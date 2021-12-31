Log in
    GLAXO   PK0001301016

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PAKISTAN LIMITED

(GLAXO)
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2021-12-31

04/04/2022 | 01:14am EDT
GSK PAKISTAN LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2021

For seven decades, GSK has been at the forefront of providing healthcare solutions to people across Pakistan, enabling them to live healthier and more fulﬁlled lives.

Even as we evolve as an organisation to keep up with the ever-changing needs of our customers and patients, the trust, commitment, and care that lie at the heart of everything we do has always remained constant. As a highly agile and future-ready Company, we make continuous efforts to grow competitively, in line with our values and culture.

Human health has been at the forefront as never before in recent history. We, at GSK, stand committed to play an integral role at this inﬂection point and inspire conﬁdence in the people we serve.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

GSK - GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 05:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 35 090 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2020 3 375 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net cash 2020 6 013 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 3,39%
Capitalization 43 917 M 239 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 892
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PAKISTAN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Haroon Farhan Chief Executive Officer
Hasham Ali Baber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Zindah Moin Mohajir Chairman
Yousuf Hasan Khan Medical Director
Syed Nabigh Raza Alam Head-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PAKISTAN LIMITED1.02%239
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.16%468 571
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.10%325 339
PFIZER, INC.-12.67%289 996
ABBVIE INC.20.15%287 339
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.96%264 090