stand committed to play an integral role at this inﬂection point and inspire conﬁdence in the people we serve.