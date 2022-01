Jan 14 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* ARCELLX INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION – SEC FILING

* ARCELLX INC - EXPECT SHARES WILL TRADE ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “ACLX”

* ARCELLX INC SAYS BOFA SECURITIES, SVB LEERINK , BARCLAYS, WILLIAM BLAIR ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* ARCELLX INC SAYS TAKEDA VENTURES, INC BENEFICIALLY OWNED 5.43% OF COMMON SHARES OF CO PRIOR TO IPO

* ARCELLX INC SAYS ENTITIES AFFILIATED WITH SR ONE CAPITAL FUND I AGGREGATOR, L.P. BENEFICIALLY OWNED 15.13% OF COMMON SHARES OF CO PRIOR TO IPO

* ARCELLX INC SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE