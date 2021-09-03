Log in
GlaxoSmithKline ( '') (Form 6 K : GlaxoSmithKline plc (the 'Company') (Form 6-K)

09/03/2021
GlaxoSmithKline plc (the 'Company')
Transaction notification
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mrs V A Whyte
b)
Position/status
SVP & Company Secretary
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of Ordinary Shares under the Company's 2015 Share Value Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.62
10,050
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-08-31
f)
Place of the transaction
N/A
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr D Jackson
b)
Position/status
PCA of Ms S Jackson (SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office)
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of Ordinary Shares under the Company's 2015 Share Value Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.62
6,330
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-08-31
f)
Place of the transaction
N/A

Disclaimer

GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 11:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
