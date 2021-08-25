Log in
    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
GlaxoSmithKline ( '') (Form 6 K : GlaxoSmithKline plc (the 'Company') (Form 6-K)

08/25/2021 | 10:01am EDT
GlaxoSmithKline plc (the 'Company')
Transaction notification
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)
Name
Dr H Barron
b)
Position/status
Chief Scientific Officer and President, R&D
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of notional ADSs within Dr Barron's GSK Executive Supplemental Savings Plan account
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$41.49
1,205.300
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-08-23
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

Disclaimer

GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 14:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
