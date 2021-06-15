Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  GlaxoSmithKline plc
  News
  Summary
    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Buy rating from Berenberg

06/15/2021 | 03:11am EDT
Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at GBX 1570.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33 142 M 46 771 M 46 771 M
Net income 2021 3 594 M 5 072 M 5 072 M
Net Debt 2021 21 722 M 30 655 M 30 655 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 5,65%
Capitalization 70 425 M 99 376 M 99 387 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,78x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 94 066
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 1 509,04 GBX
Last Close Price 1 407,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC4.87%99 376
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.08%435 485
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.58%328 513
PFIZER, INC.7.66%221 837
NOVARTIS AG0.23%209 350
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY33.91%205 531