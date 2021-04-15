Log in
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
04/15 07:47:46 am
1367.6 GBX   +6.05%
07:39aGLAXOSMITHKLINE  : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
07:32aPRESS RELEASE : CureVac Announces Financial -2-
DJ
06:55aGLAXOSMITHKLINE  : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating

04/15/2021 | 07:39am EDT
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at GBX 1810.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Financials
Sales 2021 33 719 M 46 486 M 46 486 M
Net income 2021 3 797 M 5 235 M 5 235 M
Net Debt 2021 21 381 M 29 476 M 29 476 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 6,17%
Capitalization 64 253 M 88 637 M 88 581 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 94 066
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 1 520,42 GBX
Last Close Price 1 289,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC-3.90%88 637
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.61%421 022
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.02%288 425
PFIZER INC.0.95%207 340
NOVARTIS AG-4.51%195 369
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.60%193 391
