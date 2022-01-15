Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/14 11:36:46 am
1643 GBX   +0.72%
Factbox-GSK's consumer health business

01/15/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline building in Hounslow, west London

(Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever has approached GlaxoSmithKline about buying the pharmaceutical group's consumer goods arm, after a newspaper reported that a 50 billion-pound ($68.4 billion) bid it made had been rebuffed.

GSK declined to comment on the approach which would be an alternative to its plans to list the business separately on the London Stock Exchange this year.

BRANDS:

The consumer goods business, in which U.S. pharmaceuticals company Pfizer owns a 32% stake, includes brands such as Sensodyne and parodontax toothpaste, painrelief treatments Advil, Voltaren and Panadol, Otrivin nasal spray, cold and flu medicine Theraflu and Centrum vitamins.

GSK and Pfizer folded together their consumer health businesses in a deal completed in 2019.

GSK had struck a $13 billion deal the previous year to buy full control of a consumer health venture with Swiss drugs group Novartis.

MAIN MARKETS:

GSK describes itself as are one of the world's leading over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare companies with number one positions in markets including the United States, India and Germany.

Its rivals include Johnson & Johnson, Bayer and Sanofi.

TURNOVER:

The business generated sales of 10 billion pounds ($13.7 billion) in 2020.

GSK, whose two other main divisions are pharmaceuticals and vaccines, had turnover of 34 billion pounds that year.

MANAGEMENT:

Dave Lewis, former chief executive of British supermarket group Tesco, has been appointed to chair the business when it is spun off.

Brian McNamara will be its chief executive, a position he has held since 2016 within the business as part of GSK.

The demerged company is planning to build a new headquarters at Weybridge in southern England.

($1 = 0.7314 pounds)

(Editing by Keith Weir and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 3.00% 52.59 Delayed Quote.11.89%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.72% 1643 Delayed Quote.2.14%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.19% 7436 Delayed Quote.7.13%
NOVARTIS AG -0.22% 82.32 Delayed Quote.2.54%
PFIZER, INC. -1.06% 54.95 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
SANOFI 1.91% 90.62 Real-time Quote.2.30%
TESCO PLC -1.59% 285.1 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
UNILEVER PLC 0.64% 3928 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
Financials
Sales 2021 33 830 M 46 256 M 46 256 M
Net income 2021 4 035 M 5 517 M 5 517 M
Net Debt 2021 20 810 M 28 454 M 28 454 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 4,88%
Capitalization 82 572 M 113 B 113 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 94 066
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 1 641,00 GBX
Average target price 1 705,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC2.14%112 910
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.35%441 855
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.72%323 901
PFIZER, INC.-6.94%308 427
ABBVIE INC.0.35%240 202
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-11.62%221 317