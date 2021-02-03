GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Jefferies gives a Buy rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
GlaxoSmithKline plc
GSK
GB0009252882
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
(GSK)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
02/03 08:45:11 am
1304.7
GBX
-4.63%
08:39a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
08:26a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: FY 2020 US dollar translation PDF - 154.4KB
PU
08:14a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: FY20 results slides PDF - 1,020.2KB
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
02/03/2021 | 08:39am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at GBX 1950.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
08:39a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
08:26a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: FY 2020 US dollar translation PDF - 154.4KB
PU
08:14a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: FY20 results slides PDF - 1,020.2KB
PU
08:14a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: FY 2020 infographic PDF - 440.3KB
PU
07:47a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: 4Q Net Profit Falls, But Still Beats Expectations
DJ
07:40a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: GSK and CureVac to develop next generation mRNA COVID-19 vacci..
AQ
07:32a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: GSK delivers FY 2020 reported sales of £34 billion, +1% AER, +..
PU
07:21a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: Logs Higher FY20 Profit On Strong Sales
MT
04:36a
London stocks gain on faster recovery hopes; Vodafone jumps
RE
04:34a
EUROPE
: European shares rise on positive earnings, Italy outperforms
RE
More news
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2020
34 076 M
46 473 M
46 473 M
Net income 2020
4 894 M
6 675 M
6 675 M
Net Debt 2020
22 560 M
30 768 M
30 768 M
P/E ratio 2020
13,9x
Yield 2020
5,85%
Capitalization
68 281 M
93 168 M
93 122 M
EV / Sales 2020
2,67x
EV / Sales 2021
2,58x
Nbr of Employees
99 437
Free-Float
92,3%
More Financials
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
1 681,14 GBX
Last Close Price
1 368,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target
71,8%
Spread / Average Target
22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-19,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Emma N. Walmsley
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds
Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell
Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron
Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
1.94%
93 168
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
2.46%
424 498
ROCHE HOLDING AG
0.83%
297 450
NOVARTIS AG
-3.60%
202 594
MERCK & CO., INC.
-4.93%
196 761
PFIZER INC.
-4.94%
194 488
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave