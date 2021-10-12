Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlaxoSmithKline plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlaxoSmithKline : GSK's consumer arm gets private equity interest for buyout - Bloomberg News

10/12/2021 | 06:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A GlaxoSmithKline plant is seen in Montrose, Scotland, Britain

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare unit is drawing buyout interest from private equity firms such as Advent, CVC and KKR, ahead of the drugmaker's planned separation from the unit next year, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.

The unit, a venture with Pfizer, could also attract some of the world's biggest pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies, the report said on Tuesday, adding the business could be valued at 40 billion pounds ($54 billion) or more.

A GSK spokesman declined to comment when asked whether the company had received takeover interest in the consumer healthcare business.

The London-listed company in June set out plans to turn the consumer arm into a separately listed company to boost its underperforming drugs business, and has also vehemently defended those plans after activist investor Elliott raised concerns.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
All news about GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
06:43aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Bluebell Capital Demands Replacement of GlaxoSmithKline Chairman
MT
06:40aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Gauges Interest, Weighs Listing of $54 Billion Consumer Unit
MT
06:39aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK's consumer arm gets private equity interest for buyout - Bloomberg N..
RE
10/11GLAXOSMITHKLINE : to Set Up $163 Million Consumer Healthcare Headquarters in UK
MT
10/11ARECOR THERAPEUTICS : Shares Jump On Patent Win Over GlaxoSmithKline Unit
MT
10/11GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Plans Weybridge Headquarters Campus for Consumer Healthcare Company
MT
10/11GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK unveils plan for UK headquarters of new Consumer Healthcare company
PU
10/11GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK to cement split with two new headquarters
RE
10/11NOVARTIS : Unit Closes Purchase of GlaxoSmithKline's Cephalosporin Antibiotics Business
MT
10/11Arecor Therapeutics Shares Jump as Vaccine Patent Is Upheld by European Patent Office
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 33 451 M 45 501 M 45 501 M
Net income 2021 3 881 M 5 280 M 5 280 M
Net Debt 2021 20 773 M 28 255 M 28 255 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 5,74%
Capitalization 69 709 M 95 015 M 94 819 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 94 066
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 1 392,80 GBX
Average target price 1 604,52 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC3.79%95 015
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.82%421 855
ROCHE HOLDING AG17.35%339 590
PFIZER, INC.15.32%235 817
NOVO NORDISK A/S48.83%226 055
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY38.40%211 841