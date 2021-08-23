GlaxoSmithKline ( '') (Form 6 K : GlaxoSmithKline plc (the 'Company') (Form 6-K)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (the 'Company')
Transaction notification
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dr H Barron
b)
Position/status
Chief Scientific Officer and President, R&D
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of notional ADSs within Dr Barron's GSK Executive Supplemental Savings Plan account following the reinvestment of dividends
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$41.8100
2,516.286
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-08-19
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dr H Barron
b)
Position/status
Chief Scientific Officer and President, R&D
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of ADSs within Dr Barron's GSK 401(k) plan account following the reinvestment of dividends
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$41.8100
64
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-08-19
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr J Ford
b)
Position/status
SVP & General Counsel
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of notional ADSs within Mr Ford's GSK Executive Supplemental Savings Plan account following the reinvestment of dividends
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$41.8100
62.356
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-08-19
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
Disclaimer
GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 17:03:06 UTC.