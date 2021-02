Financials GBP USD Sales 2020 34 076 M 46 657 M 46 657 M Net income 2020 4 894 M 6 701 M 6 701 M Net Debt 2020 22 676 M 31 048 M 31 048 M P/E ratio 2020 13,1x Yield 2020 6,32% Capitalization 63 180 M 86 728 M 86 506 M EV / Sales 2020 2,52x EV / Sales 2021 2,46x Nbr of Employees 99 437 Free-Float 92,6% Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 26 Average target price 1 629,39 GBX Last Close Price 1 265,80 GBX Spread / Highest target 85,7% Spread / Average Target 28,7% Spread / Lowest Target -12,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -5.68% 86 728 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 4.49% 432 922 ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.11% 294 565 NOVARTIS AG -2.59% 204 284 PFIZER INC. -5.13% 194 099 ABBVIE INC. 1.47% 191 960