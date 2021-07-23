GlaxoSmithKline : Board Committee Changes (Form 6-K)

Board Committee Changes
GlaxoSmithKline plc today announces the following change to its Board Committee membership effective 23 July 2021.
Dr Anne Beal has been appointed a member of the Audit & Risk Committee. This appointment is in addition to her membership of the Corporate Responsibility Committee.
V A Whyte
Company Secretary
23 July 2021
Disclaimer
