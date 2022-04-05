FDA pulls authorization for GSK-Vir's COVID therapy amid rising BA.2 cases

April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator said on
Tuesday GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology's
antibody therapy was no longer authorized to treat COVID-19 in
the U.S. due to an increase in the proportion of cases caused by
the Omicron sub-variant.
The agency pulled its authorization for the therapy
sotrovimab in much of the U.S. northeast last month. The highly
contagious BA.2 coronavirus sub-variant is estimated to cause
about three of every four COVID-19 cases in the U.S. now,
according to government data.
Vir Biotechnology's shares fell nearly 10% in afternoon
trading.
GlaxoSmithKline and Vir have said treatment with sotrovimab
retains neutralizing activity against the BA.2 sub-variant, but
others, including researchers from Columbia University, found it
did not.
Last month, the companies said they were preparing a package
of data in support of a higher dose for sotrovimab than the
currently authorized 500 mg for the BA.2 sub-variant.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's move on Tuesday
comes as a blow as GlaxoSmithKline and Vir saw high demand for
sotrovimab after it became one of the few COVID-19 treatments
shown to have worked against the Omicron variant.
The companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing
by Shounak Dasgupta)