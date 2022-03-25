Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlaxoSmithKline plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
News 
Summary

FDA says current dose of GSK, Vir COVID therapy likely not effective against BA.2 variant

03/25/2022 | 04:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A GSK logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage

(Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has determined that the current authorized dose of GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Vir Biotechnology's antibody-based COVID-19 treatment is unlikely to be effective against the Omicron BA.2 variant, the companies said on Friday.

The agency updated its emergency use authorization fact sheet on the drug sotrovimab.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -0.12% 1623.6 Delayed Quote.1.18%
PLC S.P.A. -1.08% 1.835 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
Financials
Sales 2022 36 098 M 47 607 M 47 607 M
Net income 2022 5 386 M 7 103 M 7 103 M
Net Debt 2022 18 084 M 23 849 M 23 849 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 82 155 M 108 B 108 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 90 096
Free-Float 92,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 625,60 GBX
Average target price 1 763,87 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,51%
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Jon Ellis VP & Head-Technology Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC1.18%108 479
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.44%460 814
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.71%324 158
PFIZER, INC.-10.94%295 732
ABBVIE INC.18.38%283 100
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY4.15%259 596