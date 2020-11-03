GlaxoSmithKline : GSK sets new environmental goals of net zero impact on climate and net positive impact on nature by 2030

Issued: London, UK

Increasing scientific evidence[1]demonstrates that climate change and nature loss are impacting the world and human health in many ways, including: extreme heat contributing to deaths from diseases; increased spread of infectious diseases and air pollution exacerbating respiratory diseases.

Today, GSK has announced ambitious new environmental sustainability goals in both climate and nature, aiming to have a net zero impact on climate and a net positive impact on nature by 2030.

The new goals form part of GSK's Trust priority and ESG approach, which support the company's aim to create long-term value for shareholders and meet the needs of society. Over the next decade, GSK will invest in measures to reduce its environmental impact, in restoration programmes to balance the remaining impact that the company cannot reduce and aim to put back into nature more than the company takes out.

Underpinning these goals, the company has set new targets across its different businesses, including: 100% renewable electricity usage and good water stewardship at all GSK sites; 100% of materials sustainably sourced and deforestation free and transitioning to 100% usage of electric vehicles by GSK sales representatives worldwide. More information on the goals and the targets are available on gsk.com.

Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer, GSK, said, 'As a global healthcare company, we want to play our full part in protecting and restoring the planet's health, in order to protect and improve people's health. Improving the environmental sustainability of our business also makes us more resilient, protecting our operations, so we can deliver the products that patients and consumers rely on.

'As part of our Trust priority and ESG commitments, we are announcing a new level of ambition on environmental sustainability, with the twin goals of ensuring the new GSK has a net zero impact on climate and a net positive impact on nature by 2030.

'All of us working at GSK are very motivated by the challenge of delivering these new goals. Meeting these goals will require working closely with others, including our suppliers, customers, consumers and patients, and we are grateful for their support.'

The new goals apply principally to GSK's Biopharma business and portfolio. The company's Consumer Healthcare business will also contribute towards these goals through delivery of its own targets, whilst it is part of GSK. Post separation, the new Consumer Health company will be a world-leading business and its new targets reflect this, representing a significant new level of ambition, to drive positive environmental change and help improve everyday health.

GSK has long been committed to reducing its environmental impact and was one of the first pharmaceutical companies to set ambitious environment targets in 2010. Since then, across its operations GSK has reduced carbon emissions by 34%, waste to landfill by 78% and total water use by 31% (2019 figures).

The Science Based Targets Initiative has accredited that GSK's new carbon targets align to a 1.5° pathway - in line with the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. The company will align to the Science Based Targets Network approach to measure its impact on nature and will seek to accredit its nature target when the methodology is finalised.

