MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlaxoSmithKline plc    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/28 09:36:12 am
1335.2 GBX   -1.90%
09:30aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Q3 2020 US Dollar Translation PDF - 155.1KB
PU
09:30aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Q3 2020 results slides PDF - 723.5KB
PU
09:25aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Q3 2020 Results Announcement PDF - 966.6KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GlaxoSmithKline : 3Q Net Profit Beats Market Forecasts -- Earnings Review

10/28/2020 | 09:18am EDT

By Ian Walker

GlaxoSmithKline PLC has reported a market beating third-quarter net profit, and backed its full-year guidance. Here's what you need to know:

SALES: Sales for the quarter were 8.65 billion pounds ($11.28 billion) compared with GBP9.39 billion and a forecast of GBP8.82 billion, taken from FactSet and based on 11 analysts forecasts.

NET INCOME: Net profit was GBP1.24 billion, beating a consensus of GBP876.2 million, taken from FactSet and based on three analysts forecasts.

CORE EPS: Core EPS--a metric closely watched by analysts that strips out one-off items--came in at 35.60 pence and was up 1% on constant exchange rates. This compared with a forecast of 30.40 pence, taken from FactSet and based on 12 analysts estimates.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-GUIDANCE: Glaxo reiterated that it expects adjusted EPS to decline by between 1% and 4% at constant rates in 2020, and would be at the lower end of this range on a CER basis. JPMorgan Cazenove had expected the company to direct expectations toward the more negative end of an anticipated drop.

-CORONAVIRUS: Chief Executive Emma Walmsley said the company is "urgently advancing" possible Covid-19 solutions with its partners, and expects see data on all of these before the end of the year.

-DIVIDENDS: Glaxo kept its fourth-quarter dividend unchanged at 19 pence a share but didn't say anything about the full-year payout. It had previously said the company plans to pay an unchanged dividend of 80 pence a share for the year.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 0917ET


Financials
Sales 2020 34 579 M 44 745 M 44 745 M
Net income 2020 4 791 M 6 199 M 6 199 M
Net Debt 2020 22 730 M 29 412 M 29 412 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 5,88%
Capitalization 67 746 M 88 565 M 87 664 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,62x
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 99 437
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1 806,25 GBX
Last Close Price 1 361,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC-23.50%88 565
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.86%376 848
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.22%283 828
PFIZER INC.-4.47%207 994
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.25%197 256
NOVARTIS AG-19.31%180 257
