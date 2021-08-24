Cerebras Systems connects its huge chips to make AI more power-efficient

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Cerebras Systems, the Silicon Valley
startup making the world's largest computer chip, said on
Tuesday it can now weave together almost 200 of the chips to
drastically reduce the power consumed by artificial-intelligence
work.
Cerebras is one of a number of startups making chips
specifically designed for AI and aiming to challenge current
market leaders Nvidia Corp and Alphabet Inc's
Google. The company has raised about $475 million in venture
capital and has secured deals with pharmaceutical firms
GlaxoSmithKline Plc and AstraZeneca Plc to use
its chips to speed up drug discovery.
Traditionally, hundreds or even thousands of computer chips
are manufactured on a 12-inch (30 cm) silicon disc called a
wafer, which is later sliced up into individual chips. Cerebras,
by contrast, uses the entire wafer. The huge Cerebras chip can
hold more data at once.
But artificial intelligence researchers now have AI models
called "neural networks" too big for any single chip to hold, so
they must split them up across many chips. The biggest current
neural networks are still only a fraction of the complexity of a
human brain, but they use much more energy than human brains
because the systems that run them become less power-efficient as
more chips are added.
Cerebras said on Wednesday that it can put together 192 of
its chips to train huge neural networks, but that the power
efficiency will stay the same as chips are added. In other
words, Cerebras can double the amount of computing its chips do
for double the power, unlike current systems that need more than
twice as much power to double their computing capacity.
Current AI systems "are in the realm where you're talking
about tens of megawatts of power, and you're doing it over
months. You're using a the equivalent of a small city's power to
train these networks," Cerebras Chief Executive Andrew Feldman
told Reuters. "Power is extremely important."
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco
Editing by Matthew Lewis)