GlaxoSmithKline : FY 2020 results transcript PDF - 174.3KB

2020 Full Year Results Wednesday, 3 February 2021

2020 Full Year Results Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Iain Mackay (Chief Financial Officer): Good morning and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for our full year 2020 results which were issued earlier today.

You should have received our press release and can view the presentation on the GSK website.

Our speakers today are Emma Walmsley, myself, Iain Mackay, Luke Miels, David Redfern, Brian McNamara, Dr Hal Barron with Roger Connor joining us for the Q&A portion of the call.

We request that you ask a maximum of two questions so that everyone has a chance to participate. Our presentation will last for approximately 45 minutes, slightly longer than usual to allow time for Hal's extended fourth quarter R&D update.

With that, I will hand the call over to Emma.

Emma Walmsley

Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Iain.

Strong progress on our priorities in 2020

2020 was an extraordinary year for all of us; another year of strong progress for GSK and we are very confident in building on it in '21 for successful separation into two new companies with strong performance trajectories in '22 and beyond.

2020 was always planned to be a year of investment in our pipeline and new launches and in preparing to be two companies, but we also had to respond rapidly to mobilise through the pandemic and I am extremely proud of the agility and resilience our teams have shown in the face of this challenge.

We have remained firmly on track with all our strategic goals. We delivered strong performance in our growth drivers and disciplined cost controls to offset the unexpected impact in Vaccines and so delivered our guidance for the year, which was set before the pandemic with reported sales up 3% CER and earnings down 4% to £115.9p

I am especially pleased by the strong commercial execution in our New and Specialty products with sales of £9.7 billion, now more than half of our Pharma business and up 12% which reflects the impact of the changes we have been making to compete more effectively and generate greater share of voice across our growth drivers and you are going to hear more about this from Luke shortly.

Consumer JV integration is substantially complete and separation preparation is progressing very well, delivering efficiency in our support functions, simplifying our site network and further building world-class brands.

We also achieved an important milestone with the launch of our One Development organisation in R&D. This is already improving agility, decision-making and scientific collaboration between Pharma and Vaccines as well as the cost base.

We are transforming the pace and delivery on innovation, as Hal will talk to. We had nine major approvals in 2020 and it was great to see the FDA recently approve our long-acting HIV treatment, Cabenuva. We now have over 20 assets in late stage development, many of which could be transformational for patients and deliver significant commercial value. These products could all launch before 2026 and we believe more than ten, if successful, will have the potential to be blockbusters.

And across R&D we completed over 20 business development deals during the year, strengthening our capabilities with the acquisition of new antibody mRNA and genetic platforms and technologies amongst others.

We continue to contribute to the COVID response on multiple fronts. I am delighted that this morning we announced the deepening of our strategic partnership with CureVac with a new, exclusive agreement to research and develop next generation mRNA COVID vaccines which have the potential to address multiple emerging variants.

In addition, 100 million doses of CureVac's current COVID vaccine candidate and this is alongside our work with our other partners on adjuvanted vaccines and we are looking forward to more progress here in the coming months and to data coming very soon on our therapeutics as well as the longer term opportunities for further strengthening of our global leadership in infectious diseases.

Building trust with all our stakeholders remains of critical importance and in November we set ambitious, industry-leading environmental targets to have a net zero impact on climate and a net positive impact on nature by 2030. I was also delighted that last week for the seventh time in a row, when global health has never been higher on the agenda, GSK topped the Access to Medicine Index for the industry once again.

High confidence in competitive growth outlook for 2 new companies

For 2021 we have been clear that this would be the second of a two-year transition period, with further investment in our pipeline and that we expect a meaningful improvement in operating performance from 2022 onwards. This remains the case, although the short-term disruption from the pandemic to our Vaccines business, as COVID immunisation is now prioritised, has impacted our guidance for 2021. Assuming that healthcare systems and consumer trends return to more normal conditions later in this year, we would expect to see the strength of each of our businesses come to the fore, supporting our high confidence that we will deliver improved growth and margin expansion from 2022.

Looking at our priorities ahead of separation, this year will be focused on continued investment and innovation to support sustained, long-term growth from 2022 onwards. We expect to deliver further progress in R&D and we will update you in June on our plans to advance and commercialise our high-potential late-stage assets and the significant value creation we now see as we develop a pipeline based on the science of the immune system, the use of genetics and advanced technologies.

Our performance focus is on growth driver execution and completing our Future Ready programme, to set competitive operations for both companies. In June, alongside our R&D update, we will set out the positive growth outlook we see for this new biopharma company from '22 onwards, together with our expected capital allocation priorities and the new distribution policy that supports investment in sustainable growth and attractive shareholder return.

On trust, we are committed to retaining our leadership in ESG, in global health, and to being a modern employer, to attract and retain the very best talent. Never has being a purpose and performance-driven company mattered more and ESG will also be a part of the Biopharma Investorupdate and we will provide news on progress here alongside that of innovations and performance throughout the year.

An investor update for the new consumer company is also expected in the first half of 2022.

I will now hand over to Iain, to take you through the detail of this year's results.

2020 Results and 2021 Guidance

Iain Mackay: Thanks, Emma. All the comments I make today will be on a constant currency basis, except where I specify otherwise. And I will cover both total and adjusted results.

Headline results

On Slide 8 there is a summary of the Group's results for 2020, showing that we delivered within our guidance range. 2020's performance demonstrated continued execution on our strategic objectives. Reported turnover growth was 3%, down 2% on a proforma basis. Total operating profit was up 15%, with total earnings per share up 26%. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was up 2% and declined 3% proforma. Our adjusted EPS was down 4%. I will go through the drivers behind these in more detail in a moment.

We delivered another good year with regards to free cash flow, generating £5.4 billion. On currency, the strengthening of sterling against the US dollar, and weakness in emerging market currencies relative to 2019, resulted in a headwind of 2% on both sales and adjusted earnings per share.

Results reconciliation - 2020

Slide 9 summarises the reconciliation of our total to adjusted results. The main interesting items in the year were: in disposals, which reflected the disposal of Horlicks and other Consumer Healthcare brands; in major restructuring, which reflected continued progress on the Consumer Healthcare integration and separation preparation programmes; and in transaction-related, within which the main contributor was a charge relating to the re-measurement of the contingent consideration liability for ViiV Healthcare, including the increased forecasts related to strong cabotegravir PrEP data.

My comments from here onwards are on adjusted results, unless stated otherwise.

Pharmaceuticals - 2020

Slide 10 summarises the pharmaceuticals business where overall revenues were in line with expectations, with a slight decline, down 1% for 2020. Excluding established Pharma, revenue grew 12% in the year, reflecting strong commercial delivery of our New and Specialty medicines. Respiratory was up 23% with strong growth, mainly from Trelegy and Nucala, with favourable RAR adjustments benefitting Relvar/Breo.