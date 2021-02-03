Log in
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
02/03 08:45:11 am
1304.7 GBX   -4.63%
08:39aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
08:26aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : FY 2020 US dollar translation PDF - 154.4KB
PU
08:14aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : FY20 results slides PDF - 1,020.2KB
PU
GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Jefferies gives a Buy rating

02/03/2021 | 08:39am EST
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at GBX 1950.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 34 076 M 46 473 M 46 473 M
Net income 2020 4 894 M 6 675 M 6 675 M
Net Debt 2020 22 560 M 30 768 M 30 768 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 5,85%
Capitalization 68 281 M 93 168 M 93 122 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,67x
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 99 437
Free-Float 92,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 1 681,14 GBX
Last Close Price 1 368,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 71,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC1.94%93 168
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.46%424 498
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.83%297 450
NOVARTIS AG-3.60%202 594
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.93%196 761
PFIZER INC.-4.94%194 488
