Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlaxoSmithKline plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlaxoSmithKline ( '') (Form 6 K : GlaxoSmithKline plc (the 'Company') (Form 6-K)

08/23/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
GlaxoSmithKline plc (the 'Company')
Transaction notification
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dr H Barron
b)
Position/status
Chief Scientific Officer and President, R&D
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of notional ADSs within Dr Barron's GSK Executive Supplemental Savings Plan account following the reinvestment of dividends
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$41.8100
2,516.286
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-08-19
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dr H Barron
b)
Position/status
Chief Scientific Officer and President, R&D
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of ADSs within Dr Barron's GSK 401(k) plan account following the reinvestment of dividends
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$41.8100
64
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-08-19
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr J Ford
b)
Position/status
SVP & General Counsel
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of notional ADSs within Mr Ford's GSK Executive Supplemental Savings Plan account following the reinvestment of dividends
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$41.8100
62.356
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-08-19
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

Disclaimer

GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
01:04pGLAXOSMITHKLINE ( '') (FORM 6 K : GlaxoSmithKline plc (the 'Company') (Form 6-K)
PU
10:00aVIR BIOTECHNOLOGY : Secures Provisional Marketing Approval for COVID-19 Treatmen..
MT
06:10aGSK V. TEVA : Federal Circuit Issues New Opinion Analyzing Induced Infringement
AQ
08/20AstraZeneca's antibody therapy prevents COVID-19, study shows
RE
08/19GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Australia's Health Department Says It Has Approved Glaxosmithk..
RE
08/19European ADRs Down 1% Thursday Morning
MT
08/19GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/18SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Flat To Lower Premarket Wednesday
MT
08/18NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Slip as Fed Minutes Eyed
DJ
08/18GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 33 193 M 45 523 M 45 523 M
Net income 2021 3 865 M 5 301 M 5 301 M
Net Debt 2021 20 853 M 28 598 M 28 598 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 5,28%
Capitalization 75 844 M 103 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 94 066
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 1 515,40 GBX
Average target price 1 567,63 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC12.92%103 287
JOHNSON & JOHNSON14.02%472 373
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.22%349 425
PFIZER, INC.32.36%273 158
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY60.45%245 602
NOVO NORDISK A/S59.52%245 024