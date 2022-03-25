FDA says current dose of GSK, Vir COVID therapy likely not effective against BA.2 variant
03/25/2022 | 04:22pm EDT
(Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has determined that the current authorized dose of GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Vir Biotechnology's antibody-based COVID-19 treatment is unlikely to be effective against the Omicron BA.2 variant, the companies said on Friday.
The agency updated its emergency use authorization fact sheet on the drug sotrovimab.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)