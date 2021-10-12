GlaxoSmithKline : GSK's consumer arm gets private equity interest for buyout - Bloomberg News

The unit, a venture with Pfizer, could also attract some of the world's biggest pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies, the report said on Tuesday, adding the business could be valued at 40 billion pounds ($54 billion) or more.

A GSK spokesman declined to comment when asked whether the company had received takeover interest in the consumer healthcare business.

The London-listed company in June set out plans to turn the consumer arm into a separately listed company to boost its underperforming drugs business, and has also vehemently defended those plans after activist investor Elliott raised concerns.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)