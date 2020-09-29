Log in
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
News 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlaxoSmithKline : CEO optimistic COVID-19 vaccine widely available in 2021

09/29/2020 | 03:34pm EDT

* Mass rollout would be challenging, GSK chief Walmsley says

* She says immunisation development speed does not reduce safety

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline, the world's largest maker of vaccines, said she was optimistic the industry will be able to make an immunisation against COVID-19 widely available next year.

"I share the optimism that we will have solutions next year. The challenge here is getting to the scale that is required," GSK CEO Emma Walmsley said at an online event of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on Tuesday.

GSK is contributing adjuvants, efficacy boosters that play a vital role in many vaccines, in several development alliances for potential future vaccines against the novel coronavirus that has claimed more than a million lives globally.

The group's most advanced project is with French partner Sanofi and the two have said they hope to get approval for their candidate next year.

Walmsley stressed the industry's unprecedented speed of developing an immunisation did not compromise safety because trials were not smaller than usual and regulators and companies were taking steps in parallel that were previously done consecutively.

"We are condensing timelines that can take 10 years into two years. But people should feel very reassured that the way we do that is (due to) a completely different level of collaboration with regulators," the CEO said.

"We are putting our funds at risk, governments have put funds at risk so that we don’t restrict the scale, which is really important in a trial for vaccines," she added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Franklin Paul and Grant McCool)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -0.52% 1455.6 Delayed Quote.-17.75%
SANOFI -1.31% 86.18 Real-time Quote.-2.57%
Financials
Sales 2020 34 916 M 44 881 M 44 881 M
Net income 2020 4 876 M 6 267 M 6 267 M
Net Debt 2020 22 710 M 29 192 M 29 192 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 5,47%
Capitalization 72 455 M 93 172 M 93 135 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 99 437
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1 875,40 GBX
Last Close Price 1 463,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC-17.75%93 610
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.85%387 315
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.46%302 660
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.00%209 320
PFIZER, INC.-7.99%202 215
NOVARTIS AG-12.09%192 245
