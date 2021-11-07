Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASN 2021 Presentation PDF - 2.5MB

11/07/2021 | 10:58am EST
Investor Science Event

Getting ahead of anaemia due to chronic kidney disease

ASN Kidney Week 2021

7 November 2021

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Group's current expectations or forecasts of future events. An investor can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'will', 'project', 'plan', 'believe', 'target' and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, prospective products or product approvals, future performance or results of current and anticipated products, sales efforts, expenses, the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings, dividend payments and financial results.

Other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory obligations (including under the Market Abuse Regulations, UK Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority), the Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should, however, consult any additional disclosures that the Group may make in any documents which it publishes and/or files with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All investors, wherever located, should take note of these disclosures. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any particular expectation will be met and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which relate to factors that are beyond the Group's control or precise estimate. The Group cautions investors that a number of important factors, including those in this presentation, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Item 3.D 'Risk factors' in the Group's Annual Report on Form 20-F for FY 2020 and any impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Group speak only as of the date they are made and are based upon the knowledge and information available to the Directors on the date of this presentation.

A number of adjusted measures are used to report the performance of our business, which are non-IFRS measures. These measures are defined and reconciliations to the nearest IFRS measure are available in our third quarter 2021 earnings release and Annual Report on Form 20-F for FY 2020.

All expectations and targets regarding future performance and the dividend should be read together with the section "Outlook, assumptions and cautionary statements" on pages 60 and 61 of our third quarter 2021 earnings release.

2

Speakers

1

2

3

  1. Dr Hal Barron
  2. Dr Ajay Singh
  3. Luke Miels

3

Agenda

Daprodustat: a potential best-in-class treatment

ASCEND Phase III programme

Commercial opportunity

Q&A

Dr Hal Barron

Dr Ajay Singh

Luke Miels

Dr Hal Barron

Dr Ajay Singh

Luke Miels

John Lepore

Chris Corsico

4

Daprodustat: a potential

best-in-class treatment

Dr Hal Barron, Chief Scientific Officer and President, R&D

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 15:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33 717 M 45 495 M 45 495 M
Net income 2021 4 110 M 5 546 M 5 546 M
Net Debt 2021 20 084 M 27 099 M 27 099 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 5,08%
Capitalization 78 925 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 94 066
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 1 576,00 GBX
Average target price 1 658,06 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC17.44%106 467
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.84%430 245
ROCHE HOLDING AG17.90%348 946
PFIZER, INC.19.13%272 541
NOVO NORDISK A/S70.05%257 225
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.95%240 247