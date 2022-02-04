Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlaxoSmithKline plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France's Sanofi still sees COVID-19 phase 3 trial completed in Q1

02/04/2022 | 05:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Sanofi is seen in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said it still expected its COVID-19 vaccine to complete phase 3 trial in the first quarter and reported a rise in fourth-quarter sales and earnings on Friday.

The group, which is hoping for a comeback after losing ground in the COVID-19 jab race, also said it was aiming for an increase in its earnings per share in the "low double-digit" in 2022.

Its sales in the three months to December grew 4.1% to 9.99 billion euros ($11.45 billion) while its EPS came in at 1.38 euros, compared with 1.22 euros in the same quarter last year.

For the whole of 2021, its earnings per share rose by 15.5% at constant exchange rates, while the company had guided for a rise of 14%.

Despite being one of the biggest makers of vaccines in the world by sales before the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanofi was beaten by newcomers who used newer mRNA technology to immunize people against coronavirus.

It is instead focusing on efforts with British partner GlaxoSmithKline to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate based on the more conventional protein-based approach, where mass trials are ongoing.

The two partners had initially targeted approval in the first half of 2021, which was later delayed to the end of the year and in December, they again pushed back the expected approval to the first quarter of 2022.

On Friday, Sanofi's chief financial officer said it still expected the vaccine's phase 3 trial to be completed in the first quarter.

    "There is no update today. We said that it should happen during Q1 of this year," Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon told reporters.

Consumer goods giant Unilever offered 50 billion pounds last month for the consumer healthcare business of drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline but declined to raise its bid when GSK sought a higher price.

De Chatillon said he expected "some consolidation" in the pharmaceutical sector following this attempt but that Sanofi would not be part of it. Sanofi is planning to separate its own consumer healthcare unit by the end of 2022.

"We are not in that game," De Chatillon said, adding that the company's focus was on growing the value of that division.

(The story corrects headline, bullet point, 1st, 8th and 9th paras to show Sanofi expects its vaccine's phase 3 trial to finish in Q1 (not win approval for vaccine in Q1). Also corrects headline, 1st para to show it did not say vaccine would drive earnings in 2022)

(Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Tomasz Janowski)

By Gwladys Fouche


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.69% 1639.4 Delayed Quote.1.37%
SANOFI -0.20% 91.1 Real-time Quote.3.06%
UNILEVER PLC 0.41% 3820 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
All news about GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
05:45aFrance's Sanofi still sees COVID-19 phase 3 trial completed in Q1
RE
03:57aSanofi Confident of Achieving 2022 Financial Goals on Expected Dupixent, COVID-19 Vacci..
MT
02:32aFrance's Sanofi still sees COVID-19 phase 3 trial completed in Q1
RE
02/03RESEARCH : GSK, Merck & Co., Pfizer's COVID-19 Drug Prices 'Reasonably' in Line with Patie..
MT
02/03EU watchdog says supports fast development of Omicron-only vaccine
RE
02/03Price of COVID treatments from Pfizer, Merck, GSK align with patient benefits -report
RE
02/02Bulls are back
02/02EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Gain After -2-
DJ
02/02NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Stock -2-
DJ
02/02GSK announces settlement between ViiV Healthcare and Gilead Sciences, Inc. resolving li..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 33 985 M 46 271 M 46 271 M
Net income 2021 4 076 M 5 550 M 5 550 M
Net Debt 2021 20 820 M 28 346 M 28 346 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 4,91%
Capitalization 81 584 M 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 94 066
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 628,60 GBX
Average target price 1 774,76 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC1.37%111 077
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.99%454 807
ROCHE HOLDING AG-8.08%306 659
PFIZER, INC.-9.60%299 615
ABBVIE INC.3.94%248 794
NOVO NORDISK A/S-7.35%238 404