GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
GlaxoSmithKline : GSK, CureVac partnership eyes COVID-19 vaccine against multiple variants

02/03/2021 | 02:28am EST
* 150 mln eur deal to develop next-generation vaccines

* GSK to also help produce 100 mln doses of CureVac's vaccine

* GSK has suffered setbacks in COVID-19 vaccine development

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the partners said they were targeting a possible launch in 2022.

GSK, which holds a stake in CureVac, will also support the production of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2021, they said.

For GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker by sales, it marks a fresh attempt to play a relevant role in fighting the pandemic after a COVID-19 alliance with Sanofi was hobbled by development delays and after a similar collaboration with China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals was ended.

($1 = 0.8308 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal and Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.77% 1366.8 Delayed Quote.1.94%
SANOFI 0.50% 78.6 Real-time Quote.-0.13%
