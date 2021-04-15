Log in
>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
GlaxoSmithKline plc
GSK
GB0009252882
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
(GSK)
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
04/15 07:47:46 am
1367.6
GBX
+6.05%
07:39a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
07:32a
PRESS RELEASE
: CureVac Announces Financial -2-
DJ
06:55a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
04/15/2021 | 07:39am EDT
04/15/2021 | 07:39am EDT
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at GBX 1810.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
07:39a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
07:32a
PRESS RELEASE
: CureVac Announces Financial -2-
DJ
06:55a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01:10a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: Halts Phase 2 Trials Evaluating Feladilimab Treatment for Hea..
MT
04/14
GlaxoSmithKline Stops Enrolling Patients in Feladilimab Cancer Trial
DJ
04/14
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: Scraps Mid-Stage Feladilimab Trial in Head, Neck Cancer on Mo..
MT
04/14
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: GSK provides update on feladilimab, an investigational induci..
PU
04/12
SECTOR UPDATE
: Health Care Stocks Slip as Midday Gains Evaporate
MT
04/12
SECTOR UPDATE
: Health Care Stocks Drifting Higher This Afternoon
MT
04/12
ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS
: Unveils Clinical Collaboration Deal With GlaxoSmithK..
MT
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2021
33 719 M
46 486 M
46 486 M
Net income 2021
3 797 M
5 235 M
5 235 M
Net Debt 2021
21 381 M
29 476 M
29 476 M
P/E ratio 2021
16,7x
Yield 2021
6,17%
Capitalization
64 253 M
88 637 M
88 581 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,54x
EV / Sales 2022
2,38x
Nbr of Employees
94 066
Free-Float
92,5%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
27
Average target price
1 520,42 GBX
Last Close Price
1 289,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target
59,0%
Spread / Average Target
17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-25,2%
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Emma N. Walmsley
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds
Non-Executive Chairman
Karenann K. Terrell
Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron
Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
-3.90%
88 637
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
1.61%
421 022
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-0.02%
288 425
PFIZER INC.
0.95%
207 340
NOVARTIS AG
-4.51%
195 369
MERCK & CO., INC.
-6.60%
193 391
