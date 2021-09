GlaxoSmithKline : GSK Announces £50m Investment In Renewable Energy And Carbon Reduction

Sept 20 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* PRESS RELEASE: GSK ANNOUNCES MAJOR RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENT AND LOW CARBON INHALER PROGRAMME ALONGSIDE LIFE SCIENCES SECTOR RACE TO ZERO ‘BREAKTHROUGH’ AT NYC CLIMATE WEEK

* GSK - ANNOUNCES £50M INVESTMENT IN RENEWABLE ENERGY AND CARBON REDUCTION

* GSK - ALSO ANNOUNCED TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM RESCUE METERED DOSE INHALERS, RESPONSIBLE FOR 45% OF GSK'S CARBON EMISSIONS

* GSK - NEW PROGRAMMES SUPPORT DELIVERY OF GSK GOALS OF ACHIEVING NET ZERO IMPACT ON CLIMATE AND NET POSITIVE IMPACT ON NATURE BY 2030