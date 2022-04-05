Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlaxoSmithKline plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/05 11:35:25 am EDT
1703.8 GBX   +3.09%
02:28pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Presentations PDF - 3.4MB
PU
02:26pFDA pulls authorization for GSK-Vir's COVID therapy amid rising BA.2 cases
RE
11:10aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FDA pulls authorization for GSK-Vir's COVID therapy amid rising BA.2 cases

04/05/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A GSK logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage

April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator said on Tuesday GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology's antibody therapy was no longer authorized to treat COVID-19 in the U.S. due to an increase in the proportion of cases caused by the Omicron sub-variant.

The agency pulled its authorization for the therapy sotrovimab in much of the U.S. northeast last month. The highly contagious BA.2 coronavirus sub-variant is estimated to cause about three of every four COVID-19 cases in the U.S. now, according to government data.

Vir Biotechnology's shares fell nearly 10% in afternoon trading.

GlaxoSmithKline and Vir have said treatment with sotrovimab retains neutralizing activity against the BA.2 sub-variant, but others, including researchers from Columbia University, found it did not.

Last month, the companies said they were preparing a package of data in support of a higher dose for sotrovimab than the currently authorized 500 mg for the BA.2 sub-variant.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's move on Tuesday comes as a blow as GlaxoSmithKline and Vir saw high demand for sotrovimab after it became one of the few COVID-19 treatments shown to have worked against the Omicron variant.

The companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Leroy Leo and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 3.09% 1703.8 Delayed Quote.2.88%
VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. -11.09% 22.49 Delayed Quote.-39.50%
All news about GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
02:28pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Presentations PDF - 3.4MB
PU
02:26pFDA pulls authorization for GSK-Vir's COVID therapy amid rising BA.2 cases
RE
11:10aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
08:28aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Presentation PDF - 3.4MB
PU
08:05aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren, VF Corp...
04:43aFTSE 100 rises on healthcare, utilities boost
RE
02:24aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
04/01GSK Says From Q1 2022 Results Co Will Report Results Under Three Segments
RE
04/01GlaxoSmithKline Unveils Revised Segment, Product Sales Reporting From Q1
MT
04/01GLAXOSMITHKLINE : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 36 086 M 47 329 M 47 329 M
Net income 2022 5 270 M 6 912 M 6 912 M
Net Debt 2022 18 058 M 23 684 M 23 684 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 83 633 M 110 B 110 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 90 096
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 652,80 GBX
Average target price 1 789,16 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Jon Ellis VP & Head-Technology Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC2.88%109 713
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.16%464 048
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.96%335 568
PFIZER, INC.-13.73%286 453
ABBVIE INC.19.56%285 944
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.50%262 962