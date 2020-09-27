Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlaxoSmithKline plc    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlaxoSmithKline : First U.K. Patient Receives Trial Drug as Treatment for Covid-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

By Adriano Marchese

The first U.K. patient has been treated with an experimental drug for severe lung disease related to Covid-19, the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust said Monday.

The patient is part of the Oscar study conducted by U.K. pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline PLC, set up to investigate whether one of its pipeline drugs, Otilimab, can help reduce the effects of the so-called cytokine storm--a severe immune reaction where the body starts to attack its own cells--which was found to occur in some hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

The drug is a monoclonal antibody that was already in late-stage clinical trials and was originally considered as a potential new treatment for rheumatoid arthritis.

The patient is being treated at the Manchester Royal Infirmary, part of the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, and was recruited to the study on Sept. 11.

The Oscar study, which stands for Otilimab in Severe Covid-19-Related Disease, is sponsored and funded by GlaxoSmithKline and is one of several studies that received the urgent public-health research status by the U.K.'s Department of Health and Social Care.

The study is planned to be extended to more hospitals across the U.K., the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
05:15pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : First U.K. Patient Receives Trial Drug as Treatment for Covid-..
DJ
09/25GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Gets FDA Approval for Blood-Disorder Drug Nucala
DJ
09/25GLAXOSMITHKLINE : FDA Approves Nucala as the First and Only Biologic Treatment f..
BU
09/25GLAXOSMITHKLINE : FDA approves Nucala as the first and only biologic treatment f..
PU
09/25DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES : China's Clover says its coronavirus vaccine candidate sho..
RE
09/25EXCLUSIVE : AstraZeneca gets partial immunity in low-cost EU vaccine deal
RE
09/25AstraZeneca gets partial immunity in low-cost EU vaccine deal
RE
09/24EU close to concluding preliminary talks with Novavax on COVID vaccine supply..
RE
09/23EU close to concluding preliminary talks with Novavax on COVID vaccine supply..
RE
09/23EU close to concluding preliminary talks with Novavax on COVID vaccine supply..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 34 931 M 44 572 M 44 572 M
Net income 2020 4 771 M 6 088 M 6 088 M
Net Debt 2020 22 678 M 28 937 M 28 937 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 5,43%
Capitalization 73 391 M 93 225 M 93 647 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 99 437
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1 879,17 GBX
Last Close Price 1 474,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC-17.12%93 225
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.14%383 497
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.40%304 339
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.82%209 750
PFIZER, INC.-8.73%200 326
NOVARTIS AG-12.61%190 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group